The next Steve Jobs?

SERGEY BRIN AND LARRY PAGE, GOOGLE FOUNDERS Larry Page returned as CEO of Google in January, 13 years after he cofounded the Internet company with his college buddy Sergeiy Brin, building on the foundations of their earlier search engine, "Back Rub." Page, who laid the foundation for Google in postgraduate research on how Internet websites link to each other, is regarded as the a heavyweight thinker whose ideas spawned the search engine that revolutionized the Internet and created an advertising market that now brings it $29 billion a year. Some hope he will jumpstart a company that in recent years has stumbled awkwardly on emerging Web trends such as social networking. So far, under his helm, Google has launched its Google social networking site and made a bold $12.5 bid to buy Motorola Mobility, which puts Google's Android operating system in a better footing as it launches a direct attack against Apple. The 38-year old is described by industry insiders as intense but not flashy, and pays himself only $1 a year in salary. The son of Jewish Russian immigrants who were economists and mathematicians, Sergey Brin, 38, came to the US as a child without knowing English. Last year, he told the Wall Street Journal Web censorship in China "smacked of the 'totalitarianism' of his youth" in Soviet Russia; Google now directs traffic from mainland China to uncensored search engines in Hong Kong. In 2008, Brin made a $5 million down payment to book a seat on a private space flight. He is currently on leave from the Ph.D. program in computer science at Stanford University, where he received his master's degree. He directs special projects at Google. REUTERS/Chip East