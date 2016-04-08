Edition:
The papacy of Pope Francis

Photographer
Max Rossi
Location
VATICAN, VATICAN
Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015

Pope Francis leads the opening mass for the synod of bishops on the family at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Photographer
Alessandro Bianchi
Location
VATICAN, VATICAN
Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016

Austrian Cardinal Christoph Schoenborn shows the document Amoris Laetitia by Pope Francis during a news conference at the Vatican April 8, 2016. Pope Francis called for a Church that was less strict and more compassionate towards "imperfect" Catholics, such as those who divorced and remarried, saying "no one can be condemned forever." REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Photographer
Alessandro Bianchi
Location
VATICAN CITY, VATICAN
Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016

Pope Francis talks with Elizabeth 'Lizzy' Myers, a 5-year-old girl from Ohio, U.S. who suffers from a genetic disease known as Usher syndrome, which leads to blindness and hearing loss at the end of the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Photographer
Reuters Photographer
Location
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico
Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016

Pope Francis gestures during a meeting with the media onboard the papal plane while en route to Rome, Italy February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Di Meo/Pool

Photographer
POOL New
Location
CIUDAD JUAREZ, MEXICO
Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016

Pope Francis visits the the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool

Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
PHILADELPHIA, United States
Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015

Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015

President Barack Obama stands with Pope Francis during an arrival ceremony for the pope at the White House in Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
VATICAN CITY, Vatican City
Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2013

Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Photographer
STRINGER Argentina
Location
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina
Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2013

Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina washes the feet of patients of the Hogar de Cristo shelter for drug users, during a Holy Thursday mass in the Parque Patricios neighborhood of Buenos Aires, March 20, 2008. Bergoglio, now Pope Francis, became the first pope born outside Europe in 1,300 years. REUTERS/Enrique Garcia Medina

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
MORELIA, Mexico
Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016

Pope Francis hugs two girls during a meeting with youths at the Jose Maria Morelos y Pavon stadium in Morelia, Mexico, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Edgard Garrido
Location
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico
Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016

Pope Francis blesses the United States while standing next to a wooden cross at the border between Mexico and the U.S. in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Photographer
Reuters TV
Location
MORELIA, Mexico
Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016

Pope Francis scolds a person in the crowd, after he was pulled over a child in a wheelchair, during a visit to a stadium on February 16, 2016 in Morelia, Mexico in a still image from pool video. Pope Francis, who is usually calm and accommodating with his admirers, clearly lost his temper with a person who pulled on him so hard that he fell onto a child on a wheel chair. Video footage showed that while the pope was walking at the...more

Photographer
Max Rossi
Location
VATICAN CITY, VATICAN
Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015

Pope Francis opens the Holy Door to mark opening of the Catholic Holy Year, or Jubilee, in St. Peter's basilica, at the Vatican, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015

Pope Francis addresses a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress as Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Speaker of the House John Boehner (R) look on in the House of Representatives Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Photographer
Tony Gentile
Location
HOLGUIN, Cuba
Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015

Pope Francis is greeted by Cuba's President Raul Castro as he arrives to lead a mass for Catholic faithful in the city of Holguin, Cuba, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Photographer
Handout .
Location
HAVANA, Cuba
Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015

Pope Francis meets with former Cuban President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Castro-Castro Family/Handout via Reuters

Photographer
Alessandro Bianchi
Location
Vatican, Vatican City
Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014

Pope Francis is pictured by mobile phones as he arrives to lead a special audience for Vatican employees and their families at the Paul VI's hall at the Vatican December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Photographer
Alessandro Bianchi
Location
ROME, Italy
Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2013

Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina waves from the steps of the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome, March 14, 2013. At left is Cardinal Santos Abril of Spain and Cardinal Agostino Vallini, Vicar General of Rome at right. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

The papacy of Pope Francis

