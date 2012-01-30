Edition:
United Kingdom

The SAG Awards

Monday, January 30, 2012

Angelina Jolie and Tilda Swinton talk as Brad Pitt looks on, at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 30, 2012

Angelina Jolie and Tilda Swinton talk as Brad Pitt looks on, at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 30
Monday, January 30, 2012

Presenter Tina Fey plays a "Scorsese drinking game" while presenter John Krasinski looks on as Steve Buscemi accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama Series for "Boardwalk Empire" at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 30, 2012

Presenter Tina Fey plays a "Scorsese drinking game" while presenter John Krasinski looks on as Steve Buscemi accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama Series for "Boardwalk Empire" at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 30
Monday, January 30, 2012

Actress Octavia Spencer accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for "The Help", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 30, 2012

Actress Octavia Spencer accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for "The Help", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 30
Monday, January 30, 2012

Actresses Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Melissa McCarthy play a "Scorsese drinking game" while introducing a clip from their film "Bridesmaids" at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 30, 2012

Actresses Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Melissa McCarthy play a "Scorsese drinking game" while introducing a clip from their film "Bridesmaids" at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 30
Monday, January 30, 2012

Actress Octavia Spencer reacts as she walks to the stage to accept the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for "The Help", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 30, 2012

Actress Octavia Spencer reacts as she walks to the stage to accept the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for "The Help", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 30
Monday, January 30, 2012

Actor Steve Buscemi accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for "Boardwalk Empire", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 30, 2012

Actor Steve Buscemi accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for "Boardwalk Empire", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 30
Monday, January 30, 2012

Actor Jean Dujardin is hugged by co-star Berenice Bejo as he accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for "The Artist", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 30, 2012

Actor Jean Dujardin is hugged by co-star Berenice Bejo as he accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for "The Artist", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 30
Monday, January 30, 2012

The cast of "Modern Family" accepts the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 30, 2012

The cast of "Modern Family" accepts the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 30
Monday, January 30, 2012

Patrick Duffy, Linda Gray and Larry Hagman from "Dallas" present at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 30, 2012

Patrick Duffy, Linda Gray and Larry Hagman from "Dallas" present at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 30
Monday, January 30, 2012

Actress Betty White is assisted by presenter Kyle Chandler as she accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for "Hot in Cleveland", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 30, 2012

Actress Betty White is assisted by presenter Kyle Chandler as she accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for "Hot in Cleveland", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 30
Monday, January 30, 2012

Director Michel Hazanavicius (L), his wife actress Berenice Bejo, and actor Jean Dujardin chat at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 30, 2012

Director Michel Hazanavicius (L), his wife actress Berenice Bejo, and actor Jean Dujardin chat at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 30
Monday, January 30, 2012

Actress Octavia Spencer reacts as the cast of "The Help" accepts the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 30, 2012

Actress Octavia Spencer reacts as the cast of "The Help" accepts the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 30
Monday, January 30, 2012

Actress Mary Tyler Moore accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award from presenter Dick Van Dyke at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 30, 2012

Actress Mary Tyler Moore accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award from presenter Dick Van Dyke at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 30
Monday, January 30, 2012

Actors Jonah Hill and Brad Pitt chat at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 30, 2012

Actors Jonah Hill and Brad Pitt chat at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
14 / 30
Monday, January 30, 2012

Actor Christopher Plummer accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for "Beginners", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 30, 2012

Actor Christopher Plummer accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for "Beginners", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
15 / 30
Monday, January 30, 2012

Presenter Tina Fey removes a wine glass as actor Steve Buscemi accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for "Boardwalk Empire", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 30, 2012

Presenter Tina Fey removes a wine glass as actor Steve Buscemi accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for "Boardwalk Empire", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
16 / 30
Monday, January 30, 2012

Presenter Brad Pitt greets actresses Octavia Spencer and Viola Davis as they take the stage to accept the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for "The Help", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 30, 2012

Presenter Brad Pitt greets actresses Octavia Spencer and Viola Davis as they take the stage to accept the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for "The Help", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
17 / 30
Monday, January 30, 2012

Actors Sofia Vergara and Rico Rodriguez smile with their awards for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series for "Modern Family " at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, January 30, 2012

Actors Sofia Vergara and Rico Rodriguez smile with their awards for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series for "Modern Family " at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
18 / 30
Monday, January 30, 2012

Viola Davis accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for her role in "The Help" at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 30, 2012

Viola Davis accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for her role in "The Help" at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
19 / 30
Monday, January 30, 2012

Actor Jean Dujardin accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for "The Artist", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 30, 2012

Actor Jean Dujardin accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for "The Artist", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
20 / 30
Monday, January 30, 2012

Actor Christopher Plummer greets presenter Michelle Williams as he accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for "Beginners" at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 30, 2012

Actor Christopher Plummer greets presenter Michelle Williams as he accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for "Beginners" at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
21 / 30
Monday, January 30, 2012

Actor Alec Baldwin accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series for "30 Rock" at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 30, 2012

Actor Alec Baldwin accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series for "30 Rock" at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
22 / 30
Monday, January 30, 2012

Tilda Swinton and Angelina Jolie chat during a commercial break at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 30, 2012

Tilda Swinton and Angelina Jolie chat during a commercial break at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
23 / 30
Monday, January 30, 2012

The cast of "The Help" accept the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 29, 2012. Cast member shown (L-R) are Sissy Spacek, Ahna O'Reilly, Octavia Spencer, Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Cicely Tyson and Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 30, 2012

The cast of "The Help" accept the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 29, 2012. Cast member shown (L-R) are Sissy Spacek, Ahna O'Reilly, Octavia Spencer, Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Cicely Tyson and Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
24 / 30
Monday, January 30, 2012

Actor Steve Buscemi accepts the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series for "Boardwalk Empire", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 30, 2012

Actor Steve Buscemi accepts the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series for "Boardwalk Empire", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
25 / 30
Monday, January 30, 2012

Actress Jessica Lange accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for "American Horror Story," at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 30, 2012

Actress Jessica Lange accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for "American Horror Story," at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
26 / 30
Monday, January 30, 2012

Actor Christopher Plummer from the film "Beginners" and Nick Nolte from the film "Warrior" pose together during the cocktail reception at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 30, 2012

Actor Christopher Plummer from the film "Beginners" and Nick Nolte from the film "Warrior" pose together during the cocktail reception at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
27 / 30
Monday, January 30, 2012

Actress Mary Tyler Moore accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award from presenter Dick Van Dyke at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 30, 2012

Actress Mary Tyler Moore accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award from presenter Dick Van Dyke at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
28 / 30
Monday, January 30, 2012

Presenter Natalie Portman stands onstage at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 30, 2012

Presenter Natalie Portman stands onstage at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
29 / 30
Monday, January 30, 2012

Actors Shailene Woodley and George Clooney, from the film "The Descendants," introduce a clip at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 30, 2012

Actors Shailene Woodley and George Clooney, from the film "The Descendants," introduce a clip at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
30 / 30

The SAG Awards

The SAG Awards Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

SAG red carpet

SAG red carpet
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Tensions flare in Paris

All Collections

Tensions flare in Paris

7:30pm GMT

Celebrities at NYFW

All Collections

Celebrities at NYFW

7:10pm GMT

The settlements today

All Collections

The settlements today

4:35pm GMT

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

3:00pm GMT

Dogs and cats at Westminster

All Collections

Dogs and cats at Westminster

2:41pm GMT

Best in Show at Westminster

All Collections

Best in Show at Westminster

2:40pm GMT

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

1:10pm GMT

Drought stokes rivalry between Kenyan cattle herders

All Collections

Drought stokes rivalry between Kenyan cattle herders

2:25am GMT

View More Slideshows »