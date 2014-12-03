Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Dec 3, 2014 | 11:30pm GMT

The one and only Kim Jong Un

North Korea has ordered people who share the name of leader Kim Jong Un to change their names, South Korea's state-run KBS television reports. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, June 16, 2014
Kim Jung Un guides the test fire of a tactical rocket. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2014
Kim Jong Un visits the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun to pay tribute to founding President Kim Il Sung and former leader Kim Jong Il. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, July 27, 2014
Kim Jong Un guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, April 24, 2014
Kim Jong Un accompanied by his wife Ri Sol Ju applaud as they attend an art performance by the Moranbong Band in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, May 20, 2014
Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to the Chonji Lubricant Factory. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, August 06, 2014
Kim Jong Un visits Mangyongdae Revolutionary School on the occasion of the 68th anniversary of the founding of the Korean Children's Union. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Saturday, June 07, 2014
Kim Jong Un watches a basketball game between former U.S. NBA players and North Korean players with Dennis Rodman at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, January 09, 2014
Kim Jong-un holds up a pistol as he supervises pistol and automatic file firing drills at the second battalion under North Korea People's Army. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2013
Kim Jong-un reacts as he arrives for the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2013
Kim Jong-un meets with the 507th unit of the Korean People's Army and sentry guards at Mount O-sung in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2013
Kim Jong Un visits the newly built ski resort in the Masik Pass region. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2013
Kim Jong-Un uses a pair of binoculars to look toward the South during his visit to the Jangjae Islet Defence Detachment and Mu Islet Hero Defence Detachment southwest of Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2013
Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju look on during a visit to Unit 1017 of the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2013
Kim Jong-un visits a Mushroom Farm. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2013
Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force Unit 447. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, May 14, 2014
Kim Jong-un waves during a parade to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2013
Kim Jong Un smiles as he gives field guidance during a visit to the November 2 Factory of the Korean People's Army. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, August 24, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends sports and cultural events being held to mark the completion of the remodelling of Songdowon International Children's camp. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Saturday, May 03, 2014
Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to Taesongsan General Hospital. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, May 19, 2014
Kim Jong Un visits a construction site of a resort for scientists. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, May 29, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the October 8 Factory. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, August 31, 2014
