The Pope's first year
Pope Francis walks with his pastoral staff as he leads the Epiphany mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis walks with his pastoral staff as he leads the Epiphany mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. White smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel chimney...more
Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. White smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel chimney and the bells of St. Peter's Basilica rang out, signaling that Roman Catholic cardinals had elected a pope to succeed Benedict XVI. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Newly elected Pope Francis appears at the window of his future private apartment to bless the faithful, gathered below in St. Peter's Square, during the Sunday Angelus prayer at the Vatican March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Newly elected Pope Francis appears at the window of his future private apartment to bless the faithful, gathered below in St. Peter's Square, during the Sunday Angelus prayer at the Vatican March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Pope Francis embraces Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI as he arrives at the Castel Gandolfo summer residence March 23, 2013. Pope Francis traveled by helicopter from the Vatican to Castel Gandolfo for a private meeting with the former Pope Benedict XVI. ...more
Pope Francis embraces Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI as he arrives at the Castel Gandolfo summer residence March 23, 2013. Pope Francis traveled by helicopter from the Vatican to Castel Gandolfo for a private meeting with the former Pope Benedict XVI. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
The shoes of Pope Francis I are seen as he conducts a general audience in the Paul VI hall for members of the media at the Vatican March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The shoes of Pope Francis I are seen as he conducts a general audience in the Paul VI hall for members of the media at the Vatican March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis has his skull cap removed by a child during an audience with children assisted by volunteers of Santa Marta institute in Paul VI hall at the Vatican December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Pope Francis has his skull cap removed by a child during an audience with children assisted by volunteers of Santa Marta institute in Paul VI hall at the Vatican December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Pope Francis washes the foot of a prisoner at Casal del Marmo youth prison in Rome March 28, 2013. Two young women were among 12 people whose feet Pope Francis washed and kissed at a traditional ceremony in a Rome youth prison, the first time a...more
Pope Francis washes the foot of a prisoner at Casal del Marmo youth prison in Rome March 28, 2013. Two young women were among 12 people whose feet Pope Francis washed and kissed at a traditional ceremony in a Rome youth prison, the first time a pontiff has included females in the rite. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Pope Francis lies as he prays during the Celebration of the Lord's Passion in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis lies as he prays during the Celebration of the Lord's Passion in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A priest and a nun walk by a large drawing of Pope Francis depicting him as a superhero on a wall near the Vatican January 29, 2014. The Argentinian Pope is shown taking off into air with his right fist clenched in a classic Superman style....more
A priest and a nun walk by a large drawing of Pope Francis depicting him as a superhero on a wall near the Vatican January 29, 2014. The Argentinian Pope is shown taking off into air with his right fist clenched in a classic Superman style. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis holds the monstrance during the worldwide hour of Eucharistic adoration in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican June 2, 2013. REUTERS/ Giampiero Sposito
Pope Francis holds the monstrance during the worldwide hour of Eucharistic adoration in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican June 2, 2013. REUTERS/ Giampiero Sposito
Pope Francis catches a rosary thrown by faithful as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis catches a rosary thrown by faithful as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pilgrims enjoy sunrise on Copacabana Beach ahead of Pope Francis' Sunday mass in Rio de Janeiro July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pilgrims enjoy sunrise on Copacabana Beach ahead of Pope Francis' Sunday mass in Rio de Janeiro July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis greets Catholic faithful during his arrival at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis greets Catholic faithful during his arrival at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis is projected on screens at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Pope Francis is projected on screens at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Pope Francis listens to a journalist's question as he flies back to Rome following his visit to Brazil July 29, 2013. Pope Francis, in some of the most conciliatory words from any pontiff on gays, said they should not be judged or marginalized and...more
Pope Francis listens to a journalist's question as he flies back to Rome following his visit to Brazil July 29, 2013. Pope Francis, in some of the most conciliatory words from any pontiff on gays, said they should not be judged or marginalized and should be integrated into society, but he reaffirmed Church teaching that homosexual acts are a sin. In a broad-ranging 80-minute conversation with journalists on the plane bringing him back from a week-long visit to Brazil, Francis also said the Roman Catholic Church's ban on women priests was definitive, although he would like them to have more leadership roles in administration and pastoral activities. REUTERS/Luca Zennaro/Pool
Pope Francis attends a prayer calling for peace in Syria, in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis attends a prayer calling for peace in Syria, in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Catholic faithful greet Pope Francis as he arrives for his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Catholic faithful greet Pope Francis as he arrives for his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leads his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leads his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis conducts a mass at the Church of the Most Holy Name of Jesus in downtown Rome January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis conducts a mass at the Church of the Most Holy Name of Jesus in downtown Rome January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis watches as children release doves during the Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis watches as children release doves during the Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis looks up as he talks during a pastoral visit at the Sacro Cuore Basilica in downtown Rome January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis looks up as he talks during a pastoral visit at the Sacro Cuore Basilica in downtown Rome January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis walks as he leads the general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis walks as he leads the general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis poses during an audience with the diplomatic corps at the Vatican January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Medichini/Pool
Pope Francis poses during an audience with the diplomatic corps at the Vatican January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Medichini/Pool
Next Slideshows
Unrest in Turkey
Protests reignited in Turkey after the death of a 15-year-old boy hit in the head by a tear-gas canister during demonstrations last summer.
Cheltenham Festival
Images from the Cheltenham Festival meet.
Crisis in Crimea
Russian forces tighten their grip on the Crimea region.
Japan tsunami anniversary
Japan marks three years since the 2011 tsunami.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Battleground Mosul
The urban neighborhoods of Mosul shows the devastation of the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State control.
Drought-hit Somalia faces famine
A devastating drought is killing livestock and driving people to flee in search of water, leaving the Horn of Africa nation facing the possibility of famine.
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.
Cherry blossoms in bloom
The arrival of cherry blossoms heralds the beginning of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Running of the Brides
Couples take part in the "Running of the Brides" race as they compete for wedding prizes in Bangkok.
Russian police detain hundreds of protesters
Police detain hundreds of protesters across Russia, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against corruption.
Clashes break out at Trump rally
Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.