The President and the Pope
President Obama laughs with Pope Francis during their meeting at the Vatican, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama laughs with Pope Francis during their meeting at the Vatican, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pope Francis talks with President Obama during a private audience at the Vatican City, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool
Pope Francis talks with President Obama during a private audience at the Vatican City, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool
Pope Francis talks with President Obama during a private audience at the Vatican City, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool
Pope Francis talks with President Obama during a private audience at the Vatican City, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool
President Obama meets with Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama meets with Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pope Francis talks with President Obama during a private audience at the Vatican City, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool
Pope Francis talks with President Obama during a private audience at the Vatican City, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool
President Obama meets with Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama meets with Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama walks with Pope Francis during their meeting at the Vatican, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama walks with Pope Francis during their meeting at the Vatican, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pope Francis exchanges gifts with President Obama during a private audience at the Vatican City, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool
Pope Francis exchanges gifts with President Obama during a private audience at the Vatican City, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool
President Obama arrives in his car for a private audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
President Obama arrives in his car for a private audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
President Obama arrives at the Vatican for a private audience with Pope Francis in Vatican City, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
President Obama arrives at the Vatican for a private audience with Pope Francis in Vatican City, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Next Slideshows
Most Facebook fans
Which celebs have racked up the most fans on Facebook?
Most risky cities
The ten cities most at risk of natural disaster.
Candy Crush IPO
The Candy Crush maker goes public in NY.
Search for Flight 370
Ships and planes close in on debris suspected to be from missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.