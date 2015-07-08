The rise of sneaker culture
A visitor photographs an Air Jordan I during a preview for "The Rise of the Sneaker Culture" exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A running shoe that Adi Dassler gave to the Olympic medal winner Jesse Owens. Dassler, founder of Adidas, gave U.S. Olympic athlete Jesse Owens shoes to practice in for the 1936 Olympics in Berlin. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Visitors look at a Converse sneaker from 1917. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Famous sneakers are displayed during a preview for "The Rise of the Sneaker Culture" exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A pair of Adidas x Run-DMC 25th Anniversary Superstar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Louis Vuitton sneaker designed by Kanye West. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A visitor photographs sneakers hanging from a wire during the preview for "The Rise of the Sneaker Culture" exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Air Jordan sneakers. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The famous Nike swoosh and Air Jordan logo is seen on an Air Jordan 1, called "Notorious" released from 1984-1985. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A pair of sneakers from Adidas' collaboration with "Parley for the Oceans". REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Visitors at the preview for "The Rise of the Sneaker Culture" at the Brooklyn Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Nike Supreme Dunk High Pro SB. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A visitor using a camera photographs custom made sneakers. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Visitors at the preview for "The Rise of the Sneaker Culture". REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Visitors at the preview for "The Rise of the Sneaker Culture". REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Next Slideshows
New York's craft brewing renaissance
The popularity of craft beers has grown rapidly in recent years in the United States as drinkers seek new tastes.
Saving dogs from the dinner plate
Dog lover Yang Xiaoyun buys and shelters thousands of dogs destined to be sold as meat in China.
Reliving the Crusades
Participants re-enact a 12th century battle in Israel's Galilee region.
China from above
A bird's eye view of the most populous country.
MORE IN PICTURES
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.