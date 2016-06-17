The month of Ramadan
A Palestinian boy reads the Koran at a mosque in the second Friday of Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Gaza city. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A member of "Mawlay Ensemble" band and whirling dervish performs a traditional Mawlawi Sufi dance during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan at Cultural Center EL-Raba in Old Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A woman reads the Koran as other pray during the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A man prays in his boat on Dal Lake during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Somali man washes his feet as he prepares to offer prayers outside the Marwaas Mosque on the second Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
An Afghan girl reads the Koran in a madrasa, a religious school, during the holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A boy prepares cookies at a small traditional factory during the holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan man prays at a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Muslim men attend an evening prayer called "Tarawih", during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Al Azhar mosque in the old Islamic area of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A vendor prepares traditional sweets, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Members of a Palestinian traditional band beat drums as they call for Muslims to wake up for their meal eaten before the beginning of the fast, prior to morning prayers, during the holy month of Ramadan, in the old city of the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
An Egyptian man reads the Koran inside Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah Mosque after the first Friday prayers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Food for the Iftar (breaking fast) meal is seen on a table at a refugee shelter in a former hotel in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Indonesian Muslims are seen praying in the staircase of a mosque during Friday prayers during the fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Muslims eat their iftar (breaking of fast) meal at a water pump workshop in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan outside a mosque in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Women read Koran as boys rest inside Istiqlal mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Muslims gather around the Kaaba inside the Grand Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A Palestinian girl reads the Koran during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Muslims touch the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Muslims attend the Ramadan tarawih prayer at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Palestinian girl prays in front of the Dome of the Rock, at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as The Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City during the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
Muslim men look towards the sky to spot the crescent moon, on the eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man sets out food for fasters to break fast on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Students pray at Ar-Raudhatul Hasanah Islamic boarding school on the first day of Ramadan in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia June 6, 2016. Antara Foto/Irsan Mulyadi/via REUTERS
A baker prepares dough for bread ahead of Ramadan in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
An Indonesian Muslim boy climbs down from a position in a busy mosque after Friday prayers during the fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Muslims attend the Ramadan tarawih prayer at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Musaharati, or dawn awakener, strikes his drum to wake observant Muslims for their overnight 'sahur', last meal, before the day's fast during Ramadan in Sidon's Old City in south Lebanon just before dawn. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Palestinian girls read the Koran during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa