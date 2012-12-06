Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Dec 6, 2012 | 3:30pm GMT

The pregnant princess

<p>Prince William leaves the King Edward VII hospital with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, London, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

Prince William leaves the King Edward VII hospital with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, London, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Prince William leaves the King Edward VII hospital with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, London, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
1 / 15
<p>Pippa Middleton and her brother James leave after visiting their sister Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall </p>

Pippa Middleton and her brother James leave after visiting their sister Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Pippa Middleton and her brother James leave after visiting their sister Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
2 / 15
<p>Prince William arrives to visit his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

Prince William arrives to visit his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Prince William arrives to visit his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
3 / 15
<p>Pippa Middleton and her brother James leave after visiting their sister Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Pippa Middleton and her brother James leave after visiting their sister Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Pippa Middleton and her brother James leave after visiting their sister Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
4 / 15
<p>Britain's Prince William arrives at the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Britain's Prince William arrives at the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Britain's Prince William arrives at the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
5 / 15
<p>Prince William leaves the King Edward VII hospital with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, London, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

Prince William leaves the King Edward VII hospital with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, London, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Prince William leaves the King Edward VII hospital with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, London, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
6 / 15
<p>Prince William leaves the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall </p>

Prince William leaves the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Prince William leaves the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
7 / 15
<p>Police officers stand outside the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall </p>

Police officers stand outside the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Police officers stand outside the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
8 / 15
<p>Carole Middleton leaves the King Edward VII hospital where her daughter Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is being treated in London, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

Carole Middleton leaves the King Edward VII hospital where her daughter Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is being treated in London, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Carole Middleton leaves the King Edward VII hospital where her daughter Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is being treated in London, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
9 / 15
<p>Prince William leaves the King Edward VII hospital with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, London, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

Prince William leaves the King Edward VII hospital with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, London, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Prince William leaves the King Edward VII hospital with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, London, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
10 / 15
<p>Members of the media wait outside the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 4, 2012.REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Members of the media wait outside the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 4, 2012.REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Members of the media wait outside the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 4, 2012.REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
11 / 15
<p>Prince William leaves the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall </p>

Prince William leaves the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Prince William leaves the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
12 / 15
<p>Carole Middleton leaves the King Edward VII hospital where her daughter Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is being treated in London, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall </p>

Carole Middleton leaves the King Edward VII hospital where her daughter Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is being treated in London, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Carole Middleton leaves the King Edward VII hospital where her daughter Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is being treated in London, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
13 / 15
<p>Prince William leaves the King Edward VII hospital with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, London, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

Prince William leaves the King Edward VII hospital with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, London, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Prince William leaves the King Edward VII hospital with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, London, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
14 / 15
<p>Television reporters speak in front of the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall </p>

Television reporters speak in front of the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Television reporters speak in front of the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
The worlds of Oscar Niemeyer

The worlds of Oscar Niemeyer

MORE IN PICTURES

View More

Trending Collections