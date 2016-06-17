Edition:
The month of Ramadan

Photographer
Suhaib Salem
Location
GAZA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016

A Palestinian boy reads the Koran at a mosque in the second Friday of Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Gaza city. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
A Palestinian boy reads the Koran at a mosque in the second Friday of Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Gaza city. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Photographer
Amr Dalsh
Location
CAIRO, Egypt
Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016

A member of "Mawlay Ensemble" band and whirling dervish performs a traditional Mawlawi Sufi dance during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan at Cultural Center EL-Raba in Old Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
A member of "Mawlay Ensemble" band and whirling dervish performs a traditional Mawlawi Sufi dance during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan at Cultural Center EL-Raba in Old Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Photographer
Beawiharta Beawiharta
Location
JAKARTA, Indonesia
Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016

A woman reads the Koran as other pray during the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
A woman reads the Koran as other pray during the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Photographer
Danish Ismail
Location
SRINAGAR, India
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

A man prays in his boat on Dal Lake during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A man prays in his boat on Dal Lake during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Photographer
Ismail Taxta
Location
MOGADISHU, Somalia
Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016

A Somali man washes his feet as he prepares to offer prayers outside the Marwaas Mosque on the second Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
A Somali man washes his feet as he prepares to offer prayers outside the Marwaas Mosque on the second Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Photographer
Mohammad Ismail
Location
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

An Afghan girl reads the Koran in a madrasa, a religious school, during the holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
An Afghan girl reads the Koran in a madrasa, a religious school, during the holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Photographer
Mohammad Ismail
Location
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

A boy prepares cookies at a small traditional factory during the holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
A boy prepares cookies at a small traditional factory during the holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Photographer
Omar Sobhani
Location
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

An Afghan man prays at a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
An Afghan man prays at a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Photographer
Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Location
CAIRO, Egypt
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Muslim men attend an evening prayer called "Tarawih", during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Al Azhar mosque in the old Islamic area of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Muslim men attend an evening prayer called "Tarawih", during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Al Azhar mosque in the old Islamic area of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Photographer
Khalid Al Mousily
Location
BAGHDAD, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

A vendor prepares traditional sweets, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
A vendor prepares traditional sweets, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Photographer
Mussa Qawasma
Location
HEBRON, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016

Members of a Palestinian traditional band beat drums as they call for Muslims to wake up for their meal eaten before the beginning of the fast, prior to morning prayers, during the holy month of Ramadan, in the old city of the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Members of a Palestinian traditional band beat drums as they call for Muslims to wake up for their meal eaten before the beginning of the fast, prior to morning prayers, during the holy month of Ramadan, in the old city of the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Photographer
Amr Dalsh
Location
CAIRO, Egypt
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

An Egyptian man reads the Koran inside Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah Mosque after the first Friday prayers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
An Egyptian man reads the Koran inside Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah Mosque after the first Friday prayers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Photographer
Stefanie Loos
Location
BERLIN, GERMANY
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

Food for the Iftar (breaking fast) meal is seen on a table at a refugee shelter in a former hotel in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Food for the Iftar (breaking fast) meal is seen on a table at a refugee shelter in a former hotel in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Photographer
Darren Whiteside
Location
JAKARTA, Indonesia
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

Indonesian Muslims are seen praying in the staircase of a mosque during Friday prayers during the fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Indonesian Muslims are seen praying in the staircase of a mosque during Friday prayers during the fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Photographer
Adnan Abidi
Location
DELHI, INDIA
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Muslims eat their iftar (breaking of fast) meal at a water pump workshop in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Muslims eat their iftar (breaking of fast) meal at a water pump workshop in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Photographer
Danish Ismail
Location
SRINAGAR, India
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan outside a mosque in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan outside a mosque in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Photographer
Beawiharta Beawiharta
Location
JAKARTA, Indonesia
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

Women read Koran as boys rest inside Istiqlal mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Women read Koran as boys rest inside Istiqlal mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Photographer
Faisal Nasser
Location
MECCA, Saudi Arabia
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Muslims gather around the Kaaba inside the Grand Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Muslims gather around the Kaaba inside the Grand Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Photographer
Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Location
RAFAH, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

A Palestinian girl reads the Koran during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
A Palestinian girl reads the Koran during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Photographer
Faisal Nasser
Location
MECCA, Saudi Arabia
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

Muslims touch the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Muslims touch the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Photographer
Beawiharta Beawiharta
Location
JAKARTA, Indonesia
Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016

Muslims attend the Ramadan tarawih prayer at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
Muslims attend the Ramadan tarawih prayer at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Photographer
Ammar Awad
Location
JERUSALEM, Israel
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

A Palestinian girl prays in front of the Dome of the Rock, at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as The Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City during the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
A Palestinian girl prays in front of the Dome of the Rock, at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as The Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City during the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
Photographer
Adnan Abidi
Location
DELHI, INDIA
Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016

Muslim men look towards the sky to spot the crescent moon, on the eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Muslim men look towards the sky to spot the crescent moon, on the eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Photographer
Fayaz Aziz
Location
PESHAWAR, Pakistan
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

A man sets out food for fasters to break fast on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
A man sets out food for fasters to break fast on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Photographer
Antara Photo Agency
Location
MEDAN, Indonesia
Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016

Students pray at Ar-Raudhatul Hasanah Islamic boarding school on the first day of Ramadan in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia June 6, 2016. Antara Foto/Irsan Mulyadi/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Students pray at Ar-Raudhatul Hasanah Islamic boarding school on the first day of Ramadan in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia June 6, 2016. Antara Foto/Irsan Mulyadi/via REUTERS
Photographer
Fayaz Aziz
Location
PESHAWAR, Pakistan
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

A baker prepares dough for bread ahead of Ramadan in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
A baker prepares dough for bread ahead of Ramadan in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Photographer
Darren Whiteside
Location
JAKARTA, Indonesia
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

An Indonesian Muslim boy climbs down from a position in a busy mosque after Friday prayers during the fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
An Indonesian Muslim boy climbs down from a position in a busy mosque after Friday prayers during the fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Photographer
Beawiharta Beawiharta
Location
JAKARTA, Indonesia
Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016

Muslims attend the Ramadan tarawih prayer at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Muslims attend the Ramadan tarawih prayer at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Photographer
Ali Hashisho
Location
SIDON, Lebanon
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

A Musaharati, or dawn awakener, strikes his drum to wake observant Muslims for their overnight 'sahur', last meal, before the day's fast during Ramadan in Sidon's Old City in south Lebanon just before dawn. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
A Musaharati, or dawn awakener, strikes his drum to wake observant Muslims for their overnight 'sahur', last meal, before the day's fast during Ramadan in Sidon's Old City in south Lebanon just before dawn. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Photographer
Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Location
RAFAH, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Palestinian girls read the Koran during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Palestinian girls read the Koran during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
