The new Cuban migrants
Cuban Alberto Cruz, 40, a baker, poses for a photograph after he crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. According to local authorities in La Miel, some 100 to 150...more
Cuban Lazara Suarez, 50, an economist, wipes her tears as she poses for a photograph after she crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Cuban Pedro Delagado, 24, a businessman, holds his cross as he poses for a photograph after he crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Cuban Yoexy Vila, 29, an agriculturist, poses for a photograph after he broke his foot and crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Cuban Medelin Morales, 40, a baker, poses for a photograph after she crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Cuban Freddy Arca, 37, a carpenter, drinks soda as he poses for a photograph after he crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Cuban Yanelis Rodriguez, 23, a student, poses for a photograph after she crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Cuban Roxana Perez, 44, a draftswoman, drinks water as she poses for a photograph after she crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Cuban Julian R., 25, a hair stylist, poses for a photograph after he crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Cuban Nunes family poses for a photograph after they crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Cuban Leskey Grangel, 31, a farmer, poses for a photograph after he crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Cuban Laura Abrego, 50, a mother, poses for a photograph after she crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. Mrs Abrego will get together with her son in the U.S. ...more
Cuban Maria Hernadez, 43, a business manager, poses for a photograph after she crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A Cuban family poses for a photograph after they crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Cuban Yosvani Castillo, 36, a civil engineer, poses for a photograph after he crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Cuban Guillermo Cruz, 26, an electronic engineer, poses for a photograph after he crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Cuban Daymara A., 20, poses for a photograph after she crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Cuban Estevez family poses for a photograph after they crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
