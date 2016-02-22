Edition:
The rise of Rubio

Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio stands on his toes as he waves to supporters during a campaign event in Franklin, Tennessee February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio stands on his toes as he waves to supporters during a campaign event in Franklin, Tennessee February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio stands on his toes as he waves to supporters during a campaign event in Franklin, Tennessee February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio arrives to speak with the press before departing from the airport in Las Vegas, Nevada February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio arrives to speak with the press before departing from the airport in Las Vegas, Nevada February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio arrives to speak with the press before departing from the airport in Las Vegas, Nevada February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A poster is seen at a rally for Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio in Little Rock, Arkansas February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A poster is seen at a rally for Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio in Little Rock, Arkansas February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
A poster is seen at a rally for Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio in Little Rock, Arkansas February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio speaks with the media on his campaign plane before departing from West Columbia, South Carolina February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio speaks with the media on his campaign plane before departing from West Columbia, South Carolina February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio speaks with the media on his campaign plane before departing from West Columbia, South Carolina February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio pauses as he tours the Carolina Pregnancy Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio pauses as he tours the Carolina Pregnancy Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio pauses as he tours the Carolina Pregnancy Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio gestures as he speaks during a campaign event at Swamp Rabbit Crossfit in Greenville, South Carolina February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio gestures as he speaks during a campaign event at Swamp Rabbit Crossfit in Greenville, South Carolina February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio gestures as he speaks during a campaign event at Swamp Rabbit Crossfit in Greenville, South Carolina February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio react on stage during a campaign event in Chapin, South Carolina February 17, 2016. Haley announced her endorsement of Rubio for the Republican presidential nomination. REUTERS/Chris Keane

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio react on stage during a campaign event in Chapin, South Carolina February 17, 2016. Haley announced her endorsement of Rubio for the Republican presidential...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio react on stage during a campaign event in Chapin, South Carolina February 17, 2016. Haley announced her endorsement of Rubio for the Republican presidential nomination. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio speaks with the media on board his charter plane bound for South Carolina, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio speaks with the media on board his charter plane bound for South Carolina, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio speaks with the media on board his charter plane bound for South Carolina, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio steps into his SUV after getting off his charter plane in Greer, South Carolina, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio steps into his SUV after getting off his charter plane in Greer, South Carolina, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio steps into his SUV after getting off his charter plane in Greer, South Carolina, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Marco Rubio prays with his family as they attend the Republican caucus at the 7 Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Marco Rubio prays with his family as they attend the Republican caucus at the 7 Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Marco Rubio prays with his family as they attend the Republican caucus at the 7 Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign event at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign event at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign event at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio greets supporters as he arrives for a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio greets supporters as he arrives for a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio greets supporters as he arrives for a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio casts a shadow while speaking at a campaign town hall meeting in Rochester, New Hampshire December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio casts a shadow while speaking at a campaign town hall meeting in Rochester, New Hampshire December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio casts a shadow while speaking at a campaign town hall meeting in Rochester, New Hampshire December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People watch from a doorway and through a window as Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign town hall meeting in Nashua, New Hampshire, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

People watch from a doorway and through a window as Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign town hall meeting in Nashua, New Hampshire, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
People watch from a doorway and through a window as Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign town hall meeting in Nashua, New Hampshire, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Marco Rubio pauses as he speaks at a campaign event in Las Vegas, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Marco Rubio pauses as he speaks at a campaign event in Las Vegas, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Marco Rubio pauses as he speaks at a campaign event in Las Vegas, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
People who did not fit in the room listen from a hallway as Marco Rubio holds a campaign town hall meeting in Dover, New Hampshire, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

People who did not fit in the room listen from a hallway as Marco Rubio holds a campaign town hall meeting in Dover, New Hampshire, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
People who did not fit in the room listen from a hallway as Marco Rubio holds a campaign town hall meeting in Dover, New Hampshire, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Marco Rubio files his declaration of candidacy to get on the New Hampshire primary ballot in Concord, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Marco Rubio files his declaration of candidacy to get on the New Hampshire primary ballot in Concord, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Marco Rubio files his declaration of candidacy to get on the New Hampshire primary ballot in Concord, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A network makeup artist touches up Marco Rubio during a commercial break as Donald Trump walks past at the debate held by Fox Business Network in Milwaukee, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A network makeup artist touches up Marco Rubio during a commercial break as Donald Trump walks past at the debate held by Fox Business Network in Milwaukee, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
A network makeup artist touches up Marco Rubio during a commercial break as Donald Trump walks past at the debate held by Fox Business Network in Milwaukee, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jeb Bush listens as Marco Rubio makes a point at the Republican presidential candidates debate held by CNBC in Boulder, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Jeb Bush listens as Marco Rubio makes a point at the Republican presidential candidates debate held by CNBC in Boulder, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Jeb Bush listens as Marco Rubio makes a point at the Republican presidential candidates debate held by CNBC in Boulder, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Marco Rubio autographs a magazine after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 presidential election, during a speech in Miami, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Marco Rubio autographs a magazine after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 presidential election, during a speech in Miami, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Marco Rubio autographs a magazine after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 presidential election, during a speech in Miami, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Marco Rubio addresses the final session of the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, August 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Marco Rubio addresses the final session of the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, August 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, August 31, 2012
Marco Rubio addresses the final session of the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, August 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Supporters watch as Marco Rubio speaks at an event in Sioux City, Iowa, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Supporters watch as Marco Rubio speaks at an event in Sioux City, Iowa, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
Supporters watch as Marco Rubio speaks at an event in Sioux City, Iowa, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Marco Rubio greets supporters during a public rally in San Juan, Puerto Rico, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Marco Rubio greets supporters during a public rally in San Juan, Puerto Rico, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Marco Rubio greets supporters during a public rally in San Juan, Puerto Rico, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Marco Rubio holds his son Dominick as he sits next to his wife Jeanette during a public event to sign election documents to officially qualify as a Republican party candidate for the U.S. Senate in West Miami, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Marco Rubio holds his son Dominick as he sits next to his wife Jeanette during a public event to sign election documents to officially qualify as a Republican party candidate for the U.S. Senate in West Miami, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2010
Marco Rubio holds his son Dominick as he sits next to his wife Jeanette during a public event to sign election documents to officially qualify as a Republican party candidate for the U.S. Senate in West Miami, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Marco Rubio stands on the side of Interstate 4 where the motorcade carrying Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney stopped in Lakewood Crest, Florida, October 27, 2012. Rubio got out of the motorcade because of a family emergency and left in a Florida State Trooper's car. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Marco Rubio stands on the side of Interstate 4 where the motorcade carrying Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney stopped in Lakewood Crest, Florida, October 27, 2012. Rubio got out of the motorcade because of a family emergency and left in a...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2012
Marco Rubio stands on the side of Interstate 4 where the motorcade carrying Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney stopped in Lakewood Crest, Florida, October 27, 2012. Rubio got out of the motorcade because of a family emergency and left in a Florida State Trooper's car. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Marco Rubio lifts up his son Dominick on stage after he announced his bid for the White House in 2016 in Miami, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Marco Rubio lifts up his son Dominick on stage after he announced his bid for the White House in 2016 in Miami, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Marco Rubio lifts up his son Dominick on stage after he announced his bid for the White House in 2016 in Miami, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Republican party paraphernalia vendor Kelly Steele displays a pair of campaign eyeglasses for Marco Rubio prior to Rubio's formal declaration of his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 U.S. presidential election race, at the Freedom Tower in Miami, Florida April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican party paraphernalia vendor Kelly Steele displays a pair of campaign eyeglasses for Marco Rubio prior to Rubio's formal declaration of his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 U.S. presidential election race, at the Freedom Tower...more

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Republican party paraphernalia vendor Kelly Steele displays a pair of campaign eyeglasses for Marco Rubio prior to Rubio's formal declaration of his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 U.S. presidential election race, at the Freedom Tower in Miami, Florida April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Marco Rubio smiles during a public event to sign the election documents to officially qualify as a Republican party candidate for U.S. Senate during a event in West Miami, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Marco Rubio smiles during a public event to sign the election documents to officially qualify as a Republican party candidate for U.S. Senate during a event in West Miami, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2010
Marco Rubio smiles during a public event to sign the election documents to officially qualify as a Republican party candidate for U.S. Senate during a event in West Miami, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) waves to the crowd after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 U.S. presidential election race during a speech at Freedom Tower in Miami, Florida April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) waves to the crowd after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 U.S. presidential election race during a speech at Freedom Tower in Miami, Florida April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) waves to the crowd after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 U.S. presidential election race during a speech at Freedom Tower in Miami, Florida April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Republican Senate candidate Marco Rubio celebrates with his mother Oria during his victory rally in Coral Gables, November 2, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Republican Senate candidate Marco Rubio celebrates with his mother Oria during his victory rally in Coral Gables, November 2, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Reuters / Wednesday, November 03, 2010
Republican Senate candidate Marco Rubio celebrates with his mother Oria during his victory rally in Coral Gables, November 2, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
