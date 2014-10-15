The river Jordan
Christian pilgrims from Brazil are baptized in the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony at the Yardenit baptismal site near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias October 15, 2014. Yardenit is one of the sites along the Jordan River where it is...more
Christian pilgrims from Brazil are baptized in the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony at the Yardenit baptismal site near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Catholic worshipper from India holds her baby during a baptism ceremony on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A Christian pilgrim dunks herself in water from the Jordan River during a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Greek Patriarch Metropolitan Theophilos holds a cross during a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Catholic worshipper from India emerges out the water during a baptism ceremony in the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A Christian pilgrim girl from Brazil waits to be baptized in the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony at the Yardenit baptismal site near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Christian pilgrim wearing a cross is seen after he dipped in the water at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Christian pilgrims from Brazil embrace after they are baptized in the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony at the Yardenit baptismal site near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Catholic pilgrims attend mass at the baptism site on Jordan River January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Pope Francis prays at the edge of Jordan River May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
A Christian pilgrim holds a cross before a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Christian tourists from Romania bathe in the water of the Jordan River at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud, near the West Bank city of Jericho July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ramon Ben Ari, head of Israel's Southern Jordan Drainage Authority, drinks water from a rehabilitated biblical spring in the Valley Springs near the Jordan River July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Christian pilgrim from Ukraine floats in the waters of the Jordan River during a baptism ceremony near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias September 6, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Christian pilgrims wash themselves during a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A Christian pilgrim from Latin America emerges from the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony at the Yardenit baptismal site near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Ethiopian Orthodox Christian pilgrims partially dunk themselves in the Jordan River during a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud, near the West Bank city of Jericho January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Christian pilgrims bath in the Jordan River near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias during a Baptism ceremony September 6, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Christian pilgrims change their clothes before a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Next Slideshows
Scuffle outside MIPIM
Police and demonstrators scuffle outside the MIPIM property fair.
Air mail for North Korea
Balloons carry leaflets, snacks, socks and money into the Hermit Kingdom.
24 Hours in Pictures - Oct 15 2014
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Serbia-Albania brawl over drone stunt
A soccer match between Serbia and Albania breaks out into a brawl after a drone flew a politically sensitive flag over the pitch.
MORE IN PICTURES
Landslide devastates Colombia
Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.
Paraguay faces constitutional crisis
Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.