The ruins of Homs

Monday, July 16, 2012

Two members of the Free Syrian Army hold their weapons as they take defense positions in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Monday, July 16, 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

A tank is seen in al Qasser, near Homs July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Monday, July 16, 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

Smoke rises from Juret al-Shayah in Homs July 11, 2012. Picture taken July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Monday, July 16, 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

A member of the Free Syrian Army walks through a damaged building during fighting with government forces in the Al Qusour neighbourhood, in the central of Homs city, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazan Homsy

Monday, July 16, 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

A view of a destroyed kitchen in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Monday, July 16, 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

Damaged buildings line a street filled with rubbles in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Monday, July 16, 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

A damaged car is seen in front of a damaged building in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Monday, July 16, 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

Smoke rises from the Al Qusoor district of Homs, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Waseem Al Qusoor/Shaam News Network

Monday, July 16, 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

The interior of a damaged house is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Monday, July 16, 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

Houses damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Monday, July 16, 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

The interior of a destroyed house is pictured in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Monday, July 16, 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

A damaged building is pictured in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Monday, July 16, 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

Damaged buildings line a street filled with rubbles in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Monday, July 16, 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

Damage to buildings is seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Monday, July 16, 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

A cat walks in a destroyed neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Monday, July 16, 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

A view of the destructed house in Homs July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Monday, July 16, 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

Damaged shops are pictured in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Monday, July 16, 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

A view shows a damaged building in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Monday, July 16, 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

Damaged building are seen in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Monday, July 16, 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

A Syrian soldier is seen at a checkpoint in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, July 16, 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

A damaged house is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012 REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

Monday, July 16, 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

Houses damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Monday, July 16, 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

Smoke rises from the Jab Al-Jandli district of Homs, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Monday, July 16, 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

Damaged cars are seen in the Bab al-Draib neighbourhood in Homs city, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Omar Bawab

Monday, July 16, 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

Damage to buildings is seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader

Monday, July 16, 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

A Syrian boy stands in front of a damaged armoured vehicle belonging to the Syrian army in a street in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, July 16, 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

A man stands near damaged buildings in downtown Homs, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Abu al-Zain Al-Homsi/Shaam News Network/Handout

Monday, July 16, 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

Smoke rises from downtown Homs, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Abu al-Zain Al-Homsi/Shaam News Network

Monday, July 16, 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

A boy holds the remain of a mortar in Karm Al Zaytoon, a neighbourhood of Homs, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout

Monday, July 16, 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

Rubble is seen in a damaged house in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader

Monday, July 16, 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

A man walks past damaged buildings in downtown Homs, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Abu al-Zain Al-Homsi/Shaam News Network

Monday, July 16, 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

Damaged cars and debris are seen in the Bab al-Draib neighbourhood in Homs city, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Omar Bawab

Monday, July 16, 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

Citzens stand in the streets of Karm Al Zaytoon, a neighbourhood of Homs, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi

Monday, July 16, 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

Buildings damaged during clashes between Syrian rebel fighters and government forces are seen in the Al Qusour neighbourhood of Homs July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Monday, July 16, 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

Syrian tanks are seen stationed in the city of Homs, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Monday, July 16, 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

The interior of a house damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Monday, July 16, 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

Damaged armoured vehicles belonging to the Syrian army are seen in a street in Homs, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Sumar Al Homsi/Shaam News Network

Monday, July 16, 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

Damaged building seen at Al Qusoor district of Homs, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Waseem Al Qusoor/Shaam News Network

Monday, July 16, 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

A view shows the damaged Sheikh Kamel Mosque in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Monday, July 16, 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

The interior of a house damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, is seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Monday, July 16, 2012

The ruins of Homs

