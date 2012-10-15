The real Gangnam style

Autographs and pictures of South Korean entertainers are seen at a cafe in front of the office of JYP Entertainment in the Gangnam area of Seoul October 3, 2012. Gangnam is the most upmarket neighbourhood in the South Korean capital. Known as Seoul's "Beverly Hills", its streets are lined with designer-brand shops and trendy bars and restaurants. Chubby South Korean singer Psy was raised in the area and his hit song "Gangnam Style", with his quirky horse-riding dance, has stormed to number one in charts around the world while the video has been watched more than 454 million times on YouTube since July. Picture taken October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won (SOUTH KOREA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)