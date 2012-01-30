The rise of Romney
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann thank his supporters after he won the Republican primary on September 20, 1994 to go on to face Massachusetts senior Senator Ted Kennedy in the November election. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic Senator Ted Kennedy (R) and his Republican challenger Mitt Romney shake hands at the start of their first debate of the campaign for the US Senate at Boston's Faneuil Hall on October 25, 1994. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
New International Olympic Commmittee President Dr. Jacques Rogge (R) and Salt Lake Olympic Committee President Mitt Romney (L) look over a map of the Utah Winter Sports Park with the K120 and K90 ski jumps that will be used in the 2001 Winter Olympics in the background August 7, 2001 in Park City, Utah. REUTERS/Steve Wilson
President of the organising committee of Salt Lake Winter Olympic Games Mitt Romney sings U.S. national anthem as he raises an Olympic torch December 3, 2001, during a handing-over ceremony in Athens' Panathenean stadium. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
Massachusetts Republican Mitt Romney waves to supporters as he celebrates his victory in the Massachusetts Governor's race, November 5, 2002 at a Boston hotel. Former Salt Lake City 2002 Winter Olympics chief Romney beat Democratic candidate Shannon O'Brien. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Republican Mitt Romney holds up a Boston newspaper announcing his victory in the Massachusetts Governor's race during his acceptance speech, November 5, 2002 in Boston. Former Salt Lake City 2002 Winter Olympics chief Romney beat Democratic candidate Shannon O'Brien. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a signing ceremony for a healthcare reform bill for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts at Faneuil Hall in Boston April 12, 2006. The bill attempts to provide health insurance for all Massachusetts residents. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Former Massachusetts Governor and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney puts on a rubber glove before serving himself a piece of fudge at the Hollis Pharmacy in Hollis, New Hampshire, March 1, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Former Massachusetts Governor and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney answers questions from reporters in Concord, New Hampshire March 1, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential hopeful and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks during an interview after addressing supporters during a luncheon in Des Moines, Iowa, May 30, 2007. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L), answers a question about whether the United States should have invaded Iraq as former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani listens during a Republican presidential candidates debate at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, June 5, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential hopeful former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney greets local voters in Burlington, Iowa, June 17, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney listens to a question from the audience at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire October 4, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney attends a television interview after the opening of his campaign headquarters in Sioux City, Iowa, November 13, 2007. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Republican presidential candidate former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) sits with his wife Ann before speaking at Grand Blanc High School Assembly in Grand Blanc, Michigan January 14, 2008. REUTERS/John Gress
Presidential candidate and former Governor Mitt Romney (L) and his wife Ann walk away after he dropped out of the presidential race at the American Conservative Union's 2008 Conservative Political Action Conference at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Republican presidential candidate Senator John McCain receives the endorsement of former primary rival Mitt Romney, right, at Romney's campaign headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts, February 14, 2008. Romney asked his 200-plus delegates to vote for McCain at the Republican convention this summer. REUTERS/Neal Hamberg
President George W. Bush (R) shakes hands with former presidential candidate Mitt Romney at the National Aquatics Centre during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 10, 2008. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney speaks during the third session of the 2008 Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minnesota September 3, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Barack Obama holds up books by former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney and President George W. Bush's political strategist Karl Rove (L) as he shops for books for his daughters Sasha and Malia at Prairie Lights book store in Iowa City, March 25, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney announces that he is formally entering the race for the 2012 Republican U.S. presidential nomination in Stratham, New Hampshire June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) and his wife Ann arrive at a Tea Party Express rally in Concord, New Hampshire, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney waves to voters inside Village Pizza in Newport, New Hampshire December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney is interviewed on his campaign bus, as his wife Ann (R) listens on, in Bethlehem, New Hampshire December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks to voters at Elly's Tea and Coffee shop in Muscatine, Iowa December 28, 2011, ahead of the Iowa Caucus on January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) and U.S. Senator John McCain talk on Romney's campaign bus enroute to Peterborough, New Hampshire January 4, 2012, one day after Romney won the Iowa caucus. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidates former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich share a laugh during a break in the Republican presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A boy watches Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney during a campaign stop at Ring Power Lift Trucks in Jacksonville, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney presents Los Angeles Times reporter Maeve Reston with a birthday cake on his campaign plane in Jacksonville, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign stop in Hialeah, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney sits with his grandson Parker on his campaign bus enroute to a rally in Pompano Beach, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
