The road to Mosul

Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

Military vehicles of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces are seen on the southeast of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Photographer
Reuters TV
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

A still image from video shows Islamic State militants battling to maintain control around Mosul. Amaq News Agency via REUTERS

Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

Displaced people approach the Kurdish Peshmerga forces on the southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

Kurdish Peshmerga forces fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants on the southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016

A displaced man from south of Mosul gives the coordinates of Islamic State militants to Iraqi army, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

Kurdish Peshmerga forces ride on military vehicles on the southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants on the southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces checks his weapon in a military vehicle on the southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Photographer
Reuters TV
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

A still image from video shows a member of the Islamic State battling to maintain control around Mosul. Amaq News Agency via REUTERS TV

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
AL-SHIRQAT, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016

Displaced people, who fled from Al-Shirqat due to Islamic State violence, receive aid on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces takes his position in a military vehicle on the southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
AL QAYYARAH, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

A displaced woman, who fled Islamic State violence, is seen on the outskirt of Al Qayyarah. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

Kurdish Peshmerga forces gather on the southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
AL QAYYARAH, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Iraqi security forces gather on the outskirt of Al Qayyarah. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

Kurdish Peshmerga forces gesture on the southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

Kurdish Peshmerga forces ride in military vehicles on the southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016

Iraqi soldiers fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants on the outskirts of the Makhmour south of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016

An Iraqi soldier helps a wounded soldier from clashes in south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Reuters TV
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

A still image from video shows Islamic State militants battling to maintain control around Mosul. Amaq News Agency via REUTERS TV

Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

Kurdish Peshmerga forces ride on military vehicles on the southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

Military vehicles of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces are seen on the southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

