The Palestine U.N. bid

A Palestinian from the herding community of Al Hadidya in the Jordan Valley herds livestock September 12, 2011. Struggling to survive on the land, al Hadidiya is an example of a community at the sharp end of life in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and contrasts with the relative prosperity of the Palestinian Authority's administrative capital in Ramallah, where new government buildings symbolize efforts to build institutions ready for statehood. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside