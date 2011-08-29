Edition:
United Kingdom

The Race of Beer

Monday, August 29, 2011

A man tries to drink beer during the Race of Beer in Brasilia, Brazil, August 28, 2011. Participants of the annual race run a 2km (1.2 mile) route while drinking beer along the way and the person with most amount of beer consumed at the finishing line is the winner. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Monday, August 29, 2011

A man tries to drink beer during the Race of Beer in Brasilia, Brazil, August 28, 2011. Participants of the annual race run a 2km (1.2 mile) route while drinking beer along the way and the person with most amount of beer consumed at the finishing line is the winner. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
1 / 10
Monday, August 29, 2011

Men dressed as Ronald McDonald pose with cans of beer during the Race of Beer in Brasilia August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Monday, August 29, 2011

Men dressed as Ronald McDonald pose with cans of beer during the Race of Beer in Brasilia August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
2 / 10
Monday, August 29, 2011

A man drinks beer during the Race of Beer in Brasilia August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Monday, August 29, 2011

A man drinks beer during the Race of Beer in Brasilia August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
3 / 10
Monday, August 29, 2011

People drink beer during the Race of Beer in Brasilia August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Monday, August 29, 2011

People drink beer during the Race of Beer in Brasilia August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
4 / 10
Monday, August 29, 2011

Girls dressed as popcorn participate in the Race of Beer in Brasilia August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Monday, August 29, 2011

Girls dressed as popcorn participate in the Race of Beer in Brasilia August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
5 / 10
Monday, August 29, 2011

People drink beer during the Race of Beer in Brasilia August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Monday, August 29, 2011

People drink beer during the Race of Beer in Brasilia August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
6 / 10
Monday, August 29, 2011

Men dressed as late British singer Amy Winehouse pose with cans of beer during the Race of Beer in Brasilia August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Monday, August 29, 2011

Men dressed as late British singer Amy Winehouse pose with cans of beer during the Race of Beer in Brasilia August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
7 / 10
Monday, August 29, 2011

A man dressed as a mattress is surrounded by women during the Race of Beer in Brasilia August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Monday, August 29, 2011

A man dressed as a mattress is surrounded by women during the Race of Beer in Brasilia August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
8 / 10
Monday, August 29, 2011

Men dressed as ponies participate in the Race of Beer in Brasilia August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Monday, August 29, 2011

Men dressed as ponies participate in the Race of Beer in Brasilia August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
9 / 10
Monday, August 29, 2011

A girl carries a belt of beers during the Race of Beer in Brasilia August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Monday, August 29, 2011

A girl carries a belt of beers during the Race of Beer in Brasilia August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
10 / 10

The Race of Beer

The Race of Beer Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Notting Hill Carnival

Notting Hill Carnival
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Memorial for Britain's best known clown

All Collections

Memorial for Britain's best known clown

Monday, February 06, 2017

Ukraine's winter war heats up

All Collections

Ukraine's winter war heats up

Monday, February 06, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Monday, February 06, 2017

Ice Canoe racing

All Collections

Ice Canoe racing

Monday, February 06, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Monday, February 06, 2017

The eruption of Piton de la Fournaise

All Collections

The eruption of Piton de la Fournaise

Monday, February 06, 2017

Winter in Kabul

All Collections

Winter in Kabul

Monday, February 06, 2017

Stranded migrants protest living conditions

All Collections

Stranded migrants protest living conditions

Monday, February 06, 2017

View More Slideshows »