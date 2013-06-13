Edition:
The River Nile

<p>A man with his family travel on a home boat near garbage plants in the Egyptian Nile River in Cairo June 13, 2013. Ethiopia's parliament unanimously ratified on Thursday a treaty that strips Egypt of its right to the lion's share of the Nile river waters, raising the political temperature in a dispute between Cairo and Addis Ababa over the construction of a dam. The parliament's move follows days of irate exchanges between two of Africa's most populous nations over Ethiopia's new hydroelectric plant, which Egypt fears will reduce a water supply vital for its 84 million people. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A man with his family travel on a home boat near garbage plants in the Egyptian Nile River in Cairo June 13, 2013. Ethiopia's parliament unanimously ratified on Thursday a treaty that strips Egypt of its right to the lion's share of the Nile river waters, raising the political temperature in a dispute between Cairo and Addis Ababa over the construction of a dam. The parliament's move follows days of irate exchanges between two of Africa's most populous nations over Ethiopia's new hydroelectric plant, which Egypt fears will reduce a water supply vital for its 84 million people. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Montser Khalil carries a passenger in his river taxi on the Egyptian Nile River in Cairo June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Montser Khalil carries a passenger in his river taxi on the Egyptian Nile River in Cairo June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>A boat transports people on the Egyptian Nile River in Cairo June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A boat transports people on the Egyptian Nile River in Cairo June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Birds fly past as boats are seen over the Egyptian Nile River in Cairo June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Birds fly past as boats are seen over the Egyptian Nile River in Cairo June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Egyptians youth dances and enjoy a Nile River cruise in Cairo June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Egyptians youth dances and enjoy a Nile River cruise in Cairo June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>People swim in the river Nile as they celebrate the spring holiday of Sham el Nessim in Cairo, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

People swim in the river Nile as they celebrate the spring holiday of Sham el Nessim in Cairo, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>Boys run on the banks of the river Nile while other people sit on rocks as they celebrate the spring holiday of Sham el Nessim in Cairo, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Boys run on the banks of the river Nile while other people sit on rocks as they celebrate the spring holiday of Sham el Nessim in Cairo, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>A man fishes from the Nile while sitting below the Qasr el-Nil bridge as tear gas fired by riot police rises during clashes with protesters near the bridge, in Cairo January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A man fishes from the Nile while sitting below the Qasr el-Nil bridge as tear gas fired by riot police rises during clashes with protesters near the bridge, in Cairo January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>A boy walks near an Egyptian army tent at the Nile river into the Qursaya Island in Cairo January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A boy walks near an Egyptian army tent at the Nile river into the Qursaya Island in Cairo January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Pleasure boats travel on the River Nile during New Year's Eve celebrations near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Pleasure boats travel on the River Nile during New Year's Eve celebrations near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>A boy dances as people gather for a Nile cruise on a boat during Eid al-Fitr in Cairo August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A boy dances as people gather for a Nile cruise on a boat during Eid al-Fitr in Cairo August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>A man swims in the river Nile in Cairo June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A man swims in the river Nile in Cairo June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>A man sits on a boat as he washes himself in the Nile River in Cairo July 23, 2009. REUTERS/Tarek Mostafa</p>

A man sits on a boat as he washes himself in the Nile River in Cairo July 23, 2009. REUTERS/Tarek Mostafa

<p>Boys jump into the river Nile during a hot day in Cairo June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Boys jump into the river Nile during a hot day in Cairo June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>Spectators look on as Egyptian Army soldiers perform in a Nile military parade in Cairo, in a simulation of the Suez canal crossing during celebration of the 38th anniversary of the October 6, 1973 victory surprise attack in Cairo October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Spectators look on as Egyptian Army soldiers perform in a Nile military parade in Cairo, in a simulation of the Suez canal crossing during celebration of the 38th anniversary of the October 6, 1973 victory surprise attack in Cairo October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>People standing on rock look out at the Blue Nile falls (Tis Abay in Amharic), 30km (19 miles) from Bahir Dar, April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Flora Bagenal</p>

People standing on rock look out at the Blue Nile falls (Tis Abay in Amharic), 30km (19 miles) from Bahir Dar, April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Flora Bagenal

<p>A man sits by a bridge over the Nile river in Zamalek area in Cairo April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

A man sits by a bridge over the Nile river in Zamalek area in Cairo April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

<p>A boy jumps from a pedestrian bridge into a small branch of the river Nile, to cool off on a hot day in Cairo June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A boy jumps from a pedestrian bridge into a small branch of the river Nile, to cool off on a hot day in Cairo June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>Children swim and play along the Nile river in Southern Sudan's capital of Juba, January 8, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Children swim and play along the Nile river in Southern Sudan's capital of Juba, January 8, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

<p>A fisherman casts his fishing net on the river Nile in Cairo, August 10, 2010. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A fisherman casts his fishing net on the river Nile in Cairo, August 10, 2010. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>Children train in Optimist dinghies for a sailing competition on the Nile in Cairo July 1, 2010. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Children train in Optimist dinghies for a sailing competition on the Nile in Cairo July 1, 2010. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>A child bathes in the river Nile in the capital Khartoum May 04, 2010. Reuters/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

A child bathes in the river Nile in the capital Khartoum May 04, 2010. Reuters/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>An Egyptian boy jumps into the Nile River on the outskirts of Cairo July 27, 2009. REUTERS/Tarek Mostafa</p>

An Egyptian boy jumps into the Nile River on the outskirts of Cairo July 27, 2009. REUTERS/Tarek Mostafa

<p>Police collect inflatable plastic bananas launched into the Nile in Cairo on Friday as part of an Austrian art project entitled 'Going Bananas', November 28, 2008. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Police collect inflatable plastic bananas launched into the Nile in Cairo on Friday as part of an Austrian art project entitled 'Going Bananas', November 28, 2008. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>Women walk home with their clothes after washing them in the Nile river in Mallawi, January 26, 2007. REUTERS/Tara Todras-Whitehill</p>

Women walk home with their clothes after washing them in the Nile river in Mallawi, January 26, 2007. REUTERS/Tara Todras-Whitehill

