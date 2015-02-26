Edition:
The ruins of Donetsk airport

An armed man of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army stands near airplanes damaged by months of fighting at the Donetsk airport , February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A building damaged by months of fighting is seen at the Donetsk airport, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Ukrainian war prisoners are guarded by armed men of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army in the Donetsk airport, damaged by months of fighting, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An armed man of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army stands in part of the Donetsk airport damaged by months of fighting, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Bullet cartridges lie on the ground at the Donetsk airport, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A Ukrainian war prisoner (R) is guarded by armed men of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army in the Donetsk airport, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Armed men of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army are seen in part of the Donetsk airport, damaged by months of fighting, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An armed man of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army (R) guards Ukrainian war prisoners in the damaged Donetsk airport , February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A vehicle is seen in a car park, damaged by months of fighting, at the Donetsk airport, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Armed men of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army are seen in the damaged Donetsk airport , February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Airplanes damaged by months of fighting are seen at the Donetsk airport, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A sign is seen in the Donetsk airport, damaged by months of fighting, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A truck is seen in the Donetsk airport, damaged by months of fighting February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Two armed men of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army are seen in the Donetsk airport, damaged by months of fighting, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An armed man with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army stands near the remnants of a cluster bomb container at the Donetsk airport, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Debris is seen in part of the Donetsk airport, damaged by months of fighting February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An armed man of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army stands in front of a building damaged by months of fighting at the Donetsk airport , February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An armed man of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army stands near airplanes, damaged by months of fighting in the Donetsk airport , February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An armed man of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army (front) leads Ukrainian war prisoners in the Donetsk airport , February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An armed man of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army stands near airplanes damaged by months of fighting in the Donetsk airport , February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Ukrainian war prisoners are guarded by armed men of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army in the Donetsk airport, damaged by months of fighting, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A building damaged by months of fighting is seen at the Donetsk airport , February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Airplane parts are seen at the damaged Donetsk airport February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An armed man of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army walks in part of the Donetsk airport, damaged by months of fighting, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An armed man with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army stands near a building damaged by months of fighting at the Donetsk airport, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

