The MTV red carpet

Monday, August 29, 2011

Rapper Whiz Khalifa kisses model Amber Rose as they arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 29, 2011

Singer Katy Perry arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 29, 2011

MTV reality series "Jersey Shore" stars Snooki (L-R), Sammi, Deena and JWOww pose at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 29, 2011

Electro hip-hop duo LMFAO arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 29, 2011

Singer Lady Gaga pauses as she answers a reporter's question in the press room at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Monday, August 29, 2011

Singer Kelly Rowland arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 29, 2011

Singer Britney Spears and boyfriend her Jason Trawick arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 29, 2011

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi from the MTV reality series "Jersey Shore" poses at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 29, 2011

Singer Justin Bieber arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 29, 2011

TV personality Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 29, 2011

Singer and actress Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 29, 2011

Beyonce and Nicki Minaj pose as they arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 29, 2011

Singer Bonnie McKee arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 29, 2011

British Singer Adele gestures on arrival at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 29, 2011

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi from the MTV reality series "Jersey Shore" poses on arrival at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 29, 2011

Gabe Saporta (L) of Cobra Starship performs with singer Sabi on the arrivals line at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 29, 2011

Singer Selena Gomez arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 29, 2011

The Black Veil Brides arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 29, 2011

TV personality Maria Menounos arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 29, 2011

Singer Justin Bieber arrives holding a snake in his hand at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 29, 2011

U.S. rapper Flo Rida poses with with former Miss Poland Maria Nowakowska on arrival at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 29, 2011

Comedian Andrew Dice Clay (R) and his guest pose on arrival at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 29, 2011

Singer Ne-Yo poses as he arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 29, 2011

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Snooki, from reality TV series "Jersey Shore," arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 29, 2011

Actress Katie Holmes smiles as she arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 29, 2011

The cast of Comedy Central's sitcom "Workaholics" arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 29, 2011

Singer Selena Gomez arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 29, 2011

Singer Tony Bennett arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 29, 2011

Actress Zoe Saldana arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 29, 2011

Members of rock band Good Charlotte Benji (L) and Joel Madden pose on arrival at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

