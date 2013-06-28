The Moscow terminal
A passenger is reflected in a window of a corridor leading from one terminal to another at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. President Vladimir Putin confirmed on Tuesday former U.S. spy agency NSA contractor Edward Snowden sought by the...more
A passenger is reflected in a window of a corridor leading from one terminal to another at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. President Vladimir Putin confirmed on Tuesday former U.S. spy agency NSA contractor Edward Snowden sought by the United States was in the transit area of a Moscow airport but ruled out handing him over to Washington, dismissing U.S. criticisms as "ravings and rubbish". REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A receptionist talks on a phone while a picture of former U.S. NSA contractor Edward Snowden is shown on the television screen in the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana...more
A receptionist talks on a phone while a picture of former U.S. NSA contractor Edward Snowden is shown on the television screen in the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A passenger lies on the floor at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A passenger lies on the floor at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A journalist, who is also a transit passenger, rests in his room inside the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A journalist, who is also a transit passenger, rests in his room inside the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
People spend time inside Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
People spend time inside Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A man sits on the floor at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A man sits on the floor at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Passengers walk to board an Aeroflot Airbus A330 plane heading to the Cuban capital Havana at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Passengers walk to board an Aeroflot Airbus A330 plane heading to the Cuban capital Havana at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man studies a navigation board at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man studies a navigation board at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People spend time in a waiting room at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People spend time in a waiting room at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A television screens the image of former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden during a news bulletin at a cafe in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A television screens the image of former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden during a news bulletin at a cafe in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
The media and bystanders record an Aeroflot Airbus A330 plane heading to the Cuban capital Havana at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
The media and bystanders record an Aeroflot Airbus A330 plane heading to the Cuban capital Havana at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A cleaner vacuums a room at the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A cleaner vacuums a room at the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A receptionist waits for guests inside the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A receptionist waits for guests inside the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
People spend time in a waiting room at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People spend time in a waiting room at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People spend time in a waiting room at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People spend time in a waiting room at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Passengers lie on the floor at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Passengers lie on the floor at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Women sleep inside Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Women sleep inside Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
People spend time at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
People spend time at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Passengers sleep at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Passengers sleep at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
An exterior view shows Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
An exterior view shows Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Next Slideshows
Immigration vigil
Peaceful demonstrators hold a 24-hour vigil calling on Congress to pass immigration reform in Los Angeles.
The Moscow terminal
A look inside Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport where former NSA contractor Edward Snowden is believed to be.
The Trayvon Martin case
The evidence, the uproar, and the trial of George Zimmerman.
Spanish nurses find work in Netherlands
A group of young Spanish nurses move to the Netherlands to take up work, fleeing a dismal job market at home.
MORE IN PICTURES
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.