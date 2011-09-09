Edition:
The most dangerous job

Friday, September 09, 2011

A relative cries over the body of a bus driver killed by unknown assailants in Guatemala City, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

The driver of a passing bus looks at a crime scene, where a bus driver was murdered, in Guatemala City February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

An armed villager checks a public bus entering their village of Castanas for weapons, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, July 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Relatives mourn near a crime scene where a bus driver was murdered on his bus route in Guatemala City, February 17, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

A passenger of a passing bus reacts as he sees a crime scene, where a bus driver was murdered, in Guatemala City, February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

The body of a murdered public bus driver is seen under his bus in Guatemala City, February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Bullet holes and streaks of blood are seen on the side of a bus after a driver's murder in Guatemala City, December 3, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

A driver's assistant covers his face during a protest aimed at calling attention to the almost daily bus attacks in Guatemala City, March 24, 2009. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

A bed sheet covers the body of driver Victor Avendana inside his bus in Guatemala City, February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

The wife of a murdered bus driver cries at the crime scene in Guatemala City, December 2, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Patrons of a fast food restaurant peer through the window at the scene of a bus driver's murder in Guatemala City, October 22, 2009. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Passengers of a passing bus look at a murder scene of a bus driver in Guatemala City, January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Bus drivers attend a church service for the owner of a bus company who was gunned down outside his home in San Jose Pinula, December 8, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

A driver lies dead behind the wheel of his bus in Guatemala City, October 22, 2009. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

A gun lies in a pool of blood left by a wounded assailant after an attack on a public bus in Guatemala City, March 24, 2009. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

A doctor looks at the x-rays of a victim of a bus attack in Guatemala City, March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

The body of a murdered bus driver's assistant is seen covered in the street in Guatemala City, January 22, 2009. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Relatives of a victim cry at a crime scene involving the death of a bus driver in Guatemala City, November 28, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

People look through bus windows at a crime scene where an assailant was killed during an attack on a bus in Guatemala City, March 24, 2009. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

A fireman stands amid the wreckage of a burnt-out bus in Guatemala City, March 20, 2009. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

A bus driver on the route P40 is seen during his shift in Guatemala City, December 18, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

An investigator works at a crime scene involving a bus attack in Guatemala City, March 24, 2009. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

A family member cries at the scene of one of three attacks on public buses in Guatemala City, March 5, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Police try to get details from a victim of a bus attack in Guatemala City, March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

A crashed bus is seen in Guatemala City, February 5, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Investigators work a crime scene after an attack on a public bus in Guatemala City, February 16, 2009. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Bus drivers and friends carry the coffin of the owner of a bus company who was gunned down in San Jose Pinula, December 8, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Passengers on a bus look at a slain assailant through the windows of another bus in Guatemala City, March 24, 2009. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

A bus driver's assistant looks from his bus after a bus driver was shot dead in Guatemala City, February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Relatives cry next to the body of a bus driver killed by unknown assailants in Guatemala City, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

