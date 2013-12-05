Edition:
The olive harvest

<p>Multi-coloured nets used to harvest olives are spread out under olive trees near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. The olive groves from the Alpes Maritimes communes, which represent 4,500 hectares (11,119 acres), produce around 241 tons of olive oil annually. The harvest period starts in the coastal areas in November and ends in March or April. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Multi-coloured nets used to harvest olives are spread out under olive trees near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. The olive groves from the Alpes Maritimes communes, which represent 4,500 hectares (11,119 acres), produce around 241 tons of olive oil annually. The harvest period starts in the coastal areas in November and ends in March or April. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>A man uses nets to harvest olives under olive trees near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Freshly-harvested olives are seen in a basket as they are harvested near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Men use nets to harvest olives under olive trees near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>A man gathers freshly-harvested olives under olive trees near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Multi-coloured nets used to harvest olives are spread out under olive trees near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Freshly-harvested olives are seen in netting on the ground under olive trees near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Freshly-harvested olives are seen in a basket as they are harvested near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Netting is seen on the ground surrounding olive trees during their harvest near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Multi-coloured nets used to harvest olives are spread out under olive trees near the village of Castagniers, north of Nice, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Pictures