Thu Apr 9, 2015

The removal of Rhodes

The statue of Cecil John Rhodes is bound by straps as it awaits removal from the University of Cape Town (UCT), April 9, 2015. UCT's Council voted to remove the statue of the former Cape Colony governor, after protests by students. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

The statue of Cecil John Rhodes is bound by straps as it awaits removal from the University of Cape Town (UCT), April 9, 2015. UCT's Council voted to remove the statue of the former Cape Colony governor, after protests by students.

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
The statue of Cecil John Rhodes is bound by straps as it awaits removal from the University of Cape Town (UCT), April 9, 2015. UCT's Council voted to remove the statue of the former Cape Colony governor, after protests by students. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Students throw paint at the statue of Cecil John Rhodes as it is removed from the University of Cape Town (UCT), April 9, 2015. The statue at the university, one of Africa's top academic institutions, has been covered up for the past few weeks as both white and black students regularly marched past with #Rhodesmustfall placards calling for its removal. They believe it is a symbol of the racism against blacks that prevails in South Africa two decades after the end of oppressive white-minority rule. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Students throw paint at the statue of Cecil John Rhodes as it is removed from the University of Cape Town (UCT), April 9, 2015. The statue at the university, one of Africa's top academic institutions, has been covered up for the past few weeks as both white and black students regularly marched past with #Rhodesmustfall placards calling for its removal. They believe it is a symbol of the racism against blacks that prevails in South Africa two decades after the end of oppressive white-minority rule. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Students cheer as the statue of Cecil John Rhodes is removed from the University of Cape Town (UCT), April 9, 2015. Spattered with graffiti, it was hoisted by crane onto a truck from its tall granite plinth overlooking a rugby pitch as thousands of watching students cheered. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Students cheer as the statue of Cecil John Rhodes is removed from the University of Cape Town (UCT), April 9, 2015. Spattered with graffiti, it was hoisted by crane onto a truck from its tall granite plinth overlooking a rugby pitch as thousands of watching students cheered. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Students cheer as the statue of Cecil John Rhodes is removed from the University of Cape Town (UCT), April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Students cheer as the statue of Cecil John Rhodes is removed from the University of Cape Town (UCT), April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
A student beats the statue of Cecil John Rhodes with a stick as it is removed from the University of Cape Town (UCT), April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A student beats the statue of Cecil John Rhodes with a stick as it is removed from the University of Cape Town (UCT), April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Students cheer as the statue of Cecil John Rhodes is removed from the University of Cape Town (UCT), April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Students cheer as the statue of Cecil John Rhodes is removed from the University of Cape Town (UCT), April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Students cheer as the statue of Cecil John Rhodes is removed from the University of Cape Town (UCT), April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Students cheer as the statue of Cecil John Rhodes is removed from the University of Cape Town (UCT), April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Students aware the removal of the statue of Cecil John Rhodes at the University of Cape Town (UCT), April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Students aware the removal of the statue of Cecil John Rhodes at the University of Cape Town (UCT), April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A student beats the statue of Cecil John Rhodes with a belt as it is removed from the University of Cape Town (UCT), April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A student beats the statue of Cecil John Rhodes with a belt as it is removed from the University of Cape Town (UCT), April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Students cheer as the statue of Cecil John Rhodes is removed from the University of Cape Town (UCT), April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Students cheer as the statue of Cecil John Rhodes is removed from the University of Cape Town (UCT), April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
