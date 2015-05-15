The people vs. Dzhokhar Tsarnaev
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in an undated photo presented as evidence in his trial. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston
Runners run towards the finish line of the Boston Marathon as an explosion erupts near the finish line of the race in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dan Lampariello
Blood and debris are seen on the sidewalk along Boylston Street a day after the explosions, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A woman is comforted by a man near a triage tent, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Dzokhar (L) and Tamerlan Tsarnaev are shown in this handout photo during an FBI news conference in Boston, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout
The accused, Dzokhar (L) and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, are seen in handout photo released through the FBI website, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout
Boston Marathon bomb scene pictures taken by investigators show the remains of an explosive device. REUTERS
Blood in seen on the sidewalk in front of a candy store advertising a Marathon Monday sale a day after the explosions in Boston, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A runner is escorted from the scene after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
The scene moments before a second bomb exploded as a man (top R), marked with a circle by prosecutors and identified by them as defendant Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, moves rapidly away from the spot near the finish line of the race. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's...more
The moment the second bomb exploded near the finish line. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout
The scene shortly after the second bomb exploded. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout
Candles are lit for those who died in the Boston Marathon bombings and the subsequent police manhunt at a memorial on Boylston Street in Boston, April 21, 2013. Krystle Campbell, Lu Lingz and Martin Richard were killed in the bombings while MIT...more
Officials take crime scene photos a day after the explosions, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev are pictured crouching in front of a Mercedes during the gunfight on a street tightly packed with houses. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office
A large fragment of a homemade pressure-cooker bomb that accused Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is charged with throwing at police officers during a gunfight in Watertown on April 19, 2015 is seen embedded in the side of a Honda Civic that...more
Evidence markers are seen on a street where Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev engaged in a gunfight with police. Police and civilian witnesses at his trial recalled the ferocity of that final gunfight. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office
An evidence marker sits next to a 9mm Luger handgun on a street where Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev engaged in a gunfight with police. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office
Blood is seen in a police car on a street where Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev engaged in a gunfight with police. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office
A still image from surveillance video shows Dzhokhar Tsarnaev on March 11, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office
A tribute to MIT police officer Sean Collier (L), killed by the Boston marathon bombing suspects and MBTA police officer Richard Donahue, Jr. (R), shot and injured in a shoot out with the suspects, is seen at a memorial to the victims of the Boston...more
During a gunfight with Watertown Police officers, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev hopped into a black Mercedes the brothers had carjacked hours earlier, and attempted to run over three police officers who were trying to arrest his brother Tamerlan. The officers...more
A member of the SWAT team motions to a resident to come out of the house as they conduct a house to house search for Dzhokar Tsarnaev in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
An aerial infrared image shows the outline of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in a boat during the manhunt in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Massachusetts State Police
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is seen standing in a boat where he was apprehended by police on March 18, 2015, after hiding in a boat after a daylong lockdown of much of the greater Boston area. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, is searched by law enforcement officers in Watertown, Massachusetts, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Massachusetts State Police/Handout
People wave U.S. flags while cheering as police drive down Arlington Street in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A blood-stained message that prosecutors say Dzhokhar Tsarnaev wrote on the inside of a boat he was hiding in before his violent capture, explaining his reasoning for killing innocent people. �We Muslims are one body you hurt one you hurt us all,�...more
A photo showing Dzhokhar (C, bottom) and Tamerlan (C, top) Tsarnaev, accompanied by their sisters. REUTERS/Courtesy of Suleimanova family
A memorial for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings and its aftermath stands near the race's finish line, on the second day of jury selection in the trial of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev gestures towards a surveillance camera in his holding cell in this 2013 surveillance image released by the U.S. Justice department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nadine Pellegrini showed the jury the surveillance photo she said was taken...more
