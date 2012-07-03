The Olympians
Canadian Olympic swimmer Ryan Cochrane of Victoria, BC, poses for a portrait at the Phoenix Swim Club in Phoenix, Arizona, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
Triple jumper Yamile Aldama, with her hair tied in red, white and blue attends a news conference at the Team GB House Athletes selected for the Team GB track and field events in London July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Spanish gymnast Gervasio Deferr poses during an interview in Barcelona, June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Olympic fencer Nicole Ross, 23, poses for a portrait at the New York Fencers Club in New York City, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Spanish shooter Alberto Fernandez poses for a portrait at a shooting range outside Madrid, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Turkish wrestler and Olympic hopeful Elif Jale Yesilirmak, 26, poses for a picture in Ankara May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Portuguese table tennis player Tiago Apolonia poses during a training session in Lisbon May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Hungarian water polo player Daniel Varga, an Olympic champion (Beijing 2008), poses with his fiancee Eva and their cat in Budapest on June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Hungarian water polo player Norbert Hosnyanszky, an Olympic champion (Beijing 2008) and avid diver, poses with his fins and goggles in Budapest on June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Rower Augustin Maillefer, a member of Switzerland's quad scull team, trains alone during a photo opportunity at the Swiss rowing center in Sarnen June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Turkish Taekwondo fighter and Olympic hopeful Nur Tatar, 20, poses in front of her daily food intake in Ankara May 24, 2012. Tatar is preparing to compete for Turkey in the London 2012 Olympic Games. This is her first time competing in the Olympics...more
Turkish Taekwondo fighter and Olympic hopeful Nur Tatar, 20, poses in front of her daily food intake in Ankara May 24, 2012. Tatar is preparing to compete for Turkey in the London 2012 Olympic Games. This is her first time competing in the Olympics and she is on a strict diet to shed several pounds to reach the exact weight category in which she will fight. She has reduced her daily calorie intake to 1500 kcal. Picture taken May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Disabled powerlifter Mohammad Fahim Rahimi rests during training at a gym in Kabul June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Jordanian Taekwondo athlete Mohammad Abu Libdeh is seen during a training session in preparation for the 2012 London Olympic Games at King Hussein Sport City in Amman June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Costa Rica's 400m hurdles runner Sharolyn Scott stretches during a training session for the London 2012 Olympics in Sabanilla, near San Jose, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Costa Rica's 400m runner Nery Brenes trains for the London 2012 Olympics in Sabanilla, near San Jose, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Costa Rica's 400m hurdles runner Sharolyn Scott jumps a hurdle during a training session for the London 2012 Olympics in Sabanilla, near San Jose, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Japanese professional keirin cyclist Kazunari Watanabe (front L), whose home town of Futaba is within the 20-km (12-mile) exclusion zone around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, takes part in a training session for the London...more
Japanese professional keirin cyclist Kazunari Watanabe (front L), whose home town of Futaba is within the 20-km (12-mile) exclusion zone around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, takes part in a training session for the London Olympics in Izu, Shizuoka prefecture June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Austrian kayaking world champion Viktoria Schwarz (L) and her partner Yvonne Schuring practice during a training session in Ottensheim some 200 kilometres (125 miles) west of Vienna May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Emilie Heymans (R) and Jennifer Abel of Canada practice for the Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard event at Olympic Stadium in Montreal, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
U.S. marathon runner Meb Keflezighi trains for the London 2012 Olympics in Mammoth Lakes, California May 30, 2012. Olympic silver medalist Keflezighi, 37, is the oldest American ever to qualify for the Olympic marathon. He trains at an altitude of...more
U.S. marathon runner Meb Keflezighi trains for the London 2012 Olympics in Mammoth Lakes, California May 30, 2012. Olympic silver medalist Keflezighi, 37, is the oldest American ever to qualify for the Olympic marathon. He trains at an altitude of around 9,000 feet in Mammoth to increase his red blood cells and boost his endurance. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Spain's David Cal paddles his canoe single (C1) during a training session on the River Lerez in the city of Pontevedra May 17, 2012. Cal is months away from a shot at winning a fifth Olympic medal, which would make him Spain's most decorated...more
Spain's David Cal paddles his canoe single (C1) during a training session on the River Lerez in the city of Pontevedra May 17, 2012. Cal is months away from a shot at winning a fifth Olympic medal, which would make him Spain's most decorated Olympian. The man who had the honour of carrying the Spanish flag at the opening ceremony in the Beijing Olympics competes in the C1 class canoe, where the competitor kneels in his craft and uses a single paddle down one side. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Kuwaiti Shooter Mariam Erzouqi, 24, poses as she takes aim during practice at the Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Olympic Shooting Complex in Kuwait, May 26, 2012. Mariam Erzouqi grips her German-made air rifle with carefully-manicured hands, steadies...more
Kuwaiti Shooter Mariam Erzouqi, 24, poses as she takes aim during practice at the Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Olympic Shooting Complex in Kuwait, May 26, 2012. Mariam Erzouqi grips her German-made air rifle with carefully-manicured hands, steadies her footing, eyes the target and slowly pulls the trigger until a soft crack echoes through Kuwait's cavernous shooting range. The 24-year-old is set to become the second Kuwaiti woman to compete at an Olympic Games and will take dead aim at a medal in the 10 and 50 metres air rifle in London. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee
Fencer Alexander Massialas poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jay Chau, vice chairman of the Hong Kong Kiteboarding Federation, takes part in a training session at Shui Hau Wan at Hong Kong's Lantau Island May 12, 2012. The International Sailing Federation (ISAF) announced the decision to include men's and...more
Jay Chau, vice chairman of the Hong Kong Kiteboarding Federation, takes part in a training session at Shui Hau Wan at Hong Kong's Lantau Island May 12, 2012. The International Sailing Federation (ISAF) announced the decision to include men's and women's kiteboarding at the expense of windsurfing earlier this month, describing it as a "fantastic addition" for the Games in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Shot putter Tomasz Majewski of Poland trains for the 2012 London Olympic Games at the Academy of Physical Education in Warsaw April 17, 2012. Majewski won a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games with 21.51 meters and is considered as one of...more
Shot putter Tomasz Majewski of Poland trains for the 2012 London Olympic Games at the Academy of Physical Education in Warsaw April 17, 2012. Majewski won a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games with 21.51 meters and is considered as one of the favourites for the 2012 London Olympic Games this year. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Milagros Cabral, captain of the Dominican Republic volleyball team practices during training season at the Olympic center in Santo Domingo in this picture taken May 22, 2012. The team qualified for one of the only three spots for women's volleyball...more
Milagros Cabral, captain of the Dominican Republic volleyball team practices during training season at the Olympic center in Santo Domingo in this picture taken May 22, 2012. The team qualified for one of the only three spots for women's volleyball teams from the Americas to play at the London Olympics, along with the United States and Brazil. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Tunisian Taekwondo athlete Khaoula Ben Hamza (in blue) trains during preparations for the 2012 London Olympic Games in Tunis May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Tunisian Taekwondo athlete Khaoula Ben Hamza (in blue) trains during preparations for the 2012 London Olympic Games in Tunis May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Brazilian Ronald Juliao prepares to throw a discus during a training session at the Athletics Center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo May 17, 2012. Juliao will be taking part in the 2012 London Olympics. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Marathon runner Gladys Tejeda, the first Peruvian athlete who qualified for the 2012 London Olympic Games, runs during her training in the Andean province of Junin May 15, 2012. A private company will take Gladys' mother Marcelina Pucuhuaranga, 69,...more
Marathon runner Gladys Tejeda, the first Peruvian athlete who qualified for the 2012 London Olympic Games, runs during her training in the Andean province of Junin May 15, 2012. A private company will take Gladys' mother Marcelina Pucuhuaranga, 69, to London as part of the "Thank you Mom" program. For Pucuhuaranga, who received her first passport, it will be the first time travelling out of Peru. The program will take about 120 mothers of different athletes around the world to attend the games. Tejeda, the youngest of nine children, returned to her hometown to visit her mother and to focus on training where she will run more than 20 km every day in the highlands (over 4,105 meters above sea level). REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
U.S. trampoline gymnast Michael Devine trains for the London 2012 Olympics at his home gym, the J and J Tumbling and Trampoline Team Center, while his coach Shaun Kempton (L) looks on in Pecatonica, Illinois, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Competitors take part in the final of the men's 1500m during the BUCS Outdoor Athletics Championships at the Olympic Stadium in London May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Olympic hopeful Abdul Rashid Bangura, 27, shadow boxes while training at the national stadium in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown, April 25, 2012. Sierra Leone's national boxing team was scrambling on Wednesday to raise money to send athletes to an...more
Olympic hopeful Abdul Rashid Bangura, 27, shadow boxes while training at the national stadium in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown, April 25, 2012. Sierra Leone's national boxing team was scrambling on Wednesday to raise money to send athletes to an Olympic qualifying event starting in Morocco on Friday, but lack of financing and government support means the competition is likely out of reach for most of the national team. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Italian Olympic team archer Marco Galiazzo prepares to release an arrow during a training session in Padua, northern Italy, April 21, 2012. Galiazzo won the gold medal in the men's individual archery event at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, and will...more
Italian Olympic team archer Marco Galiazzo prepares to release an arrow during a training session in Padua, northern Italy, April 21, 2012. Galiazzo won the gold medal in the men's individual archery event at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, and will take part in the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini
Helana Scott runs with the Olympic torch before boarding a train during the London 2012 Olympic Games Torch Relay rehearsal at Great Central Railway in Leicester, central England April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Austrian gymnast and Olympic hopeful Caroline Weber practises with the ribbon during a training session in Vienna April 19, 2012. Weber, 26, who practices six hours a day five days a week, will participate in the rhythmic gymnastics competition at...more
Austrian gymnast and Olympic hopeful Caroline Weber practises with the ribbon during a training session in Vienna April 19, 2012. Weber, 26, who practices six hours a day five days a week, will participate in the rhythmic gymnastics competition at the London 2012 Olympic games. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Hungarian swimmer Laszlo Cseh swims underwater during a training session in Budapest April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Tyler Hinton takes a breath after going under the water while competing in the men's C1 during the U.S. Olympic trials for whitewater slalom in Charlotte, North Carolina April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Primoz Kozmus of Slovenia throws a hammer during his training for the 2012 London Olympics in Brezice March 22, 2012. Kozmus was the Olympic gold medallist from Beijing and World Champion from Berlin. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Spanish boxer Jennifer Miranda lifts weights during a training session at a high-performance sports centre in Los Alcazares, southeastern Spain, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig limbers up at a wrestling gym in Ulan Bator, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Olympic silver medallist weightlifter Dmitry Klokov drops weights during training at his father's house in the village of Sinkovo outside Moscow, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Tunisian wrestler Haithem Belaiech (in blue) trains for the 2012 London Olympic Games in Tunis, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, stretches as she practises with her trainer Saher Jura (unseen) at a field belonging to her family in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-Shamaliya near Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A member of the national weightlifting team trains as he prepares to compete with other athletes for the selection of the Olympics team in Khartoum, Sudan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
U.S. platform diver Haley Ishimatsu trains for the London 2012 Olympics in Los Angeles, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
German beach volleyball players Sara Goller (R), 27, and Laura Ludwig, 26, train for the London 2012 Olympics in Manhattan Beach, California, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra stretches during a training session as children mimic him while posing for the camera in Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem
Track cycling sprinter Simona Krupeckaite of Lithuania leaves the training session for the London 2012 Olympics in Panevezis, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
U.S platform diver Haley Ishimatsu trains for the London 2012 Olympics in Los Angeles, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mongolian Olympic boxer Tugstsogt Nyambayar prepares to train in a gym in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
