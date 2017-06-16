The month of Ramadan
Muslims offer prayers on the third Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowduri
An imam leads the Maghrib sunset prayer for the family and friends of Dina Sayedahmed, a 22 year old Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, ahead of her graduation celebration and Iftar...more
A man reads the Koran on his mobile phone outside a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man offers prayers in a separate space for performing Itikaf in a mosque during the fasting month of Ramadan in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS Fayaz Aziz
A Palestinian woman makes her way through Israeli Qalandia checkpoint to attend Friday prayer of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A girl looks on among Afghan women lining up to receive relief assistance, during the holy month of Ramadan in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Muslims eat their Iftar (breaking fast) meals inside a shop selling fish during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Palestinians climb over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier as they try to make their way to attend the second Friday prayers of Ramadan in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A man holds a flower as activists gather outside Trump Tower ahead of Iftar, a meal Muslims eat after sunset during Ramadan in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
People shop for pastries along a street during the holy month of Ramadan in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Muslims pray on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. Local authorities demolished the mosque on the outskirts of Belgrade after Serbian police secured the area in a pre-dawn action on...more
A Muslim man calls for the evening prayer after having his iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prince Harry speaks to Nazhath Faheema, a Muslim Youth Ambassador of Peace, as they eat an evening meal to break fast during a visit to a children's home in Singapore. REUTERS/Joseph Nair/Pool
People say their prayers at the Wazir Khan mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A Muslim man reads the Koran inside a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Children look at Mohamed Fnas, a Musaharati, or dawn awakener, striking his drum to wake observant Muslims for their overnight 'sahur', last meal, before the day's fast during Ramadan in Sidon's Old City, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A woman prays at a shrine before breaking her fast in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A college graduate holds flowers and a balloon while attending Iftar outside Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A man reads the Koran at the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Muslims pray after offering the first Friday prayers of Ramadan inside Sarkhej Roza mosque in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Palestinian woman lifts a girl on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Nepalese Muslims wash themselves upon their arrival for prayers in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Palestinians make their way through Israeli Qalandia checkpoint to attend the first Friday prayer of Ramadan in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Muslim laborers and shop keepers attend Friday prayers on a street next to Tanah Abang Textile Market in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Free Syrian Army fighters pray before Iftar (breaking fast) in the province of Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
A Palestinian woman prays on the first Friday of Ramadan on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Muslim man offers the first Friday prayers of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Fishermen sit on a fishing boat as they prepare to break their fast in Ibrahim Hyderi, on the outskirts of Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A Muslim man prays at a mosque in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Men arrange food plates for passersby to break their fast in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Egyptian American Muslim Hager Elhariry, 24, looks at her smartphone while standing on her patio before Iftar dinner and breaking the fast during Ramadan, in Manalapan, New Jersey. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
People receive food donations in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Men sit atop a bus as they prepare to break their fast in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A Palestinian man reads the Koran in al-Aqsa Mosque, on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Afghan boys read the Koran in a madrasa, or religious school, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A man arranges food plates for people to break fast at a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man carries sacks of wheat flour he received from a local charity in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Washington Square Arch is seen on the left as Muslim women praying Tarawih prayers are reflected in the window of the Islamic Center at New York University ahead of Ramadan in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
A girls prays while people prepare to break the fast on the first day of Ramadan in a mosque in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man reads the Koran in a mosque in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
People prepare food for breaking fast on the first day of Ramadan at a mosque in Yogyakarta, in Java, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Hendra Nurdiyansyah/via REUTERS
An official looks through a telescope for the sighting of the new moon for the start of Ramadan at a religious boarding school in Jakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Rivan Awal Lingga/via REUTERS
Muslims perform tarawih prayers to mark the start of Ramadan at a mosque in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Indonesian Muslims pray for the first day of the fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Officials from the Nahdlatul Ulama Islamic organization use telescopes for the sighting of the new moon for the start of Ramadan in a mosque in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/via REUTERS
Indonesian Muslims pray for the first day of the fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
