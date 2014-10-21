The olive harvest
A olive tree is seen in a field in the outskirts of Ronda, near Malaga, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A Palestinian farmer sorts olives during harvest in the West Bank village of Awarta near Nablus October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
A villager rests while harvesting olives in Anqoun town, south Lebanon October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A man uses nets to harvest olives under olive trees near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A worker inspects olive paste as it is being pressed to extract oil at an olive press in Anqoun town, south Lebanon October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Olives are seen in an olive tree field in La Rinconada, near the Andalusian capital of Seville September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A man works in a traditional olive-oil mill near Chefchaouen, Northern Morocco photo taken February 2007. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A worker empties out olives from a basket at an olive tree field in La Rinconada, near the Andalusian capital of Seville September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Workers place olive paste on an olive press before they extract oil from it in Anqoun town, south Lebanon October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A laborer from the Berber Kabylie region harvests olives in the eastern village of Tazmelt, near Bejaia, Algeria January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Olives are seen at an oil mill in Lun, south Croatia, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A Palestinian man pours freshly pressed olive oil during harvest season in the village of Qarawat Bani Zeid, north of the West Bank city of Ramallah October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Multi-colored nets used to harvest olives are spread out under olive trees near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Palestinians harvest olives near the West Bank city of Nablus, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A plow is seen next to olive trees in a field in the outskirts of Cuevas del Becerro, near Malaga, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Palestinians harvest olives near the West Bank city of Nablus, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A veil-clad female worker walks in a factory for pickling olives, dates, jam productions and olive oil in the Saudi city of Tabuk August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
An olive tree field is seen in the outskirts of Teba, near Malaga, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Bottles of olive oil are lined in a factory in Dos Hermanas, near the Andalusian capital of Seville September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A basket of olives sits in an olive tree field in La Rinconada, near the Andalusian capital of Seville September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Next Slideshows
Wingsuit daredevils
Stunt flyers launch themselves into air on a wing and a prayer.
Oscar de la Renta: 1932 - 2014
The renowned fashion designer passes away.
Fall colors
Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.
Oldest marionette theater may close
The oldest continually running marionette theater in the U.S. faces closure with the landmark being turned into an apartment complex.
MORE IN PICTURES
Landslide devastates Colombia
Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.
Paraguay faces constitutional crisis
Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.