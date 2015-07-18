The month of Ramadan

Palestinians, not permitted by Israeli security forces to cross into Jerusalem from the West Bank due to an age limit, use a ladder to climb over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier as they try to make their way to attend the fourth Friday...more

Palestinians, not permitted by Israeli security forces to cross into Jerusalem from the West Bank due to an age limit, use a ladder to climb over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier as they try to make their way to attend the fourth Friday prayer of Ramadan in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the village of Al-Ram, near Ramallah July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close