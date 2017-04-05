The rings of Saturn

A quintet of Saturn's moons come together in the Cassini spacecraft's field of view. Janus (179 km, or 111 miles across) is on the far left. Pandora (81 km, or 50 miles across) orbits between the A ring and the thin F ring near the middle of the...more

A quintet of Saturn's moons come together in the Cassini spacecraft's field of view. Janus (179 km, or 111 miles across) is on the far left. Pandora (81 km, or 50 miles across) orbits between the A ring and the thin F ring near the middle of the image. Brightly reflective Enceladus (504 km, or 313 miles across) appears above the center of the image. Saturn's second largest moon, Rhea (1,528 km, or 949 miles across), is bisected by the right edge of the image. The smaller moon Mimas (396 km, or 246 miles across) can be seen beyond Rhea also on the right side of the image. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

Close