The president's people
White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci arrives to travel with President Donald Trump to Ronkonkoma, New York from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly listens to President Donald Trump during a meeting with cyber security experts in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus watch as President Donald Trump presents the U.S. Air Force Academy football team with the Commander-in-Chief trophy in the Rose Garden of the White House in...more
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband senior adviser Jared Kushner walk along the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as they accompanied President Donald Trump before his departure to New York May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos...more
Defense Secretary James Mattis boards a U.S. Army helicopter to depart after a visit to Resolute Support headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Vice President Mike Pence laughs as President Donald Trump holds a baseball bat as they attend a Made in America product showcase event at the White House July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Attorney General Jeff Sessions leaves the West Wing of the White House July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway talks to the media outside the White House July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski (C) says hello to reporters as he and White House advisors Sebastian Gorka (from L), Omarosa Manigault and Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci accompany President Trump for an event celebrating...more
White House National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn arrives just ahead of President Donald Trump's helicopter at the Wall Street landing zone in New York, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price and Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke follow U.S. President Donald Trump to Marine One as he departs the White House July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Vice President Mike Pence (L-R), Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Special Assistant Boris Epshteyn (R) all laugh at a response from President Donald Trump during a news conference at the White House February 16, 2017....more
Trump advisers Steve Bannon (L) and Jared Kushner (R) listen as U.S. President Donald Trump meets with members of his Cabinet at the White House June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
(L-R) White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks, Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Senior Advisor Stephen Miller follow U.S. President Donald Trump (not seen) on the South Lawn of the White House in...more
Jared Kushner, senior advisor and son-in-law to U.S. President Donald Trump, meets with service members at a forward operating base near Qayyarah West in Iraq, April 4, 2017. DoD/Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro/Handout via REUTERS
White House Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway holds up a memorandum from the Justice Department's Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein critical of Comey's position as director of the FBI at the White House May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson attends a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
White House advisor Omarosa Manigault (L-R), Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Assistant to the President Hope Hicks board Air Force One to return with President Donald Trump to Washington from Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Vienna,...more
President Donald Trump, along with (R-L) White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, and White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller, walk through the colonnade as they depart the White House March 15, 2017....more
Next Slideshows
Reince Priebus replaced
President Donald Trump replaced his beleaguered White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, after only six months on the job, installing retired General John...
Battle for Raqqa
Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Force on the streets of Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.
Syria's unexploded cluster bombs
With relative calm in southwest Syria since a ceasefire was reached, civil defense services in rebel-held Deraa have shifted focus to clearing unexploded...
World Aquatics Championships
Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.
MORE IN PICTURES
Reince Priebus replaced
President Donald Trump replaced his beleaguered White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, after only six months on the job, installing retired General John Kelly in his place in a major shakeup of his top team.
Battle for Raqqa
Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Force on the streets of Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
The long journey to school
Children overcome great obstacles as they make their way to school.
Syria's unexploded cluster bombs
With relative calm in southwest Syria since a ceasefire was reached, civil defense services in rebel-held Deraa have shifted focus to clearing unexploded cluster bombs left by air strikes.
Painted bodies
Artists use the human body as a canvas during the World Bodypainting Festival in Austria.
World Aquatics Championships
Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.
Pakistan faces political turmoil as PM Sharif is ousted
Pakistan's Supreme Court disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from office over undeclared assets, plunging the nuclear-armed South Asian nation into political turmoil after a period of relative stability.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.