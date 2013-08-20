Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Aug 20, 2013 | 5:00pm BST

The Obama Dogs

<p>Bo (L) and Sunny, the Obama family's new puppy, on the South Lawn of the White House in a photo released August 19, 2013. Sunny, a one-year-old Portuguese Water Dog, has moved into the residence of President Obama and his family, joining Bo, a male dog of the same breed. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House</p>

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

<p>White House and Air Force staff carry clothes and personal bags belonging to President Obama, along with Bo, on a wet tarmac at Chicago's O'Hare Airport, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>President Obama playing football on the South Lawn of the White House with the family dog Bo, May 12, 2009. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House</p>

<p>White House Deputy Director of Oval Office Operations Brian Mosteller attempts to protect his shoes as he plays with the Obama family dog Bo in the White House Cabinet Room, April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House</p>

<p>President Obama's daughters Malia and Sasha play with Bo as they wait for Obama's return to Washington after a day trip to Ohio and Pennsylvania, September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

<p>President Obama is welcomed by his daughters Sasha and Malia and his dog Bo, September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

<p>Michelle Obama walks down the Cross Hall with Bo to an event to welcome children of White House employees to the annual Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day in the East Room of the White House, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>President Obama bends down to wait for his dog Bo to come towards him outside the Oval Office of the White House, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>President Obama's dog Bo is led onto Air Force One before Obama's departure from Andrews Air Force Base in Washington, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Michelle Obama talks to Bo at an event in the East Room of the White House, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Bo climbs the back stairs of Air Force One at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida, August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Bo runs down a corridor with President Obama in the White House, April 14, 2009. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House</p>

<p>President Obama presents the first family's new Portuguese Water Dog puppy Bo on the South Lawn at the White House, April 14, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>Bo and his family step off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>President Obama's daughter Malia takes Bo for a walk on the South Lawn of the White House, April 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Michelle Obama reads The Night Before Christmas at the Children's National Medical Center with Bo, in Washington, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Bo and his family on the South Lawn of the White House, November 23, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>President Obama buys a bone for his dog Bo in Alexandria, Virginia, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Michelle Obama walks out with daughters Sasha, Malia and family dog Bo to receive the 2011 White House Christmas Tree at the White House, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

<p>President Obama's dog Bo is walked across the tarmac to board a helicopter after getting off Air Force One at Cape Cod Coast Guard Air Station in Bourne, Massachusetts, August 19, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

