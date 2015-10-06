Edition:
The O.J. Simpson trial

O.J. Simpson holds up his hands to the jury. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
O.J. Simpson measures his hand with former Isotoner general manager Richard Rubin, right, after a question arose about his hand size. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
A Ford Bronco carrying O.J. Simpson is driven by Simpson's former teammate Al Cowlings, chased by dozens of police cars during an hour long pursuit through Los Angeles. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2009
O.J. Simpson sits in court with attorneys Robert Shapiro (2nd from R) and Johnnie Cochran Jr. (3rd from R) as defense attorney Gerald Uelmen (C) presents arguments regarding disclosure of prosecution witnesses as prosecutors Bill Hodgeman (L) and Cheri Lewis (2nd from L) look on. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2009
Denise Brown, sister of Nicole Brown-Simpson, cries as she testifies about Brown-Simpson's relationship with O.J. Simpson. Brown wore Angel earrings and pins in memory of her sister. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2009
Kim Goldman, sister of Ronald Goldman, wipes her eyes as she kneels at her brothers grave after a headstone was unveiled. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2009
Arnelle Simpson, daughter of O.J. Simpson, testifies on her father's behalf. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
O. J. Simpson with his ex-wife Nicole Simpson and their children, daughter Sidney Brooke, 9, and son Justin, 6, at the March 16, 1994, premiere of the film "Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult". REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Los Angeles police detective Mark Fuhrman is shown on the witness stand. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
O.J. Simpson gets a hug from lead defense attorney Johnnie Cochran, Jr. after Simpson was found not guilty of the murders of Nicole Simpson and Ronald Goldman. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2009
Ron Goldman is shown in his California driver's license photo. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Wesley Griswald is draped in not-guilty signs as he demonstrates in front of the Los Angeles County courthouse on the first day of jury deliberations. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2009
O.J. Simpson and attorney Robert Shapiro stand as the jury enters the courtroom. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2009
O.J. Simpson walks with his children, daughter Sydney, age 9 (L) and son Justin, 6, after the funeral service for the children's mother and Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Simpson. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Marcia Clark, the lead prosecutor in O.J. Simpson's criminal murder trial, talks to reporters at the National Association of Television Producers trade show in New Orleans, where she was promoting her new television show Lady Law. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2009
Defense attorney Johnnie Cochran, Jr. is shown in court as he gestures to his neck as he suggests that Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman had their throats slashed in a so-called "Colombian necklace" by drug killers. REUTERS/Vince Bucci

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Prosecutor Marcia Clark confers with defense attorney Johnnie Cochran, Jr. as they look over photographs. Other members of the defense team are seated, F. Lee Bailey (L) and Carl Douglas. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2009
Defense witness Robert Heidstra points during his testimony to the area near where he walked his dog on the night of the murders. The chart is a map of the area around Bundy Drive, site of the murders. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2009
O.J. Simpson fan Dolores Payne voices her support outside the courthouse. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Members of the prosecution team, (L-R) Christopher Darden, Marcia Clark and William Hodgman react after defendant O.J. Simpson was found not guilty. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2009
Defendant O.J. Simpson reacts after the court clerk announces that Simpson was found not guilty of the murders of Nicole Simpson and Ronald Goldman, as defense attorneys F. Lee Bailey (L) and Johnnie Cochran, Jr. (R) look on. Fellow defense attorney Robert Shapiro stands in the background (2ndR). REUTERS/Myung J. Chun/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
The family of murder victim Ronald Goldman reacts after defendant O.J. Simpson was found not guilty. Shown (L-R) Kim Goldman, sister, father Fred Goldman (C) and his wife Patti (R). REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2009
Leon Johnson and his sister Watts react to the not guilty verdict outside the courthouse. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2009
Marcia Clark, the lead prosecutor in O.J. Simpson's criminal murder trial, talks with Geraldo Rivera at the National Association of Television Producers trade show in New Orleans. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
ABC news co-anchor Barbara Walters poses with the family of Ron Goldman. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
