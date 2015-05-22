The rise of ISIS
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province in Syria, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni residents who fled the violence in Ramadi after Islamic State militants launched an offensive against the Iraqi city, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini
Islamic State billboards are seen along a street in Raqqa, eastern Syria, which is controlled by the Islamic State, October 29, 2014. The billboard (R) reads:. "We will win despite the global coalition" REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Kurdish peshmerga forces look at bones in a mass grave on the outskirts of the town of Sinjar, February 3, 2015. Police said the mass grave contained remains from 25 people belonging to the minority Yazidi sect, apparent victims of Islamic State...more
A member from the Iraqi security forces beats an Islamic State insurgent, who was captured in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Mother of Islamic State captive Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh holds his picture while sitting in a car, as she takes part in a demonstration demanding that the Jordanian government negotiate with Islamic state and for the release of her son, in...more
Shi'ite fighters clash with Islamic State militants as one tries to put a Shi'ite flag in the ground, in northern Tikrit, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced residents from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border with Iraq, August 11,...more
Civilian children stand next to a burnt vehicle during clashes between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State in the northern Iraq city of Mosul, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A cradle left behind by Syrian Kurdish refugees fleeing Islamic State lies at the Turkish-Syrian border, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Relatives of Lebanese soldier Ali al-Sayyed, who was beheaded by Islamic State militants, mourn in the town of Fnideq, northern Lebanon August 29, 2014. Islamic State militants beheaded the Lebanese soldier who was one of 19 captured by hardline...more
Smoke and flames rise over a hill near the Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A female member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units mourns over the grave of her fellow fighter, who was killed during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Ras al-Ain, Syria, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city, Syria, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Paula (L) and Ed Kassig, parents of U.S. aid worker Peter Kassig who was behaded by Islamic State militants, walk toward microphones before reading a statement to the press in Indianapolis, Indiana, November 17, 2014. The parents asked for prayers...more
Free Syrian Army fighters inspect damage from suicide bombers belonging to the Islamic State, whom activists said were targeting the Tawhid Brigade and Al-Fateh brigade headquarters that are under the Free Syrian Army, in Aleppo, Syria, January 12,...more
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces take their positions during clashes with Islamic State in the city of Ramadi, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman and children react in a military helicopter after being evacuated by Iraqi forces from Amerli, a small town north of Baghdad holding out against repeated attacks by Islamic State fighters despite the fall of all the 34 villages surrounding...more
The body of a man is hung upside down in the city of Baquba, August 2, 2014. Unidentified gunmen hanged the body of the man, who was a member of the Islamic State, according to the local police. REUTERS/Stringer
Fighters from Islamic State burn confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Islamic State militant uses a loud-hailer to announce to residents of Tabqa city that Tabqa air base has fallen to Islamic State militants, in nearby Raqqa city, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People inspect damage at an oil refinery that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes as part of an assault to weaken Islamic State militants, at al-Khaboura village, near the Syrian town of Tel Abyad of Raqqa governate, October...more
An Islamic State flag is seen atop a building in eastern Kobani as Kurdish Peshmerga forces fight against Islamic state fighters, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter inspects the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured, in Iraq, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An armed motorcade belonging to members of Derna's Islamic Youth Council, consisting of former members of militias from the town of Derna, drive along a road in Derna after the group pledged allegiance to Islamic State, in eastern Libya, October 3,...more
Displaced residents, who fled from the violence in the Iraq province of Nineveh, arrive at Sulaimaniya province, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Kurdish peshmerga fighters stand near the body of an Islamic State (IS) member, who was killed today during clashes with the Peshmerga, at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town during heavy fighting between Islamic State militants and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border...more
A man holds up a knife as he rides on the back of a motorcycle touring the streets of Tabqa city with others in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A militant Islamist fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An Islamic State militant (L) stands next to residents as they hold pieces of wreckage from a Syrian war plane after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Jamila, sister of Perwin Mustafa Dihap, a 19-year-old fighter with the YPJ (Women's Protection Force), holds a photograph of her sister as she mourns her death outside a Suruc hospital before a funeral ceremony for two female Kurdish fighters killed...more
Militant Islamist fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Boys inspect a vehicle which was damaged in what activists say was one of Tuesday's U.S. air strikes in Kfredrian, Idlib province September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Mourners carry the coffin of a Hezbollah Iraq fighter, who was killed during clashes north of Baghdad with the Islamic State, previously called the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), north of Baghdad, during his funeral in Najaf, July 3,...more
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
