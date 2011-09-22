Edition:
The Pope vs. Germany

Thursday, September 22, 2011

Pope Benedict XVI waves to the faithful from his Pope Mobile as he arrives to lead a Holy Eucharist celebration at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Faithful listen as Pope Benedict XVI conducts the Holy Eucharist celebration at the Olympic stadium in Berlin, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A general view of the Holy Eucharist celebration conducted by Pope Benedict XVIat the Olympic stadium in Berlin September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Pope Benedict XVI (C) conducts a Holy Eucharist at the Olympic stadium in Berlin, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and president of the Federal Council Hannelore Kraft (2R) use plastic rain coats as they watch Pope Benedict XVI conducting the Eucharist at the Olympic stadium in Berlin, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Pope Benedict XVI is pictured on a large screen as he conducts a Holy Eucharist celebration at the Olympic stadium in Berlin September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Choristers wait for the start of a Holy Eucharist celebration to be held by Pope Benedict XVI at Olympic Stadium, in Berlin September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A demonstrator opposing the visit of Pope Benedict XVI puts his face through a signboard depicting the pontiff during a protest at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

A pair of girls wait for the arrival of Pope Benedict XVI before a Holy Eucharist at the Olympic stadium in Berlin, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Pope Benedict XVI is reflected in a glass partition as he gives a speech to the German Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, in Berlin September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Pope Benedict XVI is pictured at a huge video screen installed at the Olympic stadium, as he delivers a speech during his visit to the German Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, in Berlin, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Demonstrators opposing the visit of Pope Benedict XVI protest at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Demonstrators opposing the visit of Pope Benedict XVI hold a protest at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

A demonstrator opposing the visit of Pope Benedict XVI holds a sign during a protest at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) introduces Economy Minister Philipp Roesler (L) to Pope Benedict XVI upon his arrival at Tegel International airport in Berlin September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Demonstrators opposing the visit of Pope Benedict XVI protest in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

A demonstrator wears a caricature of a Catholic nun reading "Never Again" during a protest against a visit by Pope Benedict XVI in Berlin September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

A young boy shows Pope Benedict XVI how old he is on his fingers, as he greets him in front of the headquarters of the German Catholic Bishops' Conference in Berlin September 22, 2011. At right is German President Christian Wulff and in background is President Wulff's wife Bettina. REUTERS/Bundesregierung /Guido Bergmann/Pool

A motorcade carries the delegation of Pope Benedict XVI from Tegel airport to Bellevue Palace in Berlin September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Pope Benedict XVI and German President Christian Wulff inspect the guard of honor during a ceremony at Bellevue Palace in Berlin September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Pope Benedict XVI presents a gift to German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the house of the German Bishops' Conference in Berlin, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Czarek Sokolowski/Pool

A demonstrator opposing the visit of Pope Benedict XVI holds signs during a protest at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

A police dog handler leads a detection dog through the row of ministers' seats before a speech by Pope Benedict XVI at the Bundestag, the German lower house of parliament, in Berlin, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

German policemen inspect a raft of protesters on Spree river during the visit of Pope Benedict XVI to Berlin, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The Vatican flag is pictured next to the Reichstag building, seat of the German lower house of parliament Bundestag, in Berlin September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Demonstrators opposing the visit of Pope Benedict XVI hold a sign reading "There is no God" during a protest at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

German performance artists Wolfram P. Kastner (2nd L) and Linus Heilig (L) wearing costumes depicting the pope and Adolf Hitler pose for pictures, to bring attention to a historical agreement between the Vatican and the Third Reich, in Berlin, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A giant blow-up of a front page of the German Bild newspaper from April 5, 2005, is displayed in central Berlin September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A protest poster opposing the visit to Germany by Pope Benedict XVI is pictured in the Berlin district of Kreuzberg September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

People walk past posters showing a portrait of Pope Benedict XVI in the south-western German town of Freiburg September 14, 2011. The poster reads: 'Welcome Pope Benedict XVI'. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

