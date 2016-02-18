Edition:
The papacy of Pope Francis

Pope Francis leads the opening mass for the synod of bishops on the family at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
People attend the Mass celebrated by Pope Francis in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Pope Francis leaves after leading the weekly audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
President Barack Obama stands with Pope Francis during an arrival ceremony for the pope at the White House in Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2013
Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina washes the feet of patients of the Hogar de Cristo shelter for drug users, during a Holy Thursday mass in the Parque Patricios neighborhood of Buenos Aires, March 20, 2008. Bergoglio, now Pope Francis, became the first pope born outside Europe in 1,300 years. REUTERS/Enrique Garcia Medina

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2013
Pope Francis meets with people at the School for College Graduates of Chihuahua, in Ciudad Juarez Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Pope Francis hugs two girls during a meeting with youths at the Jose Maria Morelos y Pavon stadium in Morelia, Mexico, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Pope Francis blesses the United States while standing next to a wooden cross at the border between Mexico and the U.S. in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Pope Francis scolds a person in the crowd, after he was pulled over a child in a wheelchair, during a visit to a stadium on February 16, 2016 in Morelia, Mexico in a still image from pool video. Pope Francis, who is usually calm and accommodating with his admirers, clearly lost his temper with a person who pulled on him so hard that he fell onto a child on a wheel chair. Video footage showed that while the pope was walking at the edge of a crowd in an stadium, he stopped to greet children who were sitting. Two arms reached out to grab him and the person would not let go, even after the pope lost his balance and his chest was pressing on the child's head. Aides and security men stopped the pope from falling to the ground. After he returned to an upright position, his face turned angry. He looked at the person, raised his voice and said twice in Spanish: "Don't be selfish!" Image taken February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mexican Government Televison/POOL via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Pope Francis opens the Holy Door to mark opening of the Catholic Holy Year, or Jubilee, in St. Peter's basilica, at the Vatican, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
Pope Francis smiles as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Paul VI's hall at the Vatican January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Pope Francis addresses a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress as Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Speaker of the House John Boehner (R) look on in the House of Representatives Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis kisses a baby as he arrives to lead a special audience for members of Italian Food Bank Network foundation in Paul VI's hall at the Vatican, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
Pope Francis is greeted by Cuba's President Raul Castro as he arrives to lead a mass for Catholic faithful in the city of Holguin, Cuba, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Pope Francis meets with former Cuban President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Castro-Castro Family/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Pope Francis is pictured by mobile phones as he arrives to lead a special audience for Vatican employees and their families at the Paul VI's hall at the Vatican December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina waves from the steps of the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome, March 14, 2013. At left is Cardinal Santos Abril of Spain and Cardinal Agostino Vallini, Vicar General of Rome at right. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2013
