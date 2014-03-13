Edition:
The Pope's first year

<p>Pope Francis walks with his pastoral staff as he leads the Epiphany mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Pope Francis walks with his pastoral staff as he leads the Epiphany mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. White smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel chimney and the bells of St. Peter's Basilica rang out, signaling that Roman Catholic cardinals had elected a pope to succeed Benedict XVI. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. White smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel chimney and the bells of St. Peter's Basilica rang out, signaling that Roman Catholic cardinals had elected a pope to succeed Benedict XVI.

<p>Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Newly elected Pope Francis appears at the window of his future private apartment to bless the faithful, gathered below in St. Peter's Square, during the Sunday Angelus prayer at the Vatican March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Newly elected Pope Francis appears at the window of his future private apartment to bless the faithful, gathered below in St. Peter's Square, during the Sunday Angelus prayer at the Vatican March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

<p>Pope Francis embraces Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI as he arrives at the Castel Gandolfo summer residence March 23, 2013. Pope Francis traveled by helicopter from the Vatican to Castel Gandolfo for a private meeting with the former Pope Benedict XVI. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Francis embraces Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI as he arrives at the Castel Gandolfo summer residence March 23, 2013. Pope Francis traveled by helicopter from the Vatican to Castel Gandolfo for a private meeting with the former Pope Benedict XVI.

<p>The shoes of Pope Francis I are seen as he conducts a general audience in the Paul VI hall for members of the media at the Vatican March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

The shoes of Pope Francis I are seen as he conducts a general audience in the Paul VI hall for members of the media at the Vatican March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>Pope Francis has his skull cap removed by a child during an audience with children assisted by volunteers of Santa Marta institute in Paul VI hall at the Vatican December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

Pope Francis has his skull cap removed by a child during an audience with children assisted by volunteers of Santa Marta institute in Paul VI hall at the Vatican December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

<p>Pope Francis washes the foot of a prisoner at Casal del Marmo youth prison in Rome March 28, 2013. Two young women were among 12 people whose feet Pope Francis washed and kissed at a traditional ceremony in a Rome youth prison, the first time a pontiff has included females in the rite. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Francis washes the foot of a prisoner at Casal del Marmo youth prison in Rome March 28, 2013. Two young women were among 12 people whose feet Pope Francis washed and kissed at a traditional ceremony in a Rome youth prison, the first time a pontiff has included females in the rite.

<p>Pope Francis lies as he prays during the Celebration of the Lord's Passion in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Pope Francis lies as he prays during the Celebration of the Lord's Passion in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>A priest and a nun walk by a large drawing of Pope Francis depicting him as a superhero on a wall near the Vatican January 29, 2014. The Argentinian Pope is shown taking off into air with his right fist clenched in a classic Superman style. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A priest and a nun walk by a large drawing of Pope Francis depicting him as a superhero on a wall near the Vatican January 29, 2014. The Argentinian Pope is shown taking off into air with his right fist clenched in a classic Superman style.

<p>Pope Francis holds the monstrance during the worldwide hour of Eucharistic adoration in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican June 2, 2013. REUTERS/ Giampiero Sposito</p>

Pope Francis holds the monstrance during the worldwide hour of Eucharistic adoration in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican June 2, 2013. REUTERS/ Giampiero Sposito

<p>Pope Francis catches a rosary thrown by faithful as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Pope Francis catches a rosary thrown by faithful as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>Pilgrims enjoy sunrise on Copacabana Beach ahead of Pope Francis' Sunday mass in Rio de Janeiro July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pilgrims enjoy sunrise on Copacabana Beach ahead of Pope Francis' Sunday mass in Rio de Janeiro July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Pope Francis greets Catholic faithful during his arrival at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis greets Catholic faithful during his arrival at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Pope Francis is projected on screens at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Pope Francis is projected on screens at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>Pope Francis listens to a journalist's question as he flies back to Rome following his visit to Brazil July 29, 2013. Pope Francis, in some of the most conciliatory words from any pontiff on gays, said they should not be judged or marginalized and should be integrated into society, but he reaffirmed Church teaching that homosexual acts are a sin. In a broad-ranging 80-minute conversation with journalists on the plane bringing him back from a week-long visit to Brazil, Francis also said the Roman Catholic Church's ban on women priests was definitive, although he would like them to have more leadership roles in administration and pastoral activities. REUTERS/Luca Zennaro/Pool</p>

Pope Francis listens to a journalist's question as he flies back to Rome following his visit to Brazil July 29, 2013. Pope Francis, in some of the most conciliatory words from any pontiff on gays, said they should not be judged or marginalized and...more

<p>Pope Francis attends a prayer calling for peace in Syria, in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Francis attends a prayer calling for peace in Syria, in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>Catholic faithful greet Pope Francis as he arrives for his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Catholic faithful greet Pope Francis as he arrives for his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leads his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leads his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>Pope Francis conducts a mass at the Church of the Most Holy Name of Jesus in downtown Rome January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Pope Francis conducts a mass at the Church of the Most Holy Name of Jesus in downtown Rome January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Pope Francis watches as children release doves during the Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Pope Francis watches as children release doves during the Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Pope Francis looks up as he talks during a pastoral visit at the Sacro Cuore Basilica in downtown Rome January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Francis looks up as he talks during a pastoral visit at the Sacro Cuore Basilica in downtown Rome January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>Pope Francis walks as he leads the general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Francis walks as he leads the general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>Pope Francis poses during an audience with the diplomatic corps at the Vatican January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Medichini/Pool</p>

Pope Francis poses during an audience with the diplomatic corps at the Vatican January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Medichini/Pool

