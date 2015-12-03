Edition:
The new Cuban migrants

Cuban Alberto Cruz, 40, a baker, poses for a photograph after he crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. According to local authorities in La Miel, some 100 to 150 Cubans have been entering Panama from Colombia every day for the last three months. Scores of Cubans have come to Panama as they seek overland passage towards the United States fearing a recent detente between Washington and Havana could end their preferential treatment. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban Lazara Suarez, 50, an economist, wipes her tears as she poses for a photograph after she crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban Pedro Delagado, 24, a businessman, holds his cross as he poses for a photograph after he crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban Yoexy Vila, 29, an agriculturist, poses for a photograph after he broke his foot and crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban Medelin Morales, 40, a baker, poses for a photograph after she crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban Freddy Arca, 37, a carpenter, drinks soda as he poses for a photograph after he crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban Yanelis Rodriguez, 23, a student, poses for a photograph after she crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban Roxana Perez, 44, a draftswoman, drinks water as she poses for a photograph after she crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban Julian R., 25, a hair stylist, poses for a photograph after he crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban Nunes family poses for a photograph after they crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban Leskey Grangel, 31, a farmer, poses for a photograph after he crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban Laura Abrego, 50, a mother, poses for a photograph after she crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. Mrs Abrego will get together with her son in the U.S. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban Maria Hernadez, 43, a business manager, poses for a photograph after she crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A Cuban family poses for a photograph after they crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban Yosvani Castillo, 36, a civil engineer, poses for a photograph after he crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban Guillermo Cruz, 26, an electronic engineer, poses for a photograph after he crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban Daymara A., 20, poses for a photograph after she crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban Estevez family poses for a photograph after they crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

