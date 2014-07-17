Edition:
The month of Ramadan

A Muslim girl looks up while some boys sit on a wall, inside the premises of a mosque, as they wait for Iftar (breaking fast) meal in Chennai, India July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

A Muslim man reads the Koran inside Al-Refaie mosque in the old Islamic area of Cairo, Egypt July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Workers sew prayer caps, which are high in demand during Ramadan, at a factory in old Dhaka, Bangladesh July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

A Nepalese Muslim boy looks through the window of a mosque as he arrives to offer prayers in Kathmandu, Nepal July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Malaysian Muslim woman is silhouetted after reading the Koran inside Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah mosque in Shah Alam outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

A Kashmiri Muslim man prays inside the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, in Srinagar July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Muslims offer prayers in Kathmandu, Nepal July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Muslim woman holds prayer beads as she begs in front of Baitul Mukarram, Bangladesh's national mosque, before Friday prayers in Dhaka, Bangladesh July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

South Sudanese Muslim men pray together after breaking fast inside a mosque in Andalus camp in Khartoum, Sudan July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays behind a glass window at the shrine of Sufi saint Ziarat Sharief Hazrat Syed Yaqoob Sahib, where women are not allowed to enter, in Srinagar July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Men break their fast in a taxi along a road in Karachi, Pakistan July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Children of a madrasa play on a roof top as they wait for the afternoon prayer in Dhaka, Bangladesh July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

A woman arranges vermicelli, which are kept for drying at a factory in Chennai, India July 8, 2014. Vermicelli is a specialty that is eaten during Ramadan. REUTERS/Babu

Muslim worshipers attend early morning prayers at Wazir Khan mosque in Lahore, Pakistan July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mani Rana

A woman distributes food as she waits to break fast with other devotees at a mosque in Shanghai, China July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A man carries a tray of traditional sweets to sell in Herat city, Afghanistan July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib

Muslim youths pray atop motorcycle taxis in front of Al-Satie Mosque in Baseco, Tondo city, metro Manila, Philippines July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Men rest after mass Friday prayers inside Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Afghans receive food charity in Jalalabad city, Afghanistan July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz

Commuters travel past plates of food, placed for passers-by to break their fast, along a road in Karachi, Pakistan July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Activists and children from the Al-Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp are entertained after their meals for iftar, the breaking of fast meal, during a train trip in Amman, Jordan July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Palestinians pray on the first Friday of Ramadan as Israeli policemen stand guard in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Wadi al-Joz July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A man arranges strands of vermicelli, which are kept for drying at a factory in Allahabad, India July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A child reads the Koran at a mosque hours before breaking their fast in Tripoli, Libya July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

A barber serves a Muslim man inside a roadside shop as people are reflected in the window in Dhaka, Bangladesh July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

A boy looks out of a train before his meal for iftar, the breaking of fast meal, as he joins children from the Al-Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp in Amman, Jordan July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A man feeds pigeons in the Zitouna mosque in Tunis, Tunisia July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

A beggar prays in front of Baitul Mukarram, Bangladesh's national mosque, in Dhaka July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Muslims stand after having their Iftar (evening breaking fast) meal on the first day of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Muslims stand next to an eatery stall after their Iftar (evening breaking fast) meal on the first day of Ramadan, in Ahmedabad, India June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Muslims eat their Iftar (evening breaking fast) meal on the first day of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A boy drinks rose syrup as he breaks his fast with others, on the first day of Ramadan, at a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

People prepare to break their fast on the first day of Ramadan as police officers stand guard at near Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

An officer of Malaysia's Islamic authority uses a telescope to perform "rukyah", the sighting of the new moon of Ramadan, in Putrajaya outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia June 27, 2014. Muslims scan the sky at dusk in the beginning of the lunar calendar's ninth month in search of the new moon to proclaim the start of Ramadan. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Muslims attend an evening mass prayer session called "tarawih" to mark Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A family reads the Koran at a relative's grave in a cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia June 27, 2014. Traditionally, Indonesian Muslims will visit the graves of their relatives before and towards the end of the holy month. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A boy attends a Friday prayer outside a worship hall of the Niujie Mosque in Beijing, June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Muslim women discuss the Koran while waiting to break their fast on the first day of Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A man reads the Koran on the first day of Ramadan, at a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Muslims pray around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque on the first day of Ramadan in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity

