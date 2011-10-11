Edition:
The rebel toll

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

Libyan man reacts as others carry the body of an anti-Gaddafi fighter who was killed in Bani Walid, during his funeral in Tripoli September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Libyan man reacts as others carry the body of an anti-Gaddafi fighter who was killed in Bani Walid, during his funeral in Tripoli September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

An injured anti-Gaddafi fighter lays in a car in the north of the besieged city of Bani Walid, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

A wounded rebel fighter waits to be attended to by medical staff at a makeshift dressing station in a mosque near Sirte, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

A wounded rebel fighter waits to be attended to by medical staff at a makeshift dressing station in a mosque near Sirte, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

The graves of Libyan rebels killed fighting Muammar Gaddafi's government forces line a hillside in a cemetery in Nalut in Libya's Western Mountains, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

Bodies of National Transitional Council (NTC) fighters are seen at a hospital after an ambush by pro-Gaddafi forces targeting an oil refinery in Ras Lanuf, west of Benghazi September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Bodies of National Transitional Council (NTC) fighters are seen at a hospital after an ambush by pro-Gaddafi forces targeting an oil refinery in Ras Lanuf, west of Benghazi September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

An anti-Gaddafi fighter fires in the air during the funeral of his comrades who were killed in Bani Walid, in Tripoli, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

Majdi (no last name) is aided by a Libyan rebel after viewing the body of his lifelong friend Abdul Ghani at a field hospital in Zawiyah, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Majdi (no last name) is aided by a Libyan rebel after viewing the body of his lifelong friend Abdul Ghani at a field hospital in Zawiyah, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

A Libyan rebel fighter paralyzed from the waist down by a gunshot wound to his spine lies in the operating room at the Bir Muammar Hospital on the outskirts of Zawiyah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

An injured rebel fighter waits to be treated at a field hospital near Misrata's western front line, some 25 km from the city center, May 31, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An injured rebel fighter waits to be treated at a field hospital near Misrata's western front line, some 25 km from the city center, May 31, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

An anti-Gaddafi fighter stands near mourners performing the funeral prayer for 35 people in the town of Al-Qalaa, south-west of Tripoli September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

International Medical Corps (IMC) medics treat an injured member of forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi who was taken prisoner, at a field hospital near Misrata's western frontline, July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

International Medical Corps (IMC) medics treat an injured member of forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi who was taken prisoner, at a field hospital near Misrata's western frontline, July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

Libyan mourners gather around the coffins of eight rebels killed during clashes with loyalist troops the day before in the flashpoint hilltop town of Al-Qawalish, during a funeral in Zintan, July 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

Women mourn for their relative, a rebel fighter killed during a battle with forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi, during his funeral at Misrata's western front line, May 31, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Women mourn for their relative, a rebel fighter killed during a battle with forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi, during his funeral at Misrata's western front line, May 31, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

A Libyan rebel fighter mourns for his comrade, killed during fighting with forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi, at a field hospital near Misrata's western front line, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

Libyans bury the body of an anti-Gaddafi fighter who was killed in Bani Walid, during his funeral in Tripoli September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Libyans bury the body of an anti-Gaddafi fighter who was killed in Bani Walid, during his funeral in Tripoli September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

The mother of Salem Al-Moqlah, a Libyan who was killed in the recent clashes, reacts next to his grave in a cemetery in Benghazi, February 26, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

A boy flashes a victory sign as he mourns for his relative, a Libyan rebel fighter, who was killed during clashes with forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi during his funeral in the west Libyan city of Misrata, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A boy flashes a victory sign as he mourns for his relative, a Libyan rebel fighter, who was killed during clashes with forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi during his funeral in the west Libyan city of Misrata, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

A woman looks at pictures of Anti-Gaddafi fighters, killed during the current revolution, hanging on the wall of a court house in Liberation square in Benghazi, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

A woman mourns her late brother Cherif Chouichi in his room in Misrata June 1, 2011. Cherif, who was a rebel fighter, was killed in April during the battle between rebel fighters and forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi on Misrata's Tripoli street. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A woman mourns her late brother Cherif Chouichi in his room in Misrata June 1, 2011. Cherif, who was a rebel fighter, was killed in April during the battle between rebel fighters and forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi on Misrata's Tripoli street. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

The foot of a Libyan rebel fighter, killed during fighting with forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi, is seen in a truck at a field hospital near Misrata's western front line, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

A Libyan rebel fighter sits beside his wounded brother at a hospital near Misrata's western frontline, July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

A Libyan rebel fighter sits beside his wounded brother at a hospital near Misrata's western frontline, July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

A man with the Kingdom of Libya flag stands near his relative, a rebel fighter killed during a battle with forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi at Misrata's western front line, as others mourn his death during his funeral in Misrata, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

Libyan rebel fighters mourn comrades killed during clashes with forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi at a hospital in Misrata, July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Libyan rebel fighters mourn comrades killed during clashes with forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi at a hospital in Misrata, July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

An injured rebel fighter flashes a victory sign at a hospital in Misrata, July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

Libyan rebel fighters mourn for their comrades, killed during fighting with forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi, at a field hospital near Misrata's western front line, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Libyan rebel fighters mourn for their comrades, killed during fighting with forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi, at a field hospital near Misrata's western front line, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

A rebel fighter prays and mourns his comrades who were killed during fighting with forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi at a field hospital set up by International Medical Corp near Misrata's western frontline, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

Mourners react during the funeral of rebel Ahmed al-Barasi, whom they say was killed in Misrata by forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, in Benghazi, April 27, 2011. REUTERS/Esam al-Fetori

Mourners react during the funeral of rebel Ahmed al-Barasi, whom they say was killed in Misrata by forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, in Benghazi, April 27, 2011. REUTERS/Esam al-Fetori

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

A Libyan rebel fighter sits beside his killed comrade at a field hospital near Misrata's western frontline, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

Mourners react during the funeral of rebel Ahmed al-Barasi, whom they say was killed in Misrata by forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, in Benghazi, April 27, 2011. REUTERS/Esam al-Fetori

Mourners react during the funeral of rebel Ahmed al-Barasi, whom they say was killed in Misrata by forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, in Benghazi, April 27, 2011. REUTERS/Esam al-Fetori

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

A wounded rebel flashes a victory sign as he arrives at Zintan hospital, July 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

