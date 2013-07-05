The overthrow of Mursi
Protesters chant anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood slogans as they wait in Tahrir square ahead of President Mohamed Mursi's public address, in Cairo June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Islamists, members of the brotherhood, and supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans during a protest around the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in the suburb of Nasr City, Cairo, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and anti-Mursi protesters clash in Sedy Gaber in Alexandria, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A scene of the aftermath of a fire that was set in the headquarters of the Freedom and Justice Party by anti-Mursi protesters during clashes between them and supporters of Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi in Sedy Gaber in Alexandria, June 28, 2013....more
Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi attack the national headquarters of the Muslim Brotherhood in Cairo with Molotov cocktails and rocks in Cairo's Moqattam district June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An anti-Mursi protester reacts as protesters sing a national song during a massive protest in Alexandria, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gather during a demonstration at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters, opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, take part in a protest demanding Mursi to resign at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A protester, opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, holds up benzine taken from the Muslim Brotherhood's headquarters in Cairo's Moqattam district July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A protester holds a cross and Koran during a protest demanding that President Mohamed Mursi resign at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reads a newspaper during a sit-in protest at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wave flags on a bridge during a protest demanding that Mursi resign in Cairo July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A protester, opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, holds up Egypt's flag during a protest demanding that Mursi resign at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A poster of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi reads, "No substitute for the legitimacy" is seen near members of the Muslim Brotherhood after night clashes with anti-Mursi around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo...more
A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of Mursi shows a spent shell after night clashes with anti-Mursi around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters, who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, react in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Protesters, who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, gather in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Army soldiers ask a female supporter of overthrown President Mohamed Mursi and the Muslim Brotherhood to take her protest to the sidewalk as they stand guard around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo July 4,...more
A man is silhouetted against the sunset as Egyptian military jets fly in formation over Tahrir square in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A protester who supports ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi rests on the ground near Cairo University in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
