Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Aug 7, 2015 | 5:20pm BST

The Republican debates

Donald Trump (L) talks with fellow candidate and former Jeb Bush during a commercial break at the first official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Donald Trump (L) talks with fellow candidate and former Jeb Bush during a commercial break at the first official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Donald Trump (L) talks with fellow candidate and former Jeb Bush during a commercial break at the first official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 25
Ted Cruz answers a question at the first official Republican presidential candidates debate in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ted Cruz answers a question at the first official Republican presidential candidates debate in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Ted Cruz answers a question at the first official Republican presidential candidates debate in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 25
Chris Christie, Marco Rubio, Ben Carson, Scott Walker, Donald Trump, Jeb Bush, Mike Huckabee, Ted Cruz, Rand Paul and John Kasich pose at the start of the debate in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Chris Christie, Marco Rubio, Ben Carson, Scott Walker, Donald Trump, Jeb Bush, Mike Huckabee, Ted Cruz, Rand Paul and John Kasich pose at the start of the debate in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Chris Christie, Marco Rubio, Ben Carson, Scott Walker, Donald Trump, Jeb Bush, Mike Huckabee, Ted Cruz, Rand Paul and John Kasich pose at the start of the debate in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 25
Rand Paul answers a question in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Rand Paul answers a question in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Rand Paul answers a question in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 25
Scott Walker (L) gets a touch-up from a television makeup artist as Donald Trump (R) talks to him in the midst of a commercial break in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Scott Walker (L) gets a touch-up from a television makeup artist as Donald Trump (R) talks to him in the midst of a commercial break in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Scott Walker (L) gets a touch-up from a television makeup artist as Donald Trump (R) talks to him in the midst of a commercial break in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 25
Donald Trump pauses at his podium during the debate in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Donald Trump pauses at his podium during the debate in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Donald Trump pauses at his podium during the debate in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 25
John Kasich answers a question in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

John Kasich answers a question in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
John Kasich answers a question in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 25
Chris Christie, Marco Rubio, Ben Carson, Scott Walker, Donald Trump, Jeb Bush, Mike Huckabee, Ted Cruz, Rand Paul and John Kasich debate in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Chris Christie, Marco Rubio, Ben Carson, Scott Walker, Donald Trump, Jeb Bush, Mike Huckabee, Ted Cruz, Rand Paul and John Kasich debate in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Chris Christie, Marco Rubio, Ben Carson, Scott Walker, Donald Trump, Jeb Bush, Mike Huckabee, Ted Cruz, Rand Paul and John Kasich debate in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 25
Donald Trump (C) answers a question as fellow candidates Scott Walker (L) and Jeb Bush (R) listen at the first official debate in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Donald Trump (C) answers a question as fellow candidates Scott Walker (L) and Jeb Bush (R) listen at the first official debate in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Donald Trump (C) answers a question as fellow candidates Scott Walker (L) and Jeb Bush (R) listen at the first official debate in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 25
Jim Gilmore (L) and Bobby Jindal (R) look on as fellow candidates, Lindsey Graham (2nd from L) and Rick Perry, clasp hands as they talk in the midst of a break at a Fox-sponsored forum for lower polling candidates held before the first official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Jim Gilmore (L) and Bobby Jindal (R) look on as fellow candidates, Lindsey Graham (2nd from L) and Rick Perry, clasp hands as they talk in the midst of a break at a Fox-sponsored forum for lower polling candidates held before the first official...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Jim Gilmore (L) and Bobby Jindal (R) look on as fellow candidates, Lindsey Graham (2nd from L) and Rick Perry, clasp hands as they talk in the midst of a break at a Fox-sponsored forum for lower polling candidates held before the first official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 25
Carly Fiorina responds to a question at a Fox-sponsored forum for lower polling candidates in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Carly Fiorina responds to a question at a Fox-sponsored forum for lower polling candidates in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Carly Fiorina responds to a question at a Fox-sponsored forum for lower polling candidates in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 25
Audience members listen during a Fox-sponsored forum for lower polling candidates in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Audience members listen during a Fox-sponsored forum for lower polling candidates in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Audience members listen during a Fox-sponsored forum for lower polling candidates in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 25
Bobby Jindal (L) and Rick Perry speak during a commercial break In Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bobby Jindal (L) and Rick Perry speak during a commercial break In Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Bobby Jindal (L) and Rick Perry speak during a commercial break In Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 25
Candidates (L-R) Jim Gilmore, Lindsey Graham, Bobby Jindal, Rick Perry, Rick Santorum, Carly Fiorina and George Pataki pose before the start of a Fox-sponsored forum for lower polling candidates in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Candidates (L-R) Jim Gilmore, Lindsey Graham, Bobby Jindal, Rick Perry, Rick Santorum, Carly Fiorina and George Pataki pose before the start of a Fox-sponsored forum for lower polling candidates in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Candidates (L-R) Jim Gilmore, Lindsey Graham, Bobby Jindal, Rick Perry, Rick Santorum, Carly Fiorina and George Pataki pose before the start of a Fox-sponsored forum for lower polling candidates in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Close
14 / 25
Republican 2016 U.S. presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump is bathed in red light as he talks with fellow candidates during a commercial break in the midst of the first official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican 2016 U.S. presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump is bathed in red light as he talks with fellow candidates during a commercial break in the midst of the first official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S....more

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Republican 2016 U.S. presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump is bathed in red light as he talks with fellow candidates during a commercial break in the midst of the first official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
15 / 25
Mirrors in the Quicken Loans Arena reflect large screen television images of George Pataki as he responds to a question in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mirrors in the Quicken Loans Arena reflect large screen television images of George Pataki as he responds to a question in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Mirrors in the Quicken Loans Arena reflect large screen television images of George Pataki as he responds to a question in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
16 / 25
Bobby Jindal (C) arrives on stage along with Jim Gilmore (L), Rick Perry (2nd R) and Rick Santorum (R) before the start of a Fox-sponsored forum for lower polling candidates in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bobby Jindal (C) arrives on stage along with Jim Gilmore (L), Rick Perry (2nd R) and Rick Santorum (R) before the start of a Fox-sponsored forum for lower polling candidates in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Bobby Jindal (C) arrives on stage along with Jim Gilmore (L), Rick Perry (2nd R) and Rick Santorum (R) before the start of a Fox-sponsored forum for lower polling candidates in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
17 / 25
Lindsey Graham criticizes Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as he responds to a question at a Fox-sponsored forum for lower polling candidates in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Lindsey Graham criticizes Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as he responds to a question at a Fox-sponsored forum for lower polling candidates in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Lindsey Graham criticizes Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as he responds to a question at a Fox-sponsored forum for lower polling candidates in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
18 / 25
George Pataki (R) gets a touch up by a makeup artist in the midst of a commercial break in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

George Pataki (R) gets a touch up by a makeup artist in the midst of a commercial break in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
George Pataki (R) gets a touch up by a makeup artist in the midst of a commercial break in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
19 / 25
Republican 2016 U.S. presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump reacts near the end of the debate after realizing that a slew of criticisms spoken by fellow candidate and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee (not pictured) were not aimed at him but at Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, at the first official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican 2016 U.S. presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump reacts near the end of the debate after realizing that a slew of criticisms spoken by fellow candidate and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee (not pictured) were not aimed...more

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Republican 2016 U.S. presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump reacts near the end of the debate after realizing that a slew of criticisms spoken by fellow candidate and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee (not pictured) were not aimed at him but at Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, at the first official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
20 / 25
Republican 2016 U.S. presidential candidate U.S. Senator Marco Rubio and his wife Jeanette Dousdebes greet New Jersey Governor and fellow candidate Chris Christie (R) at the conclusion of the first official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Republican 2016 U.S. presidential candidate U.S. Senator Marco Rubio and his wife Jeanette Dousdebes greet New Jersey Governor and fellow candidate Chris Christie (R) at the conclusion of the first official Republican presidential candidates debate...more

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Republican 2016 U.S. presidential candidate U.S. Senator Marco Rubio and his wife Jeanette Dousdebes greet New Jersey Governor and fellow candidate Chris Christie (R) at the conclusion of the first official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Close
21 / 25
Republican 2016 U.S. presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush answers a question at the first official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican 2016 U.S. presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush answers a question at the first official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015....more

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Republican 2016 U.S. presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush answers a question at the first official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
22 / 25
Republican 2016 U.S. presidential candidate U.S. Senator Rand Paul answers a question at the first official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican 2016 U.S. presidential candidate U.S. Senator Rand Paul answers a question at the first official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Republican 2016 U.S. presidential candidate U.S. Senator Rand Paul answers a question at the first official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
23 / 25
Jim Gilmore, Lindsey Graham, Bobby Jindal, Rick Perry, Rick Santorum, Carly Fiorina and George Pataki pose before the start of a Fox-sponsored forum for lower polling candidates in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Jim Gilmore, Lindsey Graham, Bobby Jindal, Rick Perry, Rick Santorum, Carly Fiorina and George Pataki pose before the start of a Fox-sponsored forum for lower polling candidates in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Jim Gilmore, Lindsey Graham, Bobby Jindal, Rick Perry, Rick Santorum, Carly Fiorina and George Pataki pose before the start of a Fox-sponsored forum for lower polling candidates in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
24 / 25
Ted Cruz talk to reporters in the media center in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ted Cruz talk to reporters in the media center in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Ted Cruz talk to reporters in the media center in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Back to Utoya Island

Back to Utoya Island

Next Slideshows

Back to Utoya Island

Back to Utoya Island

Four years after Anders Behring Breivik went on a shooting rampage that left 69 dead, the Norwegian island of Utoya welcomes members of the Labour Youth...

07 Aug 2015
Mission to Mars, Austria

Mission to Mars, Austria

The Austrian Space Forum is sending some of its researchers to practice weight-less walking in spacesuits on a glacier which resembles the terrain on Mars.

07 Aug 2015
Weapons of Ferguson

Weapons of Ferguson

Non-lethal weapons found in the aftermath of demonstrations in Ferguson last August.

06 Aug 2015
Migrant rescue off Libyan coast

Migrant rescue off Libyan coast

An estimated 600 migrants were rescued without loss of life from an overloaded wooden boat off the coast of Libya.

06 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.

Erdogan's Turkey

Erdogan's Turkey

Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.

Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on

Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on

A growing number of children from Mosul are showing signs of malnutrition as the conflict between Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces grinds on.

Commoner Queen

Commoner Queen

Moments when Queen Elizabeth is more civilian than royalty.

Dancing with the Irish

Dancing with the Irish

Behind the scenes at the largest Irish dancing competition in the world with over 5,000 competitors in Dublin, Ireland.

Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp

Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp

Palestinian leaders vow to break up an armed Islamist group involved in clashes with security forces inside the volatile Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon.

Fire ravages French migrant camp

Fire ravages French migrant camp

A fire razed most of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp in northern France overnight after fighting among its inhabitants left several people injured.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures