The SAG Awards
Angelina Jolie and Tilda Swinton talk as Brad Pitt looks on, at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenter Tina Fey plays a "Scorsese drinking game" while presenter John Krasinski looks on as Steve Buscemi accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama Series for "Boardwalk Empire" at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Octavia Spencer accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for "The Help", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actresses Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Melissa McCarthy play a "Scorsese drinking game" while introducing a clip from their film "Bridesmaids" at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Octavia Spencer reacts as she walks to the stage to accept the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for "The Help", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Steve Buscemi accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for "Boardwalk Empire", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Jean Dujardin is hugged by co-star Berenice Bejo as he accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for "The Artist", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The cast of "Modern Family" accepts the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Patrick Duffy, Linda Gray and Larry Hagman from "Dallas" present at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Betty White is assisted by presenter Kyle Chandler as she accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for "Hot in Cleveland", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Director Michel Hazanavicius (L), his wife actress Berenice Bejo, and actor Jean Dujardin chat at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Octavia Spencer reacts as the cast of "The Help" accepts the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Mary Tyler Moore accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award from presenter Dick Van Dyke at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actors Jonah Hill and Brad Pitt chat at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Christopher Plummer accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for "Beginners", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenter Tina Fey removes a wine glass as actor Steve Buscemi accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for "Boardwalk Empire", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenter Brad Pitt greets actresses Octavia Spencer and Viola Davis as they take the stage to accept the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for "The Help", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actors Sofia Vergara and Rico Rodriguez smile with their awards for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series for "Modern Family " at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Viola Davis accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for her role in "The Help" at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Jean Dujardin accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for "The Artist", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Christopher Plummer greets presenter Michelle Williams as he accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for "Beginners" at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Alec Baldwin accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series for "30 Rock" at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tilda Swinton and Angelina Jolie chat during a commercial break at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The cast of "The Help" accept the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 29, 2012. Cast member shown (L-R) are Sissy Spacek, Ahna O'Reilly, Octavia Spencer, Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Cicely Tyson and Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Steve Buscemi accepts the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series for "Boardwalk Empire", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Jessica Lange accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for "American Horror Story," at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Christopher Plummer from the film "Beginners" and Nick Nolte from the film "Warrior" pose together during the cocktail reception at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Mary Tyler Moore accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award from presenter Dick Van Dyke at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenter Natalie Portman stands onstage at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actors Shailene Woodley and George Clooney, from the film "The Descendants," introduce a clip at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
