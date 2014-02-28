Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Feb 28, 2014 | 1:10am GMT

The Opera Ball in Vienna

<p>Members of the opening committee perform during a rehearsal for the Opera Ball in Vienna February 23, 2014. The 18 to 24-year-olds spend weeks rehearsing for a performance that lasts just three or four minutes but has a huge audience at home and abroad. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

Members of the opening committee perform during a rehearsal for the Opera Ball in Vienna February 23, 2014. The 18 to 24-year-olds spend weeks rehearsing for a performance that lasts just three or four minutes but has a huge audience at home and...more

Friday, February 28, 2014

Members of the opening committee perform during a rehearsal for the Opera Ball in Vienna February 23, 2014. The 18 to 24-year-olds spend weeks rehearsing for a performance that lasts just three or four minutes but has a huge audience at home and abroad. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
1 / 18
<p>Members of the opening committee dance past a lost shoe during the final rehearsal for the Opera Ball inside the opera house in Vienna February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

Members of the opening committee dance past a lost shoe during the final rehearsal for the Opera Ball inside the opera house in Vienna February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Friday, February 28, 2014

Members of the opening committee dance past a lost shoe during the final rehearsal for the Opera Ball inside the opera house in Vienna February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
2 / 18
<p>Members of the opening committee perform during a rehearsal for the Opera Ball in Vienna February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

Members of the opening committee perform during a rehearsal for the Opera Ball in Vienna February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Friday, February 28, 2014

Members of the opening committee perform during a rehearsal for the Opera Ball in Vienna February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
3 / 18
<p>Members of the opening committee perform during a rehearsal for the Opera Ball in Vienna February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

Members of the opening committee perform during a rehearsal for the Opera Ball in Vienna February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Friday, February 28, 2014

Members of the opening committee perform during a rehearsal for the Opera Ball in Vienna February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
4 / 18
<p>The opera house is pictured on the evening of the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

The opera house is pictured on the evening of the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Friday, February 28, 2014

The opera house is pictured on the evening of the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
5 / 18
<p>Former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan and his wife Nane arrive for the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

Former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan and his wife Nane arrive for the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Friday, February 28, 2014

Former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan and his wife Nane arrive for the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
6 / 18
<p>Members of the opening committee perform at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Members of the opening committee perform at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Friday, February 28, 2014

Members of the opening committee perform at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
7 / 18
<p>Members of the opening committee enter the dance floor at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Members of the opening committee enter the dance floor at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Friday, February 28, 2014

Members of the opening committee enter the dance floor at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
8 / 18
<p>Members of the opening committee enter the dance floor at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014.REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Members of the opening committee enter the dance floor at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014.REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Friday, February 28, 2014

Members of the opening committee enter the dance floor at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014.REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
9 / 18
<p>Visitors watch the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Visitors watch the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Friday, February 28, 2014

Visitors watch the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
10 / 18
<p>Dancers of the state opera ballet perform at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Dancers of the state opera ballet perform at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Friday, February 28, 2014

Dancers of the state opera ballet perform at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
11 / 18
<p>Visitors dance at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Visitors dance at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Friday, February 28, 2014

Visitors dance at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
12 / 18
<p>A general view of the dance floor at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

A general view of the dance floor at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Friday, February 28, 2014

A general view of the dance floor at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
13 / 18
<p>Visitors watch the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Visitors watch the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Friday, February 28, 2014

Visitors watch the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
14 / 18
<p>Members of the opening committee dance the opening waltz at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Members of the opening committee dance the opening waltz at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Friday, February 28, 2014

Members of the opening committee dance the opening waltz at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
15 / 18
<p>Visitors watch the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Visitors watch the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Friday, February 28, 2014

Visitors watch the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
16 / 18
<p>Dancers of the state opera ballet perform at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Dancers of the state opera ballet perform at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Friday, February 28, 2014

Dancers of the state opera ballet perform at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
17 / 18
<p>A general view of the dance floor at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

A general view of the dance floor at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Friday, February 28, 2014

A general view of the dance floor at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
16th Annual Havana Cigar Festival

16th Annual Havana Cigar Festival

Next Slideshows

16th Annual Havana Cigar Festival

16th Annual Havana Cigar Festival

The world's premier cigar event in Cuba.

27 Feb 2014
First Lady of fitness

First Lady of fitness

Michelle Obama and her campaign against childhood obesity.

27 Feb 2014
Seeking sanctuary

Seeking sanctuary

An ornate 17th century church in central Brussels has become a shelter for a group of Afghan asylum seekers, protesting their deportation back to their home...

27 Feb 2014
When in Rome...

When in Rome...

Politicians, celebrities and royals dressing for the occasion when on the road.

27 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Landslide devastates Colombia

Landslide devastates Colombia

Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast