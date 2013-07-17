Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jul 17, 2013 | 8:45pm BST

The Rohingya exodus

<p>Narunisa, a 25-year-old Rohingya woman, is reunited with her children after returning to a shelter for Rohingya women and children in Phang Nga, Thailand, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Narunisa, a 25-year-old Rohingya woman, is reunited with her children after returning to a shelter for Rohingya women and children in Phang Nga, Thailand, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Narunisa, a 25-year-old Rohingya woman, is reunited with her children after returning to a shelter for Rohingya women and children in Phang Nga, Thailand, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
1 / 15
<p>A baby sleeps in a hammock at a shelter for Rohingya women and children in Phang Nga, Thailand, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A baby sleeps in a hammock at a shelter for Rohingya women and children in Phang Nga, Thailand, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

A baby sleeps in a hammock at a shelter for Rohingya women and children in Phang Nga, Thailand, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
2 / 15
<p>Fukan sits in his house in Thae Chaung, one of many camps for displaced Rohingya on Sittwe's outskirts, Myanmar, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Fukan sits in his house in Thae Chaung, one of many camps for displaced Rohingya on Sittwe's outskirts, Myanmar, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Fukan sits in his house in Thae Chaung, one of many camps for displaced Rohingya on Sittwe's outskirts, Myanmar, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
3 / 15
<p>Rohingya people work on their boats near one of many camps for displaced Rohingya on Sittwe's outskirts, Myanmar, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Rohingya people work on their boats near one of many camps for displaced Rohingya on Sittwe's outskirts, Myanmar, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Rohingya people work on their boats near one of many camps for displaced Rohingya on Sittwe's outskirts, Myanmar, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
4 / 15
<p>Narunisa, a 25-year-old Rohingya woman, is reunited with her children after returning to a shelter for Rohingya women and children in Phang Nga, Thailand, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Narunisa, a 25-year-old Rohingya woman, is reunited with her children after returning to a shelter for Rohingya women and children in Phang Nga, Thailand, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Narunisa, a 25-year-old Rohingya woman, is reunited with her children after returning to a shelter for Rohingya women and children in Phang Nga, Thailand, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
5 / 15
<p>Abdul Rahim, a Rohingya refugee from Myanmar, holds his daughter, Morja, 5, during an interview with Reuters in their flat in Kuala Lumpur, May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

Abdul Rahim, a Rohingya refugee from Myanmar, holds his daughter, Morja, 5, during an interview with Reuters in their flat in Kuala Lumpur, May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Abdul Rahim, a Rohingya refugee from Myanmar, holds his daughter, Morja, 5, during an interview with Reuters in their flat in Kuala Lumpur, May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
6 / 15
<p>Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrants gather at the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrants gather at the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrants gather at the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
7 / 15
<p>A Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrant looks out from the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province, Thailand, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrant looks out from the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province, Thailand, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

A Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrant looks out from the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province, Thailand, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
8 / 15
<p>Rohingya people walk from away from boats near one of many camps for displaced Rohingya on Sittwe's outskirts, Myanmar, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Rohingya people walk from away from boats near one of many camps for displaced Rohingya on Sittwe's outskirts, Myanmar, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Rohingya people walk from away from boats near one of many camps for displaced Rohingya on Sittwe's outskirts, Myanmar, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
9 / 15
<p>A Rohingya woman, who arrived on a boat from Myanmar, passes the time at a shelter for Rohingya women and children in Phang Nga, Thailand, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A Rohingya woman, who arrived on a boat from Myanmar, passes the time at a shelter for Rohingya women and children in Phang Nga, Thailand, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

A Rohingya woman, who arrived on a boat from Myanmar, passes the time at a shelter for Rohingya women and children in Phang Nga, Thailand, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
10 / 15
<p>Rohingya children pass the time at a shelter for Rohingya women and children in Phang Nga, Thailand, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Rohingya children pass the time at a shelter for Rohingya women and children in Phang Nga, Thailand, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Rohingya children pass the time at a shelter for Rohingya women and children in Phang Nga, Thailand, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
11 / 15
<p>Abdul Sobur, a Rohingya refugee from Myanmar, plays sepak takraw in his neighbourhood in Klang outside Kuala Lumpur, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

Abdul Sobur, a Rohingya refugee from Myanmar, plays sepak takraw in his neighbourhood in Klang outside Kuala Lumpur, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Abdul Sobur, a Rohingya refugee from Myanmar, plays sepak takraw in his neighbourhood in Klang outside Kuala Lumpur, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
12 / 15
<p>Narunisa, a 25-year-old Rohingya woman, is comforted by her children and other people after returning to a shelter for Rohingya women and children in Phang Nga, Thailand, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Narunisa, a 25-year-old Rohingya woman, is comforted by her children and other people after returning to a shelter for Rohingya women and children in Phang Nga, Thailand, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Narunisa, a 25-year-old Rohingya woman, is comforted by her children and other people after returning to a shelter for Rohingya women and children in Phang Nga, Thailand, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
13 / 15
<p>Family members gather around a Rohingya man, who suffered a stroke after hearing his son died on the boat to Malaysia, in one of many camps for displaced Rohingya on Sittwe's outskirts, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Family members gather around a Rohingya man, who suffered a stroke after hearing his son died on the boat to Malaysia, in one of many camps for displaced Rohingya on Sittwe's outskirts, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Family members gather around a Rohingya man, who suffered a stroke after hearing his son died on the boat to Malaysia, in one of many camps for displaced Rohingya on Sittwe's outskirts, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
14 / 15
<p>Abdul Rahim, a Rohingya refugee from Myanmar, sits with his new wife Ruksana Morjan and his daughter from his previous wife, More Jan, on the balcony on the second floor of a shophouse in the suburb of Kuala Lumpur, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

Abdul Rahim, a Rohingya refugee from Myanmar, sits with his new wife Ruksana Morjan and his daughter from his previous wife, More Jan, on the balcony on the second floor of a shophouse in the suburb of Kuala Lumpur, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki...more

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Abdul Rahim, a Rohingya refugee from Myanmar, sits with his new wife Ruksana Morjan and his daughter from his previous wife, More Jan, on the balcony on the second floor of a shophouse in the suburb of Kuala Lumpur, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Heat wave in the USA

Heat wave in the USA

Next Slideshows

Heat wave in the USA

Heat wave in the USA

The National Weather Service issued heat advisories for dozens of northeastern cities and surrounding areas in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, upstate...

17 Jul 2013
Protesting the Zimmerman verdict

Protesting the Zimmerman verdict

Thousands turn out at rallies to condemn the verdict.

18 Jul 2013
North Korean weapons ship

North Korean weapons ship

Aboard the North Korean cargo ship seized by Panama.

18 Jul 2013
Zetas cartel

Zetas cartel

The Mexican government captured the brutal leader of the Zetas drug cartel in an early-morning raid, marking the biggest victory for President Enrique Pena...

16 Jul 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures