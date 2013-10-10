The overthrow of Mursi
A protester plays the guitar as he stands near the tents of fellow protesters who are holding a sit-in at Tahrir Square, ahead of the June 30 planned protest against President Mohamed Mursi, in Cairo June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A protester plays the guitar as he stands near the tents of fellow protesters who are holding a sit-in at Tahrir Square, ahead of the June 30 planned protest against President Mohamed Mursi, in Cairo June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An anti-Mursi protester holds a crossed-out picture of President Mohamed Mursi during a sit-in at Tahrir Square, ahead of the June 30 planned protest against Mursi, in Cairo June 29, 2013. The words on the picture read: "30/6/2013 The General...more
An anti-Mursi protester holds a crossed-out picture of President Mohamed Mursi during a sit-in at Tahrir Square, ahead of the June 30 planned protest against Mursi, in Cairo June 29, 2013. The words on the picture read: "30/6/2013 The General Strike". REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gather during a demonstration at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gather during a demonstration at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Anti-Mursi protesters (bottom) and residents of an area in Sidi Gaber, clash in a side street off a main street where a massive anti-Mursi protest is taking place, in Alexandria, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Anti-Mursi protesters (bottom) and residents of an area in Sidi Gaber, clash in a side street off a main street where a massive anti-Mursi protest is taking place, in Alexandria, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi light a flare during a protest at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi light a flare during a protest at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
An anti-Mursi protester carries placards with a picture of former Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser (top) and crossed out pictures of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and U.S. Ambassador to Egypt Anne Patterson, during a massive protest in...more
An anti-Mursi protester carries placards with a picture of former Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser (top) and crossed out pictures of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and U.S. Ambassador to Egypt Anne Patterson, during a massive protest in Alexandria June 30, 2013. The banner reads as "Leave, leave". REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Smoke rises over the sky in Cairo July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Smoke rises over the sky in Cairo July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An anti-President Mohamed Mursi protester lights a flare in support of fellow protesters on a street in Alexandria July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An anti-President Mohamed Mursi protester lights a flare in support of fellow protesters on a street in Alexandria July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi use lasers to write "Egypt" on the Mogamma building, Egypt's biggest administrative building at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi use lasers to write "Egypt" on the Mogamma building, Egypt's biggest administrative building at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A female supporter of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi holds a poster with his image, while others shout slogans during a protest in support of Mursi near Cairo University July 2, 2013. The poster reads: "No substitute for the legitimacy."...more
A female supporter of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi holds a poster with his image, while others shout slogans during a protest in support of Mursi near Cairo University July 2, 2013. The poster reads: "No substitute for the legitimacy." REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wave flags on a bridge during a protest demanding that Mursi resign in Cairo July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wave flags on a bridge during a protest demanding that Mursi resign in Cairo July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Protesters, wearing Guy Fawkes masks, who oppose Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi take part in a protest demanding that Mursi resign at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Protesters, wearing Guy Fawkes masks, who oppose Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi take part in a protest demanding that Mursi resign at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Supporters of President Mohamed Mursi wave to a military helicopter passing over them during a protest in Alexandria to counter anti-Mursi protests elsewhere in Alexandria, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Supporters of President Mohamed Mursi wave to a military helicopter passing over them during a protest in Alexandria to counter anti-Mursi protests elsewhere in Alexandria, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters, who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, react in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Protesters, who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, react in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Army soldiers take their positions on the bridge towards members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of Mursi standing guard around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi more
Army soldiers take their positions on the bridge towards members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of Mursi standing guard around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Anti-President Mohamed Mursi protesters watch a speech by him on TV at a cafe at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Anti-President Mohamed Mursi protesters watch a speech by him on TV at a cafe at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Anti-President Mohamed Mursi protesters hold up their shoes after a speech by Mursi, at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Anti-President Mohamed Mursi protesters hold up their shoes after a speech by Mursi, at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hold up his posters during a rally to show support to him at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hold up his posters during a rally to show support to him at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Protesters, who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, hold a poster featuring the head of Egypt's armed forces General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters, who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, hold a poster featuring the head of Egypt's armed forces General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Army soldiers stand guard in front of protesters who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, near the presidential palace in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Army soldiers stand guard in front of protesters who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, near the presidential palace in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wave national flags in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wave national flags in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hold a poster of him as they shout slogans at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 4, 2013. The poster reads, "People support a legitimate...more
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hold a poster of him as they shout slogans at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 4, 2013. The poster reads, "People support a legitimate presidency". REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Adli Mansour (C), Egypt's chief justice and head of the Supreme Constitutional Court, is applauded by other judges after his swearing in ceremony as the nation's interim president in Cairo July 4, 2013, a day after the army ousted Mohamed Mursi as...more
Adli Mansour (C), Egypt's chief justice and head of the Supreme Constitutional Court, is applauded by other judges after his swearing in ceremony as the nation's interim president in Cairo July 4, 2013, a day after the army ousted Mohamed Mursi as head of state. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A view shows a fly-past over protesters against ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
A view shows a fly-past over protesters against ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
A demonstrator holds a cross and a Koran during a protest against ousted President Mohamed Mursi at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A demonstrator holds a cross and a Koran during a protest against ousted President Mohamed Mursi at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A man is silhouetted against the sunset as Egyptian military jets fly in formation over Tahrir square in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A man is silhouetted against the sunset as Egyptian military jets fly in formation over Tahrir square in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters, who support former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, carry an injured man during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters, who support former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, carry an injured man during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A protester who is against former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi demonstrates near pro-Mursi supporters, near Tahrir Square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A protester who is against former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi demonstrates near pro-Mursi supporters, near Tahrir Square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An anti-Mursi protester shows spent shell casings and rubber bullets during clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi near Maspero, Egypt's state TV and radio station, near Tahrir square...more
An anti-Mursi protester shows spent shell casings and rubber bullets during clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi near Maspero, Egypt's state TV and radio station, near Tahrir square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A portrait of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi is seen on barbed wire outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A portrait of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi is seen on barbed wire outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry mock coffins during a symbolic funeral for the four men killed during clashes with police outside the Republican Guard headquarters a day earlier, in Cairo July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi...more
Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry mock coffins during a symbolic funeral for the four men killed during clashes with police outside the Republican Guard headquarters a day earlier, in Cairo July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
An injured supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carries a poster of Mursi as they run from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013....more
An injured supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carries a poster of Mursi as they run from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
An injured supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi runs from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo early July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany more
An injured supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi runs from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo early July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Egyptian Army soldiers sit on an armoured personnel carrier (APC) on a tram track, during a patrol, as supporters of deposed president Mohamed Mursi approach the presidential palace in Cairo, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Egyptian Army soldiers sit on an armoured personnel carrier (APC) on a tram track, during a patrol, as supporters of deposed president Mohamed Mursi approach the presidential palace in Cairo, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A military helicopter flies over clouds of smoke in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A military helicopter flies over clouds of smoke in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Fireworks are set off near police and anti-Mursi protesters by supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Fireworks are set off near police and anti-Mursi protesters by supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi runs from tear gas thrown by police during clashes in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi runs from tear gas thrown by police during clashes in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
The blood from members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, killed during late night clashes, stain the floor near a poster of Mursi which reads "Yes to legitimacy, No to the coup" at the Tomb of the...more
The blood from members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, killed during late night clashes, stain the floor near a poster of Mursi which reads "Yes to legitimacy, No to the coup" at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, near their campsite at Rabaa Adawiya Square, in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from tear gas and rubber bullets fired by riot police during clashes, around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square, where they are camping in Giza,...more
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from tear gas and rubber bullets fired by riot police during clashes, around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square, where they are camping in Giza, south of Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Riot police fire tear gas during clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square, where they are camping in Giza, south of Cairo August 14,...more
Riot police fire tear gas during clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square, where they are camping in Giza, south of Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi take cover during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi take cover during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from shooting in front of Azbkya police station during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from shooting in front of Azbkya police station during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A protester who supports ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts through an opening at the top of an entrance to the al-Fath mosque on Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A protester who supports ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts through an opening at the top of an entrance to the al-Fath mosque on Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Armed Egyptian policeman moves into position in front of al-Fath mosque on Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Armed Egyptian policeman moves into position in front of al-Fath mosque on Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A supporter of ousted Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi rides his motorcycle past a burning tire during a protest at Mohandiseen in Cairo August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
A supporter of ousted Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi rides his motorcycle past a burning tire during a protest at Mohandiseen in Cairo August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
