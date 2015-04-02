Edition:
Thu Apr 2, 2015

The prettiest pig

A member of the jury poses with the winner of a beauty contest for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary March 31, 2015. The contest was organized to mark April Fools' Day. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A pig walks a red carpet as it competes during a beauty contest held for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A jury panel judges a competitor during a beauty contest held for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A pig is seen before it competes in a beauty contest for pigs at a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Members of the jury pose with the winner of a beauty contest held for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A jury panel judges a competitor during a beauty contest held for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A man carries a competitor during a beauty contest held for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A member of the jury poses with the winner of a beauty contest held for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A jury panel judges a competitor during a beauty contest held for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A member of the jury awards the winner of a beauty contest held for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A pig walks along a red carpet as it competes during a beauty contest held for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

