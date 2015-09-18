Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Sep 18, 2015 | 5:00pm BST

The road to Greece

A man reacts as migrants are blocked by police from walking towards the Greece border on a highway near Edirne, Turkey, September 18, 2015. Hundreds of mainly Syrian migrants resumed their march towards western Turkey's border with Greece on Friday after camping for several days on the side of the highway, a Reuters photographer at the scene said. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A man reacts as migrants are blocked by police from walking towards the Greece border on a highway near Edirne, Turkey, September 18, 2015. Hundreds of mainly Syrian migrants resumed their march towards western Turkey's border with Greece on Friday...more

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
A man reacts as migrants are blocked by police from walking towards the Greece border on a highway near Edirne, Turkey, September 18, 2015. Hundreds of mainly Syrian migrants resumed their march towards western Turkey's border with Greece on Friday after camping for several days on the side of the highway, a Reuters photographer at the scene said. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
1 / 20
Turkish riot policemen and policemen stand in line to block migrants walking towards the Greece border on a road near Edirne, Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkish riot policemen and policemen stand in line to block migrants walking towards the Greece border on a road near Edirne, Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
Turkish riot policemen and policemen stand in line to block migrants walking towards the Greece border on a road near Edirne, Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
2 / 20
Migrants walk on a highway towards Greece near Edirne, Turkey September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Migrants walk on a highway towards Greece near Edirne, Turkey September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
Migrants walk on a highway towards Greece near Edirne, Turkey September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
3 / 20
Migrants walk towards the Greek border on a highway near Edirne, Turkey September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Migrants walk towards the Greek border on a highway near Edirne, Turkey September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
Migrants walk towards the Greek border on a highway near Edirne, Turkey September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
4 / 20
A migrant woman gestures as she carries a child near Edirne, Turkey September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A migrant woman gestures as she carries a child near Edirne, Turkey September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
A migrant woman gestures as she carries a child near Edirne, Turkey September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
5 / 20
Migrants walk towards the Greek border on a highway near Edirne, Turkey September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Migrants walk towards the Greek border on a highway near Edirne, Turkey September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
Migrants walk towards the Greek border on a highway near Edirne, Turkey September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
6 / 20
Syrian migrants queue to get food from a local NGO on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey, as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Syrian migrants queue to get food from a local NGO on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey, as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Syrian migrants queue to get food from a local NGO on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey, as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
7 / 20
Syrian migrants rest in front of their tents on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Syrian migrants rest in front of their tents on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Syrian migrants rest in front of their tents on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
8 / 20
Migrants walk towards the Greek border on a highway near Edirne, Turkey September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Migrants walk towards the Greek border on a highway near Edirne, Turkey September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
Migrants walk towards the Greek border on a highway near Edirne, Turkey September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
9 / 20
A migrant child carries food given by a local NGO near Edirne in Turkey, as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A migrant child carries food given by a local NGO near Edirne in Turkey, as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A migrant child carries food given by a local NGO near Edirne in Turkey, as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
10 / 20
Turkish riot policemen and policemen stand in line to block migrants walking towards the Greece border on a road near Edirne, Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkish riot policemen and policemen stand in line to block migrants walking towards the Greece border on a road near Edirne, Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
Turkish riot policemen and policemen stand in line to block migrants walking towards the Greece border on a road near Edirne, Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
11 / 20
A migrant child carries food given by a local NGO on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey, as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A migrant child carries food given by a local NGO on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey, as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A migrant child carries food given by a local NGO on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey, as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
12 / 20
Migrants walk towards the Greece border on a road near Edirne, Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Migrants walk towards the Greece border on a road near Edirne, Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
Migrants walk towards the Greece border on a road near Edirne, Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
13 / 20
Syrian migrants erect a tent on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Syrian migrants erect a tent on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Syrian migrants erect a tent on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
14 / 20
Syrian migrants queue to get food from a local NGO on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey, as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Syrian migrants queue to get food from a local NGO on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey, as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Syrian migrants queue to get food from a local NGO on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey, as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
15 / 20
Turkish riot policemen and policemen stand in line to block migrants walking towards the Greece border on a road near Edirne, Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkish riot policemen and policemen stand in line to block migrants walking towards the Greece border on a road near Edirne, Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
Turkish riot policemen and policemen stand in line to block migrants walking towards the Greece border on a road near Edirne, Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
16 / 20
Syrian migrants queue to get food from a local NGO on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey, as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Syrian migrants queue to get food from a local NGO on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey, as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Syrian migrants queue to get food from a local NGO on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey, as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
17 / 20
Syrian migrants queue to get food from a local NGO on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey, as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Syrian migrants queue to get food from a local NGO on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey, as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Syrian migrants queue to get food from a local NGO on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey, as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
18 / 20
A Syrian migrant sleeps on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey as migrants rest from their travel towards the Greek border September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A Syrian migrant sleeps on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey as migrants rest from their travel towards the Greek border September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A Syrian migrant sleeps on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey as migrants rest from their travel towards the Greek border September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
19 / 20
A Syrian migrant's child looks out from a tent on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey as migrants rest from their travel towards the Greek border September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A Syrian migrant's child looks out from a tent on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey as migrants rest from their travel towards the Greek border September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A Syrian migrant's child looks out from a tent on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey as migrants rest from their travel towards the Greek border September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Chile rocked by earthquake

Chile rocked by earthquake

Next Slideshows

Chile rocked by earthquake

Chile rocked by earthquake

A magnitude 8.3 earthquake slammed powerful waves into coastal towns in Chile, forcing more than a million people from their homes.

18 Sep 2015
Croatia overwhelmed

Croatia overwhelmed

Croatia says it is unable to cope with a flood of migrants seeking a new route into the EU after Hungary blocked them.

18 Sep 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

18 Sep 2015
Days of clashes in Jerusalem

Days of clashes in Jerusalem

Jerusalem has seen days of clashes after Israeli police fired stun grenades and tear gas at rock-throwing Palestinians who barricaded themselves inside al-Aqsa...

18 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

London Marathon

London Marathon

Thousands of spectators filled London's streets to witness a double for Kenya, with wins by Daniel Wanjiru and Mary Keitany.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures