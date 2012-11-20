Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Nov 20, 2012 | 8:40pm GMT

The Petraeus scandal

<p>Natalie Khawam, twin sister of Jill Kelley, and attorney Gloria Allred address a news conference to explain her relationship with former CIA chief General Petraeus and his wife Holly in Washington November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Natalie Khawam, twin sister of Jill Kelley, and attorney Gloria Allred address a news conference to explain her relationship with former CIA chief General Petraeus and his wife Holly in Washington November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Natalie Khawam, twin sister of Jill Kelley, and attorney Gloria Allred address a news conference to explain her relationship with former CIA chief General Petraeus and his wife Holly in Washington November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
1 / 19
<p>Natalie Khawam, twin sister of Jill Kelley, and attorney Gloria Allred address a news conference to explain her relationship with former CIA chief General Petraeus and his wife Holly in Washington, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Natalie Khawam, twin sister of Jill Kelley, and attorney Gloria Allred address a news conference to explain her relationship with former CIA chief General Petraeus and his wife Holly in Washington, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Natalie Khawam, twin sister of Jill Kelley, and attorney Gloria Allred address a news conference to explain her relationship with former CIA chief General Petraeus and his wife Holly in Washington, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
2 / 19
<p>Paula Broadwell, the woman whose affair with former CIA chief David Petraeus led to his resignation, leaves her home in Charlotte, North Carolina, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/John Adkisson </p>

Paula Broadwell, the woman whose affair with former CIA chief David Petraeus led to his resignation, leaves her home in Charlotte, North Carolina, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/John Adkisson

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Paula Broadwell, the woman whose affair with former CIA chief David Petraeus led to his resignation, leaves her home in Charlotte, North Carolina, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/John Adkisson

Close
3 / 19
<p>The message "Dad loves Mom" written on the driveway of the home of Paula Broadwell, in Charlotte, North Carolina, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Davis Turner </p>

The message "Dad loves Mom" written on the driveway of the home of Paula Broadwell, in Charlotte, North Carolina, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Davis Turner

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

The message "Dad loves Mom" written on the driveway of the home of Paula Broadwell, in Charlotte, North Carolina, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Davis Turner

Close
4 / 19
<p>Paula Broadwell, the woman whose affair with CIA director David Petraeus led to his resignation, leaves her home in Charlotte, North Carolina, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Davis Turner </p>

Paula Broadwell, the woman whose affair with CIA director David Petraeus led to his resignation, leaves her home in Charlotte, North Carolina, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Davis Turner

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Paula Broadwell, the woman whose affair with CIA director David Petraeus led to his resignation, leaves her home in Charlotte, North Carolina, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Davis Turner

Close
5 / 19
<p>Paula Broadwell, the woman whose affair with CIA director General David Petraeus led to his resignation, is seen at her brother's home in Washington, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ron Sachs/CNP </p>

Paula Broadwell, the woman whose affair with CIA director General David Petraeus led to his resignation, is seen at her brother's home in Washington, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ron Sachs/CNP

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Paula Broadwell, the woman whose affair with CIA director General David Petraeus led to his resignation, is seen at her brother's home in Washington, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ron Sachs/CNP

Close
6 / 19
<p>Paula Broadwell at her brother's home in Washington, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ron Sachs/CNP</p>

Paula Broadwell at her brother's home in Washington, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ron Sachs/CNP

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Paula Broadwell at her brother's home in Washington, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ron Sachs/CNP

Close
7 / 19
<p>David Petraeus with author Paula Broadwell in a photo originally released July 13, 2011. REUTERS/ISAF</p>

David Petraeus with author Paula Broadwell in a photo originally released July 13, 2011. REUTERS/ISAF

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

David Petraeus with author Paula Broadwell in a photo originally released July 13, 2011. REUTERS/ISAF

Close
8 / 19
<p>Jill Kelley, a friend of the Petraeus family, walks out of her home toward her car on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, Florida November 12, 2012. Kelley's complaints about harassing emails from Paula Broadwell prompted the FBI investigation. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

Jill Kelley, a friend of the Petraeus family, walks out of her home toward her car on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, Florida November 12, 2012. Kelley's complaints about harassing emails from Paula Broadwell prompted the FBI investigation....more

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Jill Kelley, a friend of the Petraeus family, walks out of her home toward her car on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, Florida November 12, 2012. Kelley's complaints about harassing emails from Paula Broadwell prompted the FBI investigation. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
9 / 19
<p>Jill Kelley walks out of her home toward her car on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

Jill Kelley walks out of her home toward her car on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Jill Kelley walks out of her home toward her car on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
10 / 19
<p>The house belonging to Jill Kelley on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, Florida, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

The house belonging to Jill Kelley on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, Florida, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

The house belonging to Jill Kelley on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, Florida, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
11 / 19
<p>Dr. Scott Kelley, husband of Jill Kelley and a long-time friend of the Petraeus family, leaves their home in Tampa, Florida, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

Dr. Scott Kelley, husband of Jill Kelley and a long-time friend of the Petraeus family, leaves their home in Tampa, Florida, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Dr. Scott Kelley, husband of Jill Kelley and a long-time friend of the Petraeus family, leaves their home in Tampa, Florida, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Close
12 / 19
<p>Author Paula Broadwell attending the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on General David Petraeus' nomination to be director of the CIA in Washington, June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

Author Paula Broadwell attending the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on General David Petraeus' nomination to be director of the CIA in Washington, June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Author Paula Broadwell attending the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on General David Petraeus' nomination to be director of the CIA in Washington, June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
13 / 19
<p>Paula Broadwell leaves her home in Charlotte, North Carolina, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Davis Turner </p>

Paula Broadwell leaves her home in Charlotte, North Carolina, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Davis Turner

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Paula Broadwell leaves her home in Charlotte, North Carolina, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Davis Turner

Close
14 / 19
<p>Then CIA Director David Petraeus at the Allen &amp; Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Then CIA Director David Petraeus at the Allen & Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Then CIA Director David Petraeus at the Allen & Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
15 / 19
<p>A Capitol Police guard holds a door to the restricted area as CIA Director David Petraeus testified, on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert </p>

A Capitol Police guard holds a door to the restricted area as CIA Director David Petraeus testified, on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

A Capitol Police guard holds a door to the restricted area as CIA Director David Petraeus testified, on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Close
16 / 19
<p>Members of the media in front of the home of Jill Kelley on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, Florida, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

Members of the media in front of the home of Jill Kelley on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, Florida, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Members of the media in front of the home of Jill Kelley on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, Florida, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
17 / 19
<p>Jill Kelley drives away from her home on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

Jill Kelley drives away from her home on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Jill Kelley drives away from her home on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
18 / 19
<p>Dr. Scott Broadwell and his wife Paula Broadwell, leave their home in Charlotte, North Carolina, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Davis Turner </p>

Dr. Scott Broadwell and his wife Paula Broadwell, leave their home in Charlotte, North Carolina, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Davis Turner

Tuesday, November 20, 2012

Dr. Scott Broadwell and his wife Paula Broadwell, leave their home in Charlotte, North Carolina, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Davis Turner

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
The wrecks of Sandy

The wrecks of Sandy

MORE IN PICTURES

View More

Trending Collections

Editor's Pick