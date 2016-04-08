The papacy of Pope Francis

Pope Francis scolds a person in the crowd, after he was pulled over a child in a wheelchair, during a visit to a stadium on February 16, 2016 in Morelia, Mexico in a still image from pool video. Pope Francis, who is usually calm and accommodating with his admirers, clearly lost his temper with a person who pulled on him so hard that he fell onto a child on a wheel chair. Video footage showed that while the pope was walking at the...more

Pope Francis scolds a person in the crowd, after he was pulled over a child in a wheelchair, during a visit to a stadium on February 16, 2016 in Morelia, Mexico in a still image from pool video. Pope Francis, who is usually calm and accommodating with his admirers, clearly lost his temper with a person who pulled on him so hard that he fell onto a child on a wheel chair. Video footage showed that while the pope was walking at the edge of a crowd in an stadium, he stopped to greet children who were sitting. Two arms reached out to grab him and the person would not let go, even after the pope lost his balance and his chest was pressing on the child's head. Aides and security men stopped the pope from falling to the ground. After he returned to an upright position, his face turned angry. He looked at the person, raised his voice and said twice in Spanish: "Don't be selfish!" Image taken February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mexican Government Televison/POOL via Reuters

