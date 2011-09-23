The Palestine U.N. bid
A Palestinian flag attached to balloons bearing the words: "UN 194 Palestinian State" flies during a rally in support of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' bid for statehood recognition in the United Nations, in Mar Elias camp in Beirut, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
A Palestinian woman watches a public screening of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' speech at the United Nations, in the West Bank city of Ramallah September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas holds up a copy of the letter that he had just delivered to United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon requesting full United Nations representation for a Palestinian state, during his address before the 66th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Delegates stand and applaud as Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (L) holds up a copy of the letter that he had just delivered to United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon requesting full United Nations representation for a Palestinian state, during his address before the 66th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Delegates turn around and look up into the balcony as a protestor interrupts Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas address before the 66th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Shirts with the images of U.S. President Barack Obama and France's President Nicolas Sarkozy and State of Palestine shirts are displayed for sale in a market in Jerusalem's Old City September 18, 2011, ahead of the Palestinians' bid for statehood at the United Nations on Friday. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians hold a flag and throw a stone in front of a mural depicting the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat on the controversial Israeli barrier, during clashes with Israeli troops at Qalandiya checkpoint, near the West bank city of Ramallah September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Palestinians watch a televised broadcast of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' speech about his bid for Palestinian statehood recognition at the United Nations next week, in the West Bank city of Herbon September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian from the herding community of Al Hadidya in the Jordan Valley herds livestock September 12, 2011. Struggling to survive on the land, al Hadidiya is an example of a community at the sharp end of life in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and contrasts with the relative prosperity of the Palestinian Authority's administrative capital in Ramallah, where new government buildings symbolize efforts to build institutions ready...more
Jewish settlers dressed as Palestinian protesters clash with a settler during a drill, held by the settler's security response teams, simulating violence that could erupt ahead of the upcoming Palestinian bid for statehood at the United Nations September 14, 2011, in the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot during clashes in the West Bank village of Qusra near Nablus September 23, 2011. Israeli security forces shot dead a Palestinian in the West Bank on Friday during a confrontation between Palestinians and Jewish settlers in his village, a local Palestinian official said. The Israeli army said it was checking the report. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian man suspected of throwing stones during clashes in the Arab east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Ras al-Amud September 23, 2011. Israeli security forces were on high alert after Friday prayers at a major Muslim mosque in Jerusalem and surrounding Palestinian districts given a deepening diplomatic deadlock over the Palestinians' application for U.N. membership. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A journalist tends to a Palestinian youth who was hit in the face with a tear gas canister fired by Israeli security forces during clashes that erupted between Israeli troops and Palestinian stone-throwers at Qalandiya checkpoint September 21, 2011. The clashes erupted after a rally in the nearby West Bank city of Ramallah in support of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' bid for statehood recognition in the United Nations....more
Zena, a 6-year-old Belgian-Palestinian girl, waves a Palestinian flag during a protest in central Brussels September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A Jewish man holds a sign during a protest against the Israeli government as they demand for the recognition of Palestinian statehood outside the U.N. headquarters in New York September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
President Barack Obama (R) meets Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the United Nations in New York September 21, 2011. Netanyahu said Wednesday that direct negotiation was the only way to achieve a stable Middle East peace and the Palestinian effort to secure U.N. recognition of statehood ''will not succeed.'' REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A video screen shows Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian delegation listening to U.S. President Barack Obama (at podium at right) as he addresses the 66th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Palestinians stand in front of a poster depicting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas as they watch a public screening of Abbas' speech at the United Nations, in the West Bank city of Ramallah September 23, 2011. Abbas asked the United Nations on Friday to recognize a state for his people, even though Israel still occupies its territory and the United States has vowed to veto the move. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside (WEST BANK - Tags:...more
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (top, 3rd R) places his hand on his face as he listens to U.S. President Barack Obama's address at the 66th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
President Barack Obama meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in New York September 21, 2011. Both leaders are in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Palestinians take part in a rally in the West Bank city of Hebron September 21, 2011. Flag-waving Palestinians filled the squares of major West Bank cities on Wednesday to rally behind President Mahmoud Abbas's bid for statehood recognition at the United Nations despite U.S. and Israeli objections. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian protesters use a piece of furniture as a shield during clashes that erupted between Israeli security officers and Palestinian stone-throwers at Qalandiya checkpoint September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Jewish youths hold an Israeli flag as they ride a donkey during a rally march outside the West Bank settlement of Itamar, near Nablus September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian youth during clashes that erupted between the soldiers and Palestinian stone-throwers at Qalandiya checkpoint September 21, 2011. The clashes erupted after a rally in the nearby West Bank city of Ramallah in support of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' bid for statehood recognition in the United Nations. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Members of the Palestinian security forces take part in a training session in the West Bank city of Ramallah September 18, 2011, simulating a scenario of violence ahead of the Palestinians' bid for statehood at the United Nations on Friday. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinian children play outside a shop in Jenin refugee camp, near the West Bank city of Jenin September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian members of the Popular Resistance Committee demonstrate their skills during a drill in front of the media in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian girls walk past a graffiti at Dehaishe refugee camp in the West Bank town of Bethlehem September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians stand in front of a building decorated with a banner, hung in support of President Mahmoud Abbas' bid for statehood recognition in the United Nations, in the West Bank city of Ramallah September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Netanel, a Jewish settler from Havat Gilad, rests under an olive tree as he herds sheep in the unauthorized outpost of Havat Gilad, south of the West Bank city of Nablus September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A Palestinian sits next to his camel on the beach in Gaza City September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A bus drives on a road near a section of the controversial Israeli barrier near the West Bank town of Kalandia near Jerusalem September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian refugee student peers from behind a United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) school door at Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/ Ali Hashisho
Palestinians prepare a banner depicting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at a workshop in the West Bank city of Nablus September 14, 2011, as part of the campaign supporting the Palestinians' bid for statehood at the United Nations. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Palestinians hold candles during a rally in the West Bank city of Ramallah, in support of President Mahmoud Abbas' bid for statehood recognition in the United Nations, September 20, 2011. Abbas has told the United Nations chief he will seek full U.N. membership for a Palestinian state, setting the stage for a showdown that could upset decades of Mideast diplomacy. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
