The papacy of Pope Francis
Pope Francis leads the opening mass for the synod of bishops on the family at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Austrian Cardinal Christoph Schoenborn shows the document Amoris Laetitia by Pope Francis during a news conference at the Vatican April 8, 2016. Pope Francis called for a Church that was less strict and more compassionate towards "imperfect" Catholics, such as those who divorced and remarried, saying "no one can be condemned forever." REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis talks with Elizabeth 'Lizzy' Myers, a 5-year-old girl from Ohio, U.S. who suffers from a genetic disease known as Usher syndrome, which leads to blindness and hearing loss at the end of the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis gestures during a meeting with the media onboard the papal plane while en route to Rome, Italy February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Di Meo/Pool
Pope Francis visits the the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool
Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama stands with Pope Francis during an arrival ceremony for the pope at the White House in Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina washes the feet of patients of the Hogar de Cristo shelter for drug users, during a Holy Thursday mass in the Parque Patricios neighborhood of Buenos Aires, March 20, 2008. Bergoglio, now Pope Francis, became the first pope born outside Europe in 1,300 years. REUTERS/Enrique Garcia Medina
Pope Francis hugs two girls during a meeting with youths at the Jose Maria Morelos y Pavon stadium in Morelia, Mexico, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Pope Francis blesses the United States while standing next to a wooden cross at the border between Mexico and the U.S. in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Pope Francis scolds a person in the crowd, after he was pulled over a child in a wheelchair, during a visit to a stadium on February 16, 2016 in Morelia, Mexico in a still image from pool video. Pope Francis, who is usually calm and accommodating with his admirers, clearly lost his temper with a person who pulled on him so hard that he fell onto a child on a wheel chair. Video footage showed that while the pope was walking at the...more
Pope Francis opens the Holy Door to mark opening of the Catholic Holy Year, or Jubilee, in St. Peter's basilica, at the Vatican, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis addresses a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress as Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Speaker of the House John Boehner (R) look on in the House of Representatives Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pope Francis is greeted by Cuba's President Raul Castro as he arrives to lead a mass for Catholic faithful in the city of Holguin, Cuba, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis meets with former Cuban President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Castro-Castro Family/Handout via Reuters
Pope Francis is pictured by mobile phones as he arrives to lead a special audience for Vatican employees and their families at the Paul VI's hall at the Vatican December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina waves from the steps of the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome, March 14, 2013. At left is Cardinal Santos Abril of Spain and Cardinal Agostino Vallini, Vicar General of Rome at right. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi