The removal of Rhodes
The statue of Cecil John Rhodes is bound by straps as it awaits removal from the University of Cape Town (UCT), April 9, 2015. UCT's Council voted to remove the statue of the former Cape Colony governor, after protests by students. REUTERS/Mike...more
Students throw paint at the statue of Cecil John Rhodes as it is removed from the University of Cape Town (UCT), April 9, 2015. The statue at the university, one of Africa's top academic institutions, has been covered up for the past few weeks as...more
Students cheer as the statue of Cecil John Rhodes is removed from the University of Cape Town (UCT), April 9, 2015. Spattered with graffiti, it was hoisted by crane onto a truck from its tall granite plinth overlooking a rugby pitch as thousands of...more
Students cheer as the statue of Cecil John Rhodes is removed from the University of Cape Town (UCT), April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
A student beats the statue of Cecil John Rhodes with a stick as it is removed from the University of Cape Town (UCT), April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Students cheer as the statue of Cecil John Rhodes is removed from the University of Cape Town (UCT), April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Students cheer as the statue of Cecil John Rhodes is removed from the University of Cape Town (UCT), April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Students aware the removal of the statue of Cecil John Rhodes at the University of Cape Town (UCT), April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A student beats the statue of Cecil John Rhodes with a belt as it is removed from the University of Cape Town (UCT), April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Students cheer as the statue of Cecil John Rhodes is removed from the University of Cape Town (UCT), April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
