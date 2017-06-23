The scene of the Philando Castile shooting
The car of Philando Castile is seen surrounded by police vehicles in an evidence photo taken after he was fatally shot by St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop in July 2016. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal...more
A still photo taken from a dashcam video shows the July 2016 police shooting of Philando Castile. Courtesy Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
The trajectory of where a bullet became lodged next to a child's chair in the rear seat of the car. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
A still image from police video shows Diamond Reynolds being comforted by her daughter while handcuffed in the back seat of a police patrol vehicle, after her boyfriend Philando Castile was fatally shot. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal...more
The gun belonging to Philando Castile lies on the ground outside his car next to bloodstains and a shoe. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
Bloodstains and bullet holes are seen in the front seat and seatbelt in the car. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
An investigator lifts fabric to show a bullet lodged in the car. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
Bloodstains are seen next to markers outside the car. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
The handgun of St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez is seen in an investigation photograph. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
The bloodied car insurance papers of Philando Castile are seen in the pocket of St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez poses for investigation photographs after he fatally shot Philando Castile. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
The school identification card of Philando Castile is seen in a police evidence photo. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
The gun belonging to Philando Castile lies on the ground outside his car. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
An investigator holds the wallet of Philando Castile in an evidence photo. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
A bullet extracted from the car of Philando Castile. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
A child's car seat is seen at the rear of Philando Castile's car. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
A still image from police video shows Diamond Reynolds crying next to her daughter while handcuffed in the back seat of a police patrol vehicle. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
Bloodstains are seen next to a marker in the car of Philando Castile. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
A shell casing from a bullet fired at Philando Castile lies outside his car. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
A bullet hole is seen in a bloodied seat belt in the car. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
Bloodstains and a marker are seen on the car of Philando Castile. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
Bloodstains surround a bullet hole in the car of Philando Castile. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS
