Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Feb 2, 2016 | 3:46am GMT

The rise of Rubio

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Marco Rubio prays with his family as they attend the Republican caucus at the 7 Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Marco Rubio prays with his family as they attend the Republican caucus at the 7 Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Marco Rubio prays with his family as they attend the Republican caucus at the 7 Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
1 / 24
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign event at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign event at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign event at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
2 / 24
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio greets supporters as he arrives for a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio greets supporters as he arrives for a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio greets supporters as he arrives for a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
3 / 24
Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio casts a shadow while speaking at a campaign town hall meeting in Rochester, New Hampshire December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio casts a shadow while speaking at a campaign town hall meeting in Rochester, New Hampshire December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio casts a shadow while speaking at a campaign town hall meeting in Rochester, New Hampshire December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 24
People watch from a doorway and through a window as Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign town hall meeting in Nashua, New Hampshire, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

People watch from a doorway and through a window as Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign town hall meeting in Nashua, New Hampshire, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
People watch from a doorway and through a window as Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign town hall meeting in Nashua, New Hampshire, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 24
Marco Rubio pauses as he speaks at a campaign event in Las Vegas, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Marco Rubio pauses as he speaks at a campaign event in Las Vegas, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Marco Rubio pauses as he speaks at a campaign event in Las Vegas, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
6 / 24
People who did not fit in the room listen from a hallway as Marco Rubio holds a campaign town hall meeting in Dover, New Hampshire, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

People who did not fit in the room listen from a hallway as Marco Rubio holds a campaign town hall meeting in Dover, New Hampshire, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
People who did not fit in the room listen from a hallway as Marco Rubio holds a campaign town hall meeting in Dover, New Hampshire, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 24
Marco Rubio files his declaration of candidacy to get on the New Hampshire primary ballot in Concord, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Marco Rubio files his declaration of candidacy to get on the New Hampshire primary ballot in Concord, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Marco Rubio files his declaration of candidacy to get on the New Hampshire primary ballot in Concord, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 24
A network makeup artist touches up Marco Rubio during a commercial break as Donald Trump walks past at the debate held by Fox Business Network in Milwaukee, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A network makeup artist touches up Marco Rubio during a commercial break as Donald Trump walks past at the debate held by Fox Business Network in Milwaukee, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
A network makeup artist touches up Marco Rubio during a commercial break as Donald Trump walks past at the debate held by Fox Business Network in Milwaukee, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
9 / 24
Jeb Bush listens as Marco Rubio makes a point at the Republican presidential candidates debate held by CNBC in Boulder, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Jeb Bush listens as Marco Rubio makes a point at the Republican presidential candidates debate held by CNBC in Boulder, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Jeb Bush listens as Marco Rubio makes a point at the Republican presidential candidates debate held by CNBC in Boulder, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
10 / 24
Supporters look on as Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign stop in Cleveland, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Supporters look on as Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign stop in Cleveland, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Supporters look on as Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign stop in Cleveland, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Close
11 / 24
T shirts supporting Marco Rubio are pictured for sale after he announced his bid for the White House in Miami, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

T shirts supporting Marco Rubio are pictured for sale after he announced his bid for the White House in Miami, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
T shirts supporting Marco Rubio are pictured for sale after he announced his bid for the White House in Miami, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 24
Marco Rubio autographs a magazine after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 presidential election, during a speech in Miami, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Marco Rubio autographs a magazine after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 presidential election, during a speech in Miami, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Marco Rubio autographs a magazine after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 presidential election, during a speech in Miami, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 24
Marco Rubio addresses the final session of the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, August 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Marco Rubio addresses the final session of the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, August 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, August 31, 2012
Marco Rubio addresses the final session of the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, August 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
14 / 24
Supporters watch as Marco Rubio speaks at an event in Sioux City, Iowa, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Supporters watch as Marco Rubio speaks at an event in Sioux City, Iowa, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
Supporters watch as Marco Rubio speaks at an event in Sioux City, Iowa, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
15 / 24
Marco Rubio greets supporters during a public rally in San Juan, Puerto Rico, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Marco Rubio greets supporters during a public rally in San Juan, Puerto Rico, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Marco Rubio greets supporters during a public rally in San Juan, Puerto Rico, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 24
Marco Rubio holds his son Dominick as he sits next to his wife Jeanette during a public event to sign election documents to officially qualify as a Republican party candidate for the U.S. Senate in West Miami, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Marco Rubio holds his son Dominick as he sits next to his wife Jeanette during a public event to sign election documents to officially qualify as a Republican party candidate for the U.S. Senate in West Miami, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2010
Marco Rubio holds his son Dominick as he sits next to his wife Jeanette during a public event to sign election documents to officially qualify as a Republican party candidate for the U.S. Senate in West Miami, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
17 / 24
Marco Rubio stands on the side of Interstate 4 where the motorcade carrying Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney stopped in Lakewood Crest, Florida, October 27, 2012. Rubio got out of the motorcade because of a family emergency and left in a Florida State Trooper's car. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Marco Rubio stands on the side of Interstate 4 where the motorcade carrying Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney stopped in Lakewood Crest, Florida, October 27, 2012. Rubio got out of the motorcade because of a family emergency and left in a...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2012
Marco Rubio stands on the side of Interstate 4 where the motorcade carrying Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney stopped in Lakewood Crest, Florida, October 27, 2012. Rubio got out of the motorcade because of a family emergency and left in a Florida State Trooper's car. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
18 / 24
Marco Rubio lifts up his son Dominick on stage after he announced his bid for the White House in 2016 in Miami, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Marco Rubio lifts up his son Dominick on stage after he announced his bid for the White House in 2016 in Miami, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Marco Rubio lifts up his son Dominick on stage after he announced his bid for the White House in 2016 in Miami, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
19 / 24
Republican party paraphernalia vendor Kelly Steele displays a pair of campaign eyeglasses for Marco Rubio prior to Rubio's formal declaration of his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 U.S. presidential election race, at the Freedom Tower in Miami, Florida April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican party paraphernalia vendor Kelly Steele displays a pair of campaign eyeglasses for Marco Rubio prior to Rubio's formal declaration of his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 U.S. presidential election race, at the Freedom Tower...more

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Republican party paraphernalia vendor Kelly Steele displays a pair of campaign eyeglasses for Marco Rubio prior to Rubio's formal declaration of his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 U.S. presidential election race, at the Freedom Tower in Miami, Florida April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
20 / 24
A supporter waits to have a book autographed after Marco Rubio announced his presidential bid at the Freedom Tower in Miami, Florida April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A supporter waits to have a book autographed after Marco Rubio announced his presidential bid at the Freedom Tower in Miami, Florida April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
A supporter waits to have a book autographed after Marco Rubio announced his presidential bid at the Freedom Tower in Miami, Florida April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
21 / 24
Marco Rubio smiles during a public event to sign the election documents to officially qualify as a Republican party candidate for U.S. Senate during a event in West Miami, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Marco Rubio smiles during a public event to sign the election documents to officially qualify as a Republican party candidate for U.S. Senate during a event in West Miami, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2010
Marco Rubio smiles during a public event to sign the election documents to officially qualify as a Republican party candidate for U.S. Senate during a event in West Miami, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
22 / 24
Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) waves to the crowd after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 U.S. presidential election race during a speech at Freedom Tower in Miami, Florida April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) waves to the crowd after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 U.S. presidential election race during a speech at Freedom Tower in Miami, Florida April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) waves to the crowd after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 U.S. presidential election race during a speech at Freedom Tower in Miami, Florida April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
23 / 24
Republican Senate candidate Marco Rubio celebrates with his mother Oria during his victory rally in Coral Gables, November 2, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Republican Senate candidate Marco Rubio celebrates with his mother Oria during his victory rally in Coral Gables, November 2, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Reuters / Wednesday, November 03, 2010
Republican Senate candidate Marco Rubio celebrates with his mother Oria during his victory rally in Coral Gables, November 2, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the month: January

Pictures of the month: January

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the month: January

Pictures of the month: January

Our top photos from the past month.

02 Feb 2016
Showdown in Iowa

Showdown in Iowa

The final moments ahead of the caucuses.

01 Feb 2016
Working for Bernie

Working for Bernie

Volunteering for Bernie Sanders in Iowa.

01 Feb 2016
Pregnant in the Zika zone

Pregnant in the Zika zone

Experts believe as the Zika virus spreads from Brazil, other countries in the Americas are also likely to see cases of babies with Zika-linked birth defects.

01 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures