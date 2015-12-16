The Republican debates
Donald Trump reacts to a comment from Ben Carson and reaches over to him in the midst of the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Donald Trump speaks during the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Donald Trump and Jeb Bush are seen debating on video monitors in the press room. REUTERS/David Becker
Ben Carson, Donald Trump and Ted Cruz hold their hands over their hearts for the singing of the national anthem before the start of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Donald Trump, Chris Christie and Carly Fiorina leave the stage at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Donald Trump responds to criticism from Jeb Bush as Ted Cruz looks on. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ted Cruz, Jeb Bush and Donald Trump talk at the end of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Donald Trump and Ted Cruz check their watches during a commercial break as Ben Carson looks on. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Donald Trump points at Jeb Bush as they shake hands at the end of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Donald Trump talks with Chris Christie during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Donald Trump reaches out to Ted Cruz as they talk during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Donald Trump talks with Ben Carson during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Donald Trump reaches out to shake hands with Ted Cruz as Jeb Bush looks on. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Marco Rubio, Ben Carson, Donald Trump and Jeb Bush walk around the stage during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Marco Rubio speaks during the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Marco Rubio, Ben Carson, Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and Jeb Bush applaud as they pose together before the start of the debate. REUTERS/David Becker
Ted Cruz arrives onstage before the start of the debate. REUTERS/David Becker
John Kasich, Carly Fiorina, Marco Rubio, Ben Carson, Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Jeb Bush, Chris Christie and Rand Paul pose before the start of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mike Huckabee speaks during a forum for lower polling candidates held before the Republican presidential debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rick Santorum speaks as Lindsey Graham listens. REUTERS/Mike Blake
George Pataki and Mike Huckabee share a laugh as they talk during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mike Huckabee and Lindsey Graham shake hands during a commercial break as Rick Santorum looks on. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mike Huckabee and Rick Santorum pose together before a forum for lower polling candidates. REUTERS/David Becker
George Pataki answers a question from debate moderator and CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lindsey Graham has his tie straightened by a debate staff member during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rick Santorum arrives onstage to participate in a forum for lower polling candidates. REUTERS/David Becker
Ayla Brown sings "God Bless America" prior to the start of a forum for lower polling candidates. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rick Santorum answers a question from debate moderator Wolf Blitzer (foreground) as Mike Huckabee and Lindsey Graham look on. REUTERS/Mike Blake
CNN's Wolf Blitzer begins to moderate. REUTERS/David Becker
General view of the venue as CNN's Wolf Blitzer moderates. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ben Carson is interviewed prior to the Republican Presidential Debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Protester Raquel Cruz-Juarez joins others on the streets outside the Venetian Hotel, the site of the debate. REUTERS/David Becker
Decorations are seen behind the scenes at the debate. REUTERS/David Becker
Next Slideshows
Starlings in the sky
The highly social bird in unusual flock formations.
Pictures of the year: Entertainment
Our top entertainment pictures of the year.
Another Srebrenica mass grave unearthed
Investigators believe the site contains the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war.
Britain's first astronaut blasts off
A Russian Soyuz rocket carrying a three-man international crew, including Britain's first official astronaut, blasts off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in...
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.